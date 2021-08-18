43 celebrity couples that split this year, so far

- A few celebrity couples ended their relationship or revealed their split in 2021.
- This includes Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who dated for almost a year.
- Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, who got married in 2019, also broke up.
It’s unclear when Kravitz and Glusman started dating, but the actress told British Vogue that she met him through a mutual friend. They were first photographed holding hands together in 2016. Two years later, while speaking to Rolling Stone, Kravitz revealed that they got engaged.
Glusman told Mr Porter that he proposed to Kravitz while wearing a “Friends” T-shirt and sweatpants.
The couple wed in Paris on June 29, 2019. They were joined at the celebration by the bride’s father Lenny Kravitz; her mother, Lisa Bonet; Jason Momoa, who married Bonet in 2017 after being together for several years; Momoa’s two kids with Bonet named Lola and Nakoa-Wolf; and Kravitz’s “Big Little Lies” costars.
Two months after the video was released, LaBeouf and Qualley were photographed kissing at an airport in California. The sighting came days after musician FKA Twigs, who previously dated LaBeouf, filed a lawsuit against the “Honey Boy” star and accused him of abuse. LaBeouf has since denied the musician’s allegations.
LaBeouf and Qualley continued to show PDA while stepping out together in the weeks that followed.
In early January 2021, a source told People that they split because they were “in different places in their lives” and Qualley had received backlash for dating the Disney Channel alum amid FKA Twigs’ allegations.
Qualley also publicly voiced support of FKA Twigs on her Instagram story in February.
The singer added: “Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”
Luckett and Walker got married in December 2017 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Gianna Iman, in January 2019. Their second child, son Tysun Wolf Walker was born on September 14, 2020 weighing 9 pounds (4kg), 7 ounces (198.45g).
The two stars met while filming the upcoming psychological thriller “Deep Water” in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2019. They also visited Cuba, de Armas’ home country, together after filming wrapped.
Throughout the pandemic, they were frequently photographed while going on walks together in Los Angeles. The actress also spent time with Affleck’s kids that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
De Armas made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo of the “Justice League” star with his arms around her waist, celebrating her 32nd birthday.
After their breakup was revealed, paparazzi spotted a life-size cutout of de Armas being thrown in Affleck’s trash bin. The same one was previously seen on Affleck’s lawn in June 2020, seemingly as part of a prank that his kids pulled on him.
On January 19, 2021, Moss revealed that they ended their relationship.
“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he shared in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”
Moss continued: “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Crawley wrote: “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this.
“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed,” she added, explaining that she’s “still trying to process this.”
Moss later opened up about the breakup on his Instagram story and said, “here’s no one person to blame in this situation.”
The following month they were spotted holding hands in Florida, fueling speculation that they got back together.
By March 2021, Crawley and Moss reconciled, resumed posting about each other on social media, and were seen holding hands in NYC.
Moore and Daly tied the knot in St. Lucia in 2017 and welcomed daughter Brooklyn in late 2018. They announced their first breakup in September 2019.
“Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage,” Moore told People. “My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”
The two stars were first linked in October 2020 and were photographed kissing in Mexico two months later.
“Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week,” she wrote. “Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry.”
Evans and Gruffudd met on the set of the 2000 movie “102 Dalmations,” wed seven years later, and welcomed two daughters named Ella and Elsie.
The following month, Evans thanked followers for their support.
“I never thought this would happen to us,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us.”
She added: “The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do.”
In early March, People and The Blast reported that Gruffudd filed for divorce from the “Vampire Diaries” alum.
In a joint statement shared with People, Page and Portner revealed that they had been separated for months.
“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” they said. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”
Portner and Page first met via Instagram in 2017 and began dating shortly after. Page shocked fans in early 2018 when they revealed their surprise wedding to Portner.
“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing black-and-white photos of the pair.
Portner was also publicly supportive of Page when the “Juno” star came out as transgender in December 2020.
The actress previously confirmed their relationship on Instagram in September 2020 by sharing a photo of them together before heading on a plane. According to People, they met through a mutual friend and their relationship blossomed when Wilson spent time in the US.
