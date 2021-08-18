43 celebrity couples that split this year, so far

“The Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got engaged, split up, then reconciled.

The couple clicked from their first meeting on season 16 of the show and Crawley gave Moss the first impression rose. They fell in love throughout the season and got engaged.

On January 19, 2021, Moss revealed that they ended their relationship.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he shared in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

Moss continued: “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Crawley wrote: “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed,” she added, explaining that she’s “still trying to process this.”

Moss later opened up about the breakup on his Instagram story and said, “here’s no one person to blame in this situation.”

The following month they were spotted holding hands in Florida, fueling speculation that they got back together.

By March 2021, Crawley and Moss reconciled, resumed posting about each other on social media, and were seen holding hands in NYC.