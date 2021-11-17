How 9 celebrity chefs make stuffing

Guy Fieri’s pepperoni stuffing is a unique take on the classic Thanksgiving side dish.

The recipe calls for sliced pepperoni, yellow onions, red bell pepper, pepperoncini peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes. To amp up this Italian-inspired recipe, Fieri also opts to use dried-out focaccia bread rather than white bread.

When Insider’s Chelsea Davis made the stuffing for her Thanksgiving dinner, she said it “tasted like a loaded pizza.”

See the recipe here >>