Shortly after revealing their relationship on Instagram, Busch accompanied Wilson to the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco, where they posed together on the red carpet.
In November 2020, Wilson spoke about her fitness transformation and her relationship with Busch during an interview with E! News.
The Australian actress said that she “actually dated Jacob when I was at my heaviest as well. So, it’s not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, you get a hot boyfriend’ — that’s not how it works.”
“This guy liked me at 100 kilos and now 75 kilos,” she said. “I just want to clear out that. There’s something really comforting in that to me because you’re like, oh, it wasn’t necessarily of what my body type was. He really likes me for me.”
The pair met at a concert in Amsterdam and Marsters proposed in Germany in 2010. They wed the following year in a private civil ceremony that took place in LA.
“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” the source said. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”
The couple began dating in 2017 and accompanied each other to awards shows and other red carpet events.
While living on separate coasts during the pandemic, Cruz opened up about the challenges of long-distance relationships during an Instagram live in May 2020.
“We’re literally on the phone all the time,” Cruz said. “It’s given us a lot of time to talk, obviously, and to just dig deeper and just get to know each other more and just find new things out.”
According to the publication, Edgar-Jones ended the relationship with her “Pond Life” costar after two years in order to focus on her career.
“Ashley didn’t like the way he was acting around her,” a source said. “The vibe has just been off. She told him that it’s over.”
The two stars previously teamed up for a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” that was released in April 2020. They were romantically linked the following month after a video circulated that showed them kissing. The video came shortly after it was revealed that Benson and girlfriend Cara Delevingne split after almost two years together.
In response, Delevingne posted a message on her Instagram story asking fans not to jump to conclusions about her previous relationship with Benson.
“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” she said. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”
In the months that followed, Benson and G-Eazy continued to step out together and even attended the wedding of Shaylene Benson, the “Her Smell” star’s sister.
Benson was also featured on the musician’s track called “All the Things You’re Searching For,” from his 2020 album titled “Everything’s Strange Here.”
The two stars share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm (who was born via a surrogate in May 2019).
Madison and Bagans were first linked in mid-2019, a few months after her divorce from husband Pasquale Rotella was finalized.
The two stars met on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” though they weren’t paired with each other.
They went Instagram official in December, the month that Motsepe met Stause’s family. The pair also spent Valentine’s Day together and Stause called Motsepe a “lovable, likable guy” during an interview on Nick Viall’s podcast.
After the breakup, Stause accused the dancer of “playing the victim.”
On her Instagram story, she posted screenshots of articles about the split, including one that featured a quote from an anonymous source that read: “Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it… He’s had a tough time with his mom’s passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last.”
“I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me,” she wrote. “Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without the lying.”
“He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” the source told Page Six.
The breakup was also confirmed by TMZ, E! News, and People. A source told People that the split “has been a long time coming” for the two stars.
The following day, the couple shared a joint statement with People and said: “We are working through some things.”
An anonymous source also told the publication that “they never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up.”
Breakup speculation reemerged in April 2021 when Lopez posted a series of photos on Instagram sans her engagement ring.
Lopez and Rodriguez first met at a baseball game in 2005 and reconnected in 2016. They started dating in February 2017 and Lopez said that she knew Rodriguez was the one “probably like a year in.”
Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged while on vacation in the Bahamas on March 9, 2019. The couple went on to gush about each other on social media and talk about their similarities during interviews.
In an Elle cover story released in January 2021, Lopez said that they planned to wed in Italy in 2020 but the event was postponed twice.
Speaking to Allure for a March 2021 cover story, Lopez said that the pandemic gave the couple a chance to “work on ourselves,” which included doing therapy.
“I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship,” the “Dinero” singer said.
In early February, people speculated that “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy and Rodriguez were having an affair.
LeCroy told Page Six that they had never met in person but spoke over the phone. An unnamed source close to Rodriguez told the New York Post that Rodriguez didn’t know the reality TV star and “definitely didn’t hook up with her.”
