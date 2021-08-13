14 celebrity couples who have more than 30 years between them

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum are 30 years apart.

Goldblum, 68, met Olympic gymnast Livingston, 38, at the gym, and the pair tied the knot in 2014. Since then, they’ve had two children together.

“Jeff Goldblum always makes me feel loved from the first day we met,” Livingston wrote on an Instagram post in 2018. “I wondered if this feeling could be true because I hadn’t experienced such innocent, passionate, tender, honest love before so quickly.”