9 celebrities who sent their kids to public schools

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Madonna sent her daughter, Lourdes, to public school in New York City.

In a world where money is no object, it’s unsurprising that many celebrities send their kids to top-notch, expensive schools.

But some celebrities have opted to send their children to public schools because they went to public schools themselves or they just want to create a normal life for their kids.

Pamela Anderson sent her boys to public school in Malibu, while Keith Richards sent his daughters to public school in Connecticut.

It can be fun to ogle over the celebrity lifestyle. They drive the nicest cars, eat at Michelin-star restaurants, wear the latest trends with ease, and raise their kids in a life of luxury.

Yet a select few number of celebrities have made an effort to create a normal life for their children. The first step? Sending their kids to public school.

Here are nine celebrities who chose to send their children to public school.

Linda and Paul McCartney sent their four children to local state schools in the United Kingdom.

PA Images via Getty Images Paul McCartney with his wife Linda and Heather (left), James, Stella (centre), and Mary.

The Beatle and his wife wanted to normalize their children’s lives as much as possible, and chose public schools in East Sussex to help them integrate. Both James and Stella attended Bexhill College.

“Going to the normal local comprehensive was one of the best things that could have happened to me,” Stella McCartney later said. “It was healthy to see how most people in the world live.”

In the early 2000s, the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards sent his daughters, Theodora and Alexandra, to Weston High School in Weston, Connecticut.

heo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Alexandra, Keith, and Theodora Richards.

Alexandra has said she didn’t realise just how famous her dad was until her high school classmates would tell her their parents had been listening to her dad’s band.

During her school years, she toured the world with her dad and took off third and seventh grades.

“When I went back to … Connecticut and I told all my friends where I’d been – it was just so different from what they were experiencing at that age,” she told Hello!

Pamela Anderson sent her two boys to public school in Malibu, and she even worked as a crossing guard.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Dylan Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Brandon Lee in West Hollywood, California.

Anderson also volunteered as a maths tutor, helping out at the school like any other parent would do.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes attended LaGuardia High School in New York City, a public school with a long list of famous alumnae, including Timothee Chalamet and Nicki Minaj.

Craig Barritt/Getty Lourdes and Madonna.

The public school is known for specializing in performing arts, but is also praised for its exceptional academics.

“I definitely don’t look back on High School with any bitterness,” Lourdes wrote in a blog post after she graduated. “Even the times when cockroaches crawled out of my locker, or when trying to concentrate during an exam next to a room full of people rehearsing for show choir (ha), or walking up 7 flights of stairs on a Monday, or the lunchroom flash mobs. You know, standard things. I know that I was lucky enough to go to a truly exceptional High School that produces high quality shows and actually teaches you the craft of what you’re studying.”

President Jimmy Carter famously sent his daughter Amy to public school, and no president has continued the trend.

Katherine Young/Getty Images Amy sits on her father Jimmy’s lap in the Oval Office.

Amy began at Thaddeus Stevens School – a historically African-American public elementary school in the White House district. Then she attended Rose Hardy Middle School until her father’s term concluded.

Although she originally went to a private school, at one point, Steve Jobs’ daughter attended Palo Alto High School in California.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Glamour Lisa Brennan-Jobs attends 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Summit.

Lisa Brennan-Jobs, who had a complicated relationship with her parents, returned to her alma mater in October 2018 to share her new memoir, “Small Fry,” which dives deep into her childhood.

Cynthia Nixon sent her son to PS 163 in New York City.

The “Sex and the City” actress said her experience as a public school parent inspired her, in part, to run for New York governor two years ago, in a campaign she ultimately lost. “We have to stop diverting education funding into privately run charter schools, and put the focus back where it should be, on strengthening our public schools, and keeping them public,” she said during a 2018 event, the New York Times reported.

Emmy-winning costume designer Alix Friedberg sends her two sons to City Language Immersion Charter (CLIC) in Los Angeles, California.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Friedberg designed the costumes for ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Sharp Objects,’ and ‘Modern Family.’

Friedberg’s children go to a charter school. While technically different from a state-funded public school, charter schools are free for students to attend.

When speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Friedberg said, “I have never seen another learning environment that is so culturally and socioeconomically diverse. It’s a direct reflection of faces of Los Angeles.”

Adele Lim, the “Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter, has spoken about how much she loves Citizens of the World Charter School in Mar Vista, where she sends her kids.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Film producer Adele Lim.

“They celebrate every child, not just the perfect child,”Lim said. “The emphasis on mindfulness and social-emotional learning has been transformative, not just for my children, but for us as a family.”