During the “After the Final Rose” special (which aired in March 2021), James revealed that he ended his relationship with Kirkconnell after photos emerged of the graphic designer at a plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018.
Kirkconnell previously apologized for her racist actions and admitted that she “was wrong.”
“When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my Blackness, and what it means to be a Black man in America, and what it would mean for our kids,” James told Kirkconnell during the special episode. “It broke my heart.”
“I knew that I had to take a step back for you to put in the work you need to do, and that’s something you need to do on your own,” he added.
Fans speculated that the couple got back together after they were seen in NYC in April 2021, but an anonymous source told People that they’re “just friends.”
Her post came shortly after the “212” musician spoke out about her and Ripps’ widely publicized sale of their audio sex tape as an NFT, or non-fungible token. Banks said that she initially didn’t want to make the tape and it led to problems in their relationship.
It’s unclear when Banks and the artist began dating, but they announced their engagement on the rapper’s Instagram on February 21.
Banks posted a photo of her ring with the caption: “I said yes!!! I’m Jewish now. MAZEL TOV B—-ES!”
“I’m single,” she wrote. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”
In an additional tweet, the singer-songwriter said, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”
Quavo appeared to address Saweetie’s comments on his Twitter, saying that he felt “the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”
“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” he wrote. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”
In response, Saweetie quoted the second tweet and said, “Take care.”
The couple began communicating in 2018 after Quavo slid into her DMs. They detailed their romance, including their first date in Georgia that year, in a 2020 interview for GQ.
Karol G told Billboard that her song “Ay DiOs Mío” was inspired by their relationship, which began when Anuel AA reached out to her via Instagram DMs.
The couple then gushed about their engagement while in attendance at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
“There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course,” a source told the publication.
Mendes and the photographer were first linked in 2020 as they were seen photographed together in Milan, Italy in February of that year. In the months that followed, they stepped out together in Los Angeles.
The actress made their relationship Instagram official in September 2020 when she posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, “That long-distance kind of love,” referring to her time spent in Vancouver filming “Riverdale.”
The following month, she posted a tribute for Vaughan with the caption, “you just had to be a scorpio huh. love you birthday boi.”
Both Instagram posts have since been deleted from Mendes’ account. However, the “Perfect Date” star still has a portrait photo on her Instagram, which was taken by Vaughan.
Taggart and the singer were first linked in early 2020. Jeffries confirmed their relationship in July 2020 by posting two photos on Instagram: one of the couple kissing and another of Jeffries with her head on his shoulder.
In February 2021, The Daily Telegraph reported that the pair split. Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands also said that Efron personally told him about his breakup. Sandilands said they were together “a lot longer than people realize.”
The couple seemingly started dating in 2020. But E! News pointed out a comment shared on what appears to be Valladares’ Instagram account, which indicates that they were dating long before that.
In March 2018, an Instagram user named Debra Kelly commented on a photo of Valladares’ posted three months prior, writing: “Take care god bless you and zac.xx.”
The on-again, off-again couple wed in May 2015 and welcomed two kids together: daughter Jolie Rae Caussin and son Jace Joseph Caussin. Kramer said that she did what she could to salvage their relationship.
“I’ve fought y’all,” she said. “I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”
“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal,” she added.
According to People, Caussin’s alleged infidelity was a factor in the split. Days after sharing the news with fans, Kramer posted a photo of herself with her kids and said, “I’ll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life.”
“Her and Skeet had a very brief romance and were seeing each other for about a month, but aren’t dating,” the source said. “They are still friendly and in touch, but it’s nothing serious.”
It’s unclear how the two stars met, but both starred on shows based on characters from the Archie Comics — Hale on the short-lived series “Katy Keene” and Ulrich on “Riverdale,” which he exited early in season five because he got “bored creatively.”
They were first linked in February 2021 when they were photographed kissing in LA. Though Hale and the “Scream” actor never spoke out about dating, Ulrich did leave a flirty comment on one of her Instagram posts shared that month.
Mixter said that “announcing a breakup on social media is a strange feeling” and that “having a public romantic relationship is not easy.”
