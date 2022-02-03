Photos show what 7 celebrity chefs looked like at the start of their careers compared to now

By the time Bobby Flay turned 30, he already had a number of achievements under his belt.

After dropping out of high school at age 17, Flay began working at a local restaurant in New York City, where his father was a part-owner. He started as a busboy after the restaurant’s resident busboy needed two weeks off to care for his sick grandmother.

After the two weeks were up, the chef asked Flay if he wanted to work in the kitchen.

“I said, ‘Sure.’ It was because I had nothing else to do that day. If I had plans with friends, I probably would have said no. I wasn’t desperate to work in the kitchen,” Flay said.

Flay opened his first restaurant Mesa Grill in New York City in 1991. In 1993, Flay received the James Beard Foundation’s Rising Star Chef of the Year award.