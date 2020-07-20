18 celebrity couples who've collaborated together on movies, TV shows, and more

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have starred in the ‘Quiet Place’ movies together.

Numerous celebrity couples have collaborated on projects in Hollywood together, whether it’s movies, TV shows, or more.

John Krasinski starred in and directed “A Quiet Place,” which also featured his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie similarly collaborated for “The Rental,” with Franco directing and Brie acting in the upcoming horror film.

And there’s plenty of other celebrity couples who’ve collaborated too, from Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes singing together on “Señorita,” or Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak working on “The Office” together.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski both worked on “A Quiet Place” together, and will collaborate again for the sequel.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married since 2010.

Blunt and Krasinski have been married since 2010. In 2018’s “A Quiet Place,” the pair played two parents trying to raise their family after human-attacking aliens invade the planet. Krasinski also directed the film.

Even though Krasinski’s character dies at the end of the 2018 horror film, it looks as though he’ll reappear in flashbacks in the upcoming sequel, “A Quiet Place II” – also directed by the former “Office” star.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie worked on the upcoming thriller “The Rental” together.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dave Franco and Alison Brie married in 2017.

Franco and Brie married in 2017. The two recently collaborated on “The Rental” together, with Franco directing and Brie starring in the deliciously creepy horror flick.

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak famously met while they were both writing for “The Office.”

Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer/Getty Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak have known each other since 2004.

Even though it seems like these former “Office” writers are just good friends nowadays, the pair did date while they were both working on the NBC sitcom.

“No one, including us, ever really knew, ‘Is this dating? Is this not dating?’ We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn’t know. No one knew,” Novak said of their relationship in a 2012 interview. “All you’d know for sure was that you’d always find one of us next to the other, even if we weren’t getting along.”

“Señorita” is a collaboration between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been dating since 2019.

The musicians released their hit single in 2019 and even gave a steamy performance at the American Music Awards in December.

Cabello recently revealed that she’d love to make more music with Mendes, who she’s currently dating since 2019, but that being in love has gotten in the way.

“I want more, we want more, but honestly, we’re being in our 20s,” she said during an interview in early March. “Being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you.”

Cabello added, “We can’t even go to the studio. We’re trying to calm down.”

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach worked together on films like “Frances Ha.”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have been together since 2009.

The filmmaking couple met on the set of Baumbach’s 2010 film “Greenberg,” and began a relationship shortly thereafter, following Baumbach’s divorce from his first wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Since then, Baumbach and Gerwig have collaborated on several films, including 2012’s “Frances Ha” and “Mistress America” in 2015.

Gerwig’s own films have garnered plenty of critical acclaim in recent years. She told Vogue in 2019 that she would have been a filmmaker even without her relationship with Baumbach.

“I think I was hell-bent on making my own films, so I would have done it anyway,” she said.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are frequent collaborators.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs Jay-Z and Beyoncé have known each other for two decades.

After meeting in late 1999 or early 2000, Beyoncé and Jay-Z solidified their friendship before they began dating in 2001.

The couple has collaborated on numerous tracks throughout the years, starting with “03 Bonnie & Clyde” and “Crazy In Love” in 2002 and 2003, respectively. They have also worked together on songs like “Drunk in Love” and the music video for “Partition,” both singles from Beyoncé’s 2013 album “Lemonade.”

More recently, Bey and Jay joined forces for their 2018 album “Everything Is Love” (performing as “The Carters”), which spawned the hit single “Aps—.” And Jay-Z even co-wrote Beyoncé’s latest single “Black Parade,” which was released in late June.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz joined forces for the 2011 single “International Party.”

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats married in 2010.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats married in 2010. In 2011, Beats and Keys collaborated on the song “International Party.”

Beatz would go on to produce numerous other songs for his famous wife, including “New Day” in 2013 and “We Are Here” in 2014.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith produce films together through their production company.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married since 1997.

Pinkett Smith met her future husband in 1994 when she auditioned to play his girlfriend on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” She was deemed too short to play the part, but a real-life romance soon blossomed between the two.

