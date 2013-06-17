Celebrity Chef Nigella Lawson Choked By Her Husband In A London Restaurant: Report

Photo:

Charles Saatchi has reportedly assaulted his wife celebrity chef Nigella Lawson during a meal at a London restaurant, according to The Telegraph.

According to the report a Sunday newspaper published photos at the weekend of Lawson’s art dealer husband grabbing her around the throat during an altercation at a central London restaurant.

Lawson left Scott’s in Mayfair in tears, and according to witnesses who spoke to The Mirror newspaper, looked terrified.

Now, according to The Daily Mail, Lawson and Saatchi have left their London home separately, her dashing into a waiting taxi with a suitcase and her teenage son.

“It was utterly shocking to watch,” a witness is reported to have said of the incident in the restaurant.

““I have no doubt she was scared. It was horrific, ­really. She was very tearful and was ­constantly dabbing her eyes.”

The Telegraph reported a complaint is yet to be made to police, with a Scotland Yard spokesperson confirming no investigation has been launched.

After the heated exchange, it is said Saatchi left in a waiting car, leaving the 53-year-old Lawson visibly upset at the table.

Another witness added: “He looked guilty. It was clear he knew he’d done something wrong. He was menacing, there’s no question. She had been abused and humiliated in public.”

Both have both been married before, and are due to celebrate their 10th anniversary in September.

Read more of The Telegraph report here.



