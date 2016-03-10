The multimillion-dollar sums that celebrities make on books -- and how they actually sell

After returning a one million-dollar book advance (with interest) to HarperCollins in 2014, Amy Schumer landed one of the biggest advance deals the publishing world has ever seen — at an astounding rumoured $8-10 million.

The comedian announced the pre-order for her book, out August 16, on Tuesday, and posted the book cover to her Instagram.

Though Schumer’s multimillion-dollar book advance tops the deals made for Tina Fey’s “Bossypants” and Lena Dunham’s “Not That Kind of Girl,” these giant sums for A-list books are becoming more and more common. And the actual book sales don’t always end up being so impressive.

Bruce Springsteen recently announced that he has an autobiography coming out in September of this year.

The autobiography’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, declined to release the amount of his advance, but Page Six reported that it was more than $10 million.

Here’s a look at six reported celebrity advances and how some of the subsequent books have sold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.