10 celebrity couples who got engaged or married at Disney parks

Former NFL player Jarret Stoll proposed to sportscaster Erin Andrews at Disneyland in December 2016.

The couple was dining at Club 33 , a private club inside the Disney park, when Stoll popped the question.

“We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations and we had a lovely dinner there and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland,” Andrews said in an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

She added: “I was bawling like a child.”

They tied the knot in June 2017.