“This post is a tribute to love and friendship and those relationships that make life worth living, she said, adding that she’ll “never” stop loving the actor unconditionally.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”
Melinda and the Microsoft cofounder also said despite their breakup, they’ll continue working together on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which was launched in 2000.
Bill and Melinda, who wed in 1994, share kids Jennifer, an elite equestrian; Rory; and Phoebe. Each child will inherit $10 million, a small portion of the matriarch’s $130 billion fortune.
“I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” the artist added.
Mulaney’s reps also confirmed the divorce to Page Six and said that the comedian, who had a 60-day stay in rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction, “will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”
The former couple met in the late 2000s at a trip to Martha’s Vineyard and wed in Boiceville, New York in July 2014.
“Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it’s over is enormously painful,” she added. “Losing your friend … losing the hopes and dreams … your partner … the person you shared everything with .. your person … your love.”
The “Talk” cohost previously said that she met Viteri at the beginning of quarantine, while she was walking her three rescue dogs and he was walking his husky. She also said that they lived nearby and it was nice to not be alone during the pandemic.
A few weeks after posting about the split, Inaba shared two photos of them together with the caption: “❤️????????.” Her Instagram post led fans to believe that the couple was back together.
“The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” a spokesperson for Holmes told the publication.
In May 2021, People and Entertainment Tonight reported that the comedian and the “Friday Night Lights” star ended their relationship.
“Their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart,” an anonymous source told ET.
Weeks later, People reported that they were “not officially back together,” but are “figuring things out” after spending time together in St. Bart’s. They were also photographed dining in NYC.
An anonymous source told Us Weekly that Noah and Kelly were “on-and-off” but “now they’re back together. They realized they’re both happier being together than apart.”
“It has truly been a beautiful journey,” they added, vowing to continue coparenting their three kids named Paris, Brielle, and Blake.
“We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately,” they said. “We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change.”
According to the outlet, the couple started dating in 2018. Perry announced his engagement to Hurwitz in November 2020, telling People: “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”
“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” the singer said. “That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”
Elaborating, Payne said that he needs to work on himself before being with someone else.
“I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship,” he said. “I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”
Payne and the model were first linked romantically in 2018.
Engagement speculation spread in August 2020 after Henry was spotted wearing a sparkling ring on her left hand while in London with the “Naughty List” singer. Payne confirmed the engagement shortly after during a virtual interview with ‘Good Morning America,” saying: “We’re just really happy.”
The couple welcomed a son named Kiyan Carmelo Anthony in 2007 and wed three years later.
“They have been separated for a while now and will remain friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “They both want to make sure that the divorce goes as smoothly as possible for their son.”
The news also came shortly after Kardashian praised the athlete’s “growth” and loyalty in the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion special with Andy Cohen.
“Khloe and Tristan broke up recently,” a source told ET. “Tristan was at a birthday party in Bel Air on Friday night and was acting very single throughout the evening. The Kardashians were invited to the party but did not attend. Tristan and Khloe will continue to co-parent True together in a healthy, loving way.”
Days later, TMZ reported that the music manager filed for divorce.
Braun and the businesswoman wed in July 2014 and share three kids: sons Jagger and Levi, plus daughter Hart.
The couple began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement two years later.
“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” the statement read. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time.”
They added: “Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.”
Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, was first linked to the musician in 2019. According to Us Weekly, Jade moved into Guthy’s home during the highly-publicized college admissions scandal. They reportedly split in May of that year, but got back together a few months later.
A source also told E News that “the long distance made it very difficult,” with Davidson based in the US and Dynevor residing in the UK.
“They had fun, but it wasn’t sustainable being so far apart,” the source said. “It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on.”
Dating speculation began in March 2021, as the two stars were reportedly spotted in the UK together. Photos published by Daily Mail UK the following month showed the “Saturday Night Live” star and “Younger” actress walking through a field with their arms around each other.
The stars were also seen wearing matching necklaces of their shared initials and being affectionate while in the crowd at a Wimbledon match in July.