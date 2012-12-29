A Timeline Of The Year In Celebrity Couples

Perhaps this year’s most unexpected couple news came from Katie Holmes filing for divorce from her husband of six years, Tom Cruise.

Photo: Ricardo Morales/AP, Business Insider

2012 has been quite the year for celebrity relationships.This is the year that brought us the shocking TomKat divorce, the birth of Blue Ivy, the Kristen Stewart cheating fiasco, the long-awaited engagement of Brangelina, and the exciting news of a royal baby.



We’ve rounded up the top celebrity couple news of the year so you can remember all the good, bad, and scandalous stories from the year.

