A Timeline Of The Year In Celebrity Couples

Photo: Ricardo Morales/AP, Business Insider
2012 has been quite the year for celebrity relationships.This is the year that brought us the shocking TomKat divorce, the birth of Blue Ivy, the Kristen Stewart cheating fiasco, the long-awaited engagement of Brangelina, and the exciting news of a royal baby.
We’ve rounded up the top celebrity couple news of the year so you can remember all the good, bad, and scandalous stories from the year.
The hip-hop power couple had their first child within the first week of 2012.
Beyoncé first announced her pregnancy during her performance at last August's VMAs.
Three weeks after Blue Ivy's birth, the couple filed paperwork to trademark their daughter's unique name.
After almost seven years of marriage, the pair split earlier this year.
The former couple have three children together, with Seal also adopting Klum's daughter with Flavio Briatore.
Klum has since begun dating her bodyguard.
Former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff and her hockey-playing husband Mike Comrie welcomed their son Luca Cruz Comrie on the first day of spring.
The two have been dating since 2007 and were married in August of 2010.
Duff's former boyfriends include Aaron Carter and Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden.
Following seven years of marriage, Marc Anthony filed for divorce from J.Lo after almost a year of separation.
The couple have two kids together, twins Emme and Max.
This marks Lopez's third and Anthony's second divorce.
Lopez has been dating her 24-year-old backup dancer Casper Smart since last November.
Hollywood's power couple announced their engagement this year after seven years of dating.
They had previously stated they wouldn't get married until same-sex couples in the U.S. are allowed to marry as well.
The pair met on the set of 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' and have six children together.
Olsen, 26, began dating the former French president's 42-year-old half-brother earlier this year. The two have reportedly moved into a New York City townhouse together.
Sarkozy is a managing director and head of the global financial services group at the Carlyle Group.
Simpson and the former tight-end for the New Orleans Saints welcomed their daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson earlier this year.
The couple, who have been together since May 2010, reportedly spent $2 million on the birth in order to rent out an entire hospital floor and hire 30 armed guards.
Simpson just announced she is already pregnant with her second child.
Former Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus and 'The Hunger Games' actor Liam Hemsworth became engaged after three years of dating.
Cyrus, 19, and Hemsworth, 22, met while working together on the film 'The Last Song' in 2009.
Keira Knightley and British musician James Righton got engaged after almost a year of dating.
The two were reportedly introduced by fashion correspondent Alexa Chung.
After months of speculation, 'Kimye' finally revealed they were dating when they attended a Lakers game together in May. Since then, the couple has constantly tweeted about their relationship, with Kanye even frequently rapping about his new girl.
Kardashian was married to NBA star Kris Humphries for only three months in 2011 before she filed for divorce.
Drew Barrymore and art dealer Will Kopelman were married at the former child star's home in Montecito, California.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, on September 26.
Barrymore was previously married to Tom Green and Jeremy Thomas, each for about a year.
Matthew McConaughey and Brazilian model Camila Alves were married this year in Texas after six years of dating.
The couple have two children together, son Levi and daughter Vida. On July 4, they announced that they were expecting another child.
Depp and his partner of 14 years split up earlier this year. They have a 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son together.
The couple originally met in 1993, but didn't begin dating until they were reunited at a French hotel in 1998.
After five years of marriage, Holmes blindsided her husband with divorce papers.
The divorce settlement happened much quicker than the norm in Hollywood, with the former couple taking only two weeks to reach an agreement. Cruise is set to pay $400,000 a year in child support for 6-year-old Suri. He is also footing the bill for her medical and dental insurance, extra-curricular activities, and education.
After 14 months of marriage, Brand filed for divorce from his pop star wife, citing irreconcilable differences.
Perry reportedly earned $44 million while the two were married, and with no prenup, Brand would be entitled to receive half of this money. Turns out that Brand is not only funny, but nice. He didn't want a dime of Perry's hard-earned cash.
54-year-old Alec Baldwin married his 28-year-old yoga instructor in Manhattan this summer.
The couple dated for about a year and have been living together since last Fall.
Thomas is an instructor an co-owner of Yoga Vida studio in Manhattan.
Baldwin was previously married to Kim Basinger for nine years. They had a daughter together.
The model/actress and her actor fiancé had a baby girl in London. The two have been engaged since December 2011.
Miller formerly dated Jude Law.
Kardashian and Disick, who have been dating since 2007, had their second child, Penelope Scotland Disick, earlier this year. The birth was featured on the family's reality show 'Keeping up with the Kardashians.'
The couple also have an almost three-year-old son, Mason Dash Disick.
'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara got engaged to Nick Loeb on her 40th birthday in Mexico this summer.
Loeb is a former financial executive who recently launched the food topping company Onion Crunch.
Vergara has a 20-year-old son from her previous marriage to childhood sweetheart Joe Gonzalez.
Uma Thurman and her French hedge funder beau Arpad 'Arki' Busson had their first child together this summer.
It wasn't until October that we found out the baby's name, and it's a doozy. The couple named their daughter Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson, but say she will go by Luna.
