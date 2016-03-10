The multimillion-dollar sums that celebrities make on books -- and how they actually sell

Anjelica Oswald
Amy Schumer

After returning a one million-dollar book advance (with interest) to HarperCollins in 2014, Amy Schumer landed one of the biggest advance deals the publishing world has ever seen — at an astounding rumoured $8-10 million

The comedian announced the pre-order for her book, out August 16, on Tuesday, and posted the book cover to her Instagram.

Though Schumer’s multimillion-dollar book advance tops the deals made for Tina Fey’s “Bossypants” and Lena Dunham’s “Not That Kind of Girl,” these giant sums for A-list books are becoming more and more common. And the actual book sales don’t always end up being so impressive.

Bruce Springsteen recently announced that he has an autobiography coming out in September of this year.

The autobiography’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, declined to release the amount of his advance, but Page Six reported that it was more than $10 million. 

Here’s a look at six reported celebrity advances and how some of the subsequent books have sold.

'Bossypants' by Tiny Fey

Little, Brown and Company

Advance: $6 million

Sold: More than 3.5 million copies since 2011

Source: New York Times

'Boys in the Trees' by Carly Simon

Flatiron Books

Advance: More than $1 million

Sold: 74,999 copies since November 2015

Source: Crain's New York, Publishers Weekly

'Modern Romance' by Aziz Ansari

Amazon

Advance: $3.5 million

Sold: 282,000 copies from June 2015 through September 2015

Source: New York Times

'Not That Kind of Girl' by Lena Dunham

Amazon

Advance: $3.7 million

Sold: 525,000 hardcover and ebooks from September 2014 through September 2015

Source: New York Times

'Yes Please' by Amy Poehler

Dey Street Books

Advance: Seven figures

No reported sales figure

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

'Life' by Keith Richards

Little, Brown and Company

Advance: $7 million

No reported sales figure

Source: Reuters, Crain's New York

