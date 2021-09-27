10 celebrity couples who got engaged or married at Disney parks

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon renewed their vows at Disneyland in May 2013.
On the fifth anniversary of their wedding, Carey and Cannon renewed their vows at Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle, followed by a reception in Fantasyland, People reported. The celebration featured 15,000 flowers, a fireworks show, and park rides that were kept open for guests to enjoy.
John Stamos proposed to Caitlin McHugh Stamos at Disneyland in October 2017.
Stamos surprised his girlfriend with a short film compiling romantic moments from Disney and Pixar movies, People reported. At the end of the film, Sebastian the crab instructed Stamos to “just ask the girl” — a play on the song “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid”
Stamos announced their engagement in an Instagram post featuring an illustration of the couple with Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background.
“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he wrote.
The couple returned to Disneyland to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in 2019.
Tim Tebow and model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters celebrated their engagement at Walt Disney World in January 2019.
Actor Jordan Fisher and nutritionist Ellie Woods said “I do” at Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle in November 2020.
After the pandemic upended their wedding plans, Fisher and Woods held a scaled-back celebration at Disney World. They exchanged vows at midnight in the courtyard of Cinderella Castle, then rode down Main Street while accompanied by Fisher’s song “Happily Ever After,” which he recorded for the Magic Kingdom park.
“We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal,” Fisher told People. “I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person.”