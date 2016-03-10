The multimillion-dollar sums that celebrities make on books -- and how they actually sell

After returning a one million-dollar book advance (with interest) to HarperCollins in 2014, Amy Schumer landed one of the biggest advance deals the publishing world has ever seen — at an astounding rumoured $8-10 million.
The comedian announced the pre-order for her book, out August 16, on Tuesday, and posted the book cover to her Instagram.
Though Schumer’s multimillion-dollar book advance tops the deals made for Tina Fey’s “Bossypants” and Lena Dunham’s “Not That Kind of Girl,” these giant sums for A-list books are becoming more and more common. And the actual book sales don’t always end up being so impressive.
Bruce Springsteen recently announced that he has an autobiography coming out in September of this year.
The autobiography’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, declined to release the amount of his advance, but Page Six reported that it was more than $10 million.
Here’s a look at six reported celebrity advances and how some of the subsequent books have sold.
Advance: $6 million
Sold: More than 3.5 million copies since 2011
Source: New York Times
Advance: More than $1 million
Sold: 74,999 copies since November 2015
Source: Crain's New York, Publishers Weekly
Advance: $3.5 million
Sold: 282,000 copies from June 2015 through September 2015
Source: New York Times
Advance: $3.7 million
Sold: 525,000 hardcover and ebooks from September 2014 through September 2015
Source: New York Times
Advance: $7 million
No reported sales figure
Source: Reuters, Crain's New York
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.