The couple married in 1997, and have been open about the ups and downs of their relationship. They’re partners in Smith’s production company and launched a “multi-media venture” together in 2019.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released a song together in 2019.

Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together since 2015.

Both Stefani and Shelton are judges on NBC’s “The Voice,” and started dating in 2015, following their divorces from respective spouses Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

The couple has collaborated on three songs since they started dating: 2016’s “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which was included on Shelton’s album “If I’m Honest” from that year; the 2017 Christmas duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”; and, more recently, “Nobody But You,” which was released in May 2020.

Helena Bonham Carter starred in several of Tim Burton’s movies.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton split up in 2014.

The eccentric couple began their relationship in 2001, and have two children together. They ended things in 2014.

Throughout their 13-year relationship, Bonham Carter and Burton have worked together on numerous films, with the British actress appearing in “Corpse Bride,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Dark Shadows” – all of which were directed by Burton.

Cardi B and Offset have collaborated on songs like “Drip” and “Lick.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Cardi B and Offset have one child together.

The rappers met in 2017 and married in a secret ceremony that same year. In 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Kulture.

And even though the couple’s relationship has been rocky at times, they have still joined forces on numerous songs, including “Lick” in 2016, and 2017’s “Motorsport,” which featured Cardi, Nicki Minaj, and Offset’s rap group Migos.

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone have starred in films like “Bridesmaids” and “Tammy” together.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have two children together.

McCarthy and Falcone married in 2005 after years of dating, and have gone on to star in numerous films together, including the blockbuster hit “Bridesmaids” in 2011, 2013’s “Identity Thief,” and most recently, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” in 2018.

The couple has also worked together on the scripts for several movies, like “Tammy” in 2014, and 2016’s “The Boss,” both of which saw Falcone direct McCarthy in a starring role.

Leslie Mann has appeared in several of Judd Apatow’s films.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow have two daughters together.

The couple married in 1997, and Mann has appeared in several of Apatow’s projects throughout the years, including “Freaks and Geeks,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” “Funny People,” and “This Is 40.”

Eva Mendes starred in Ryan Gosling’s 2015 film “Lost River.”

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have two children together.

The couple met when they both starred in 2012’s “The Place Beyond the Pines,” and Mendes later starred in 2015’s “Lost River,” a film that Gosling directed and co-produced.

Outside of work, the private couple has two children together.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie costarred in numerous films together, including Jolie’s 2015 film “By The Sea.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016.

The couple hit it off while filming 2005’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” even though Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, and Jolie had recently filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton.

Jolie and Pitt also collaborated on the 2015 relationship drama “By The Sea,” which was directed by Jolie. They filed for divorce in 2016.

Ariana Grande collaborated with the late Mac Miller on several songs.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Mac Miller and Ariana Grande dated for two years.

Grande and Miller recorded “The Way” together in 2012, and began dating in 2016. Throughout their two-year relationship, the couple collaborated on numerous songs together, including the remix of “Into You” in 2016, and “My Favourite Part” from Miller’s album “The Divine Feminine,” released that same year.

The two broke up in 2018. Miller died several months later.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus collaborated on the music video for “Captain’s Dance With the Devil” while quarantining together.

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx and Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been dating since late 2019.

Even though the two have only been dating for a few months, Cyrus directed Simpson in the nautical-themed music video for his song “Captain’s Dance with the Devil.”

“Miley interpreted the song, which is reflected in the newly released visual, as the Captain’s struggle with societal norms regarding masculinity, and his secret affinity for dressing as a woman at a time when this was not as widely accepted as it now has become,” Simpson told Rolling Stone.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have released several songs together.

Rick Diamond Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been married since 1996.

After marrying in 1996, the country singers have released numerous songs together, including “Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me” in 1998, “Let’s Make Love” in 2000, “I Need You” in 2007, “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” in 2014, and, more recently, “Speak to a Girl” and “The Rest of Our Life” in 2017.

Even though they worked together on plenty of singles, the 2017 album “The Rest of Our Life” was the first collaborative album the couple released together.

