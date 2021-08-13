14 celebrity couples who have more than 30 years between them

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum are 30 years apart.
Goldblum, 68, met Olympic gymnast Livingston, 38, at the gym, and the pair tied the knot in 2014. Since then, they’ve had two children together.
“Jeff Goldblum always makes me feel loved from the first day we met,” Livingston wrote on an Instagram post in 2018. “I wondered if this feeling could be true because I hadn’t experienced such innocent, passionate, tender, honest love before so quickly.”
Stephen Fry married a man 30 years his junior.
Fry, 64, met Elliott Spencer, a 34-year-old budding comic, in 2014, and the following year they announced they were engaged.
“It looks as though a certain cat is out of a certain bag. I’m very very happy of course but had hoped for a private wedding,” Fry wrote on Twitter after the engagement announcement. “Fat chance!”
The two wed in 2015.
Sean Penn married Leila George, who is 31 years younger than him, in 2020.
In 2016, Penn was rumored to be dating actress Leila George. In the summer of 2020, the 60-year-old actor confirmed he married George, 29, in a secret wedding.
“We did a COVID wedding,” Penn said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”
Sarah Paulson is 32 years younger than her partner, Holland Taylor.
When Paulson, who is 46 years old, met Taylor, now 78, in 2005, she thought Taylor was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman,” according to a New York Times interview in 2016.
“There’s a poignancy to being with someone older,” Paulson also told the publication. “I think there’s a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what’s important, and it can make the little things seem very small.”
Lady Kitty Spencer married Michael Lewis, who is 32 years older.
Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, is 30 years old and announced she married Michael Lewis, a 62-year-old millionaire, in 2021 after keeping their relationship under the radar since 2018.
Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have a 33-year age gap.
Gere, 71, and Silva, a 38-year-old publicist, started dating in 2014 and got married in April 2018. They now have two children together.
“It had to be that way in this lifetime,” Silva told ¡Hola! in a 2018 interview. “He has promised me at least 20 good years, but I have to confess that he has much more energy than me, is much more active, it’s hard to keep up with him … He’s not human!”
Billy Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick, is 33 years younger than him.
Joel, 72, married Roderick, a 39-year-old former equestrian, while she was pregnant with their first child in 2015. The couple welcomed another baby in 2017.
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross are more than 34 years apart.
Gibson, 65, and Ross, a 31-year-old writer, have been together since 2017. The couple welcomed Gibson’s ninth child in January 2017.
“Regarding age and relationships, it’s just a number. We dig each other. She is an adult and we dig each other,” Gibson told The Mirror.
Katharine McPhee just gave birth to her first child with David Foster, who is nearly 35 years older than her.
McPhee met music producer David Foster when she was a contestant on “American Idol” in 2006, and they started officially dating around 2017. They wed in 2019 at a ceremony in London. Today McPhee is 37, and Foster turns 72 in November. They just welcomed a baby boy.
“We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment,” the singer said on “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” in March. “So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I’m in love with our love story and that’s all that matters.”
Patrick Stewart is 39 years older than his wife, Sunny Ozell.
Stewart, 81, tied the knot with jazz singer Sunny Ozell, 42, in 2013, five years after they met in New York.
“He is so youthful and I guess I’m kind of an old worrywart so we bridge the gap,” Ozell told The Daily Mirror in 2015. “It doesn’t come up much. He’s in better shape than me, which infuriates me.”
Dennis Quaid is nearly 40 years older than Laura Savoie. They married in 2020.
In 2019, Quaid announced he was engaged to PhD. student Laura Savoie, and the following year, the couple tied the knot. Quaid is now 67 and Savoie is 27.
“There’s 30-something years between us, and we just don’t even notice it,” Quaid said on the “Today” show in 2010.”I’ve never related to someone in my life better than we do. “
Mick Jagger’s partner, Melanie Hamrick, is 44 years younger than the rock star.
Jagger, 78, has been dating Hamrick, a 34-year-old ballerina, since 2014, and the pair has a son together.
“He’s the most incredible, wonderful, loving father,” Hamrick told The Daily Mail in 2018. “And, to me, he’s the most wonderful man in the world.”
Dick Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, have 46 years between them.
Van Dyke, 95, wed makeup artist Silver, 49, in 2012 after they met and hit it off at the SAG Awards years before.
“She’s very mature for her age, and I’m very immature for my age, so it’s just about right,” the comedian told Parade in 2013.
Singer Don McLean says he is “crazy” for his girlfriend, who is 48 years younger than him.
McLean, 75, is famous for songs like “American Pie,” and more recently, he has been making headlines for dating Paris Dylan, a 27-year-old model. They’ve been together since 2016.
“Love is the most important thing you can have,” McLean told People in March. “You have to love somebody. Hate is such a burden. It’s a complete waste of time. I love my children and I love my girlfriend. I’m crazy for her.”