Thurman has two children from her marriage with Ethan Hawke and Busson also has two children from his relationship with Elle MacPherson.
Stewart and 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson have been rumoured to be romantically involved since 2008, but neither have publicly confirmed their relationship.
This July, People magazine and Us Weekly reported that Stewart had cheated on her long-time boyfriend with her 'Snow White and the Huntsman' director Rupert Sanders. The two have a 20 year age difference.
Sanders has been married to model/actress Liberty Ross since 2002. They have two children.
Ross starred as Stewart's mother, Queen Elenor, in 'Snow White and the Huntsmen.'
Both Stewart and Sanders submitted public apologies for their indiscretions, and it looks like Pattinson has taken Stewart back.
Former 'That 70s Show' co-stars Kutcher and Kunis finally proved the rumours about their dating to be true.
Demi Moore, Kutcher's wife of six years, filed for divorce against the 'Two and a Half Men' star last November and is reportedly not at all pleased with his new relationship with this year's 'Sexiest Woman Alive.'
Portman met Millepied on the set of 'Black Swan,' for which he was the choreographer.
The two have been engaged since 2010 and have a two-year-old son, Aleph, together.
Nobody even knew that the pop star and Nickelback lead singer were dating, but the two were engaged this summer.
They met in February while Kroeger was helping co-write a song for his now fiancé's album.
Kroeger proposed with a 14-karat diamond ring.
Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley for three years.
Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and Chicago Bear's quarterback Jay Cutler welcomed their first child together, Camden Jack.
The two have been dating since the fall of 2010 and were engaged in April of 2011. The engagement was called off in July, with the couple getting back together in November.
Jennifer Aniston has finally found her new man. Her and Justin Theroux began dating in May of last year and bought a home together this January in L.A.
Theroux asked America's sweetheart to marry him on his 41st birthday.
The pint-sized 'Jersey Store' star had her first child with fiancé Jionni LaValle late this summer.
The newest Guido in the Shore family goes by Enzo, short for Lorenzo Dominic.
The new family reportedly live in LaValle's parent's house in East Hanover, NJ.
After dating for about a year, the 'Gossip Girl' and 'Green Lantern' star quietly tied the knot outside of Charleston, S.C.
The couple recently purchased a home together in Bedford, N.Y.
Witherspoon and Toth welcomed their first child together, Tennesse James, this fall.
The entertainment agent and actress have been married since March 2011.
Witherspoon has two other children, a 13-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She has said Toth accepts her older children as his own.
Fox and Green had their first child together, Noah Shannon, the same day Reese Witherspoon had her third child. They were able to keep the birth a secret for a few weeks thanks to the distraction from Witherspoon's delivery.
The attractive couple has been married since 2010. Green has a 10-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.
Anne Hathaway married fellow actor Adam Shulman earlier this year after four years of dating.
The two had a small, 180-person wedding in Big Sur, California.
Colombian singer Shakira and Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child.
The two officially confirmed they were dating in March of 2011.
Tamblyn, 29, and Cross, 48, were married earlier this year. The 'Sisterhood of the travelling Pants' actress and 'Arrested Development' actor have been rumoured to be dating since April of 2008 and were engaged for almost a year.
DJ Questlove tweeted pictures from the ceremony, which showed that Tamblyn chose a yellow dress for her special day.
Adele welcomed a son with boyfriend Simon Konecki this year. Konecki, 38, and Adele, 24, have been dating since the summer of 2011 and announced their pregnancy via Twitter.
The baby's name is still unknown.
After five years of dating, Biel and Timberlake were finally married in Italy.
The ceremony reportedly cost over $6.5 million and pictures of the event were sold to People Magazine for a reported $300,000. This pales in comparison to the $3 million price tag for Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's wedding pictures.
Taylor Swift has had her share of Hollywood boyfriends, most of whom have been the subjects of one of her chart-topping songs.
Conor Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy, and Swift reportedly began dating this 4th of July weekend and called it quits only 3 months later.
Despite the break-up, Swift bought a home across the street from her ex-boyfriend's grandmother in Massachusetts.
Swift is now rumoured to be dating One Direction band member Harry Styles.
After almost two years of dating, everyone's favourite teen couple confirmed the rumours that they had broken up.
Shortly after the news, a picture of Victoria Secret model Barbara Palvin and Bieber surfaced, hinting to the fact that Bieber had already moved on. Both Bieber and Palvin denied the rumours.
Since the split, Bieber and Gomez have been spotted together, even spending the holidays with one another in Utah.
After over a year of marriage, the long-awaited news of a royal baby was finally confirmed.
The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to the hospital for morning sickness, prompting the release of the pregnancy news.
rumours have been circulating that Kate may be expecting twins, but nothing has been confirmed.
Supermodel Giselle Bundchen and Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady gave birth to daughter Vivian Lake in early December.
The two have been married since 2009 and also have a son, Benjamin Rein, together.
Rihanna and Chris Brown used to be an 'it' couple until the two split in 2009 following a physical attack.
This year, it looks like the two have gotten back together, involving Brown in a messy love triangle with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.
The couple were on as of this holiday season, tweeting the photo at right on Christmas Day.
