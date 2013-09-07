Rihanna, Lady Gaga, And Beyoncé's Bodyguard Tasered To Death By Cops After Breaking Into Neighbour's Home Naked And On Drugs

Norman Oosterbroek has been responsible for protecting the lives of A-listers such as Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Rihanna and even Nelson Mandela.

But on Monday night, the 6’5, 43-year-old celebrity bodyguard from South Africa known as “The Dutch Giant,” put his own life in jeopardy when he “broke into his neighbour’s property in Miami’s Pinecrest neighbourhood while naked and carrying a white powdery substance,” reports RadarOnline.

“He did gain access to the home,” Detective Robin Pinkard of the Miami-Dade Police Department tells RadarOnline. “According to the victim [Christiane Jung], she heard a noise. When she walked outside of her bedroom, she observed him standing there unclothed.”

Oosterbroek proceeded to get into a verbal argument with Christiane Jung’s husband, Markus, “which escalated to a physical confrontation,” according to a police report.

“During the confrontation, [Oosterbroek] was observed ingesting an unknown substance,” according to the report.

Mrs. Jung called police and officers were forced to taser Oosterbroek after being unable to subdue the 280-lb. bodyguard. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“He was highly violent, uncontrollable and obviously wasn’t stable,” said Nancy Perez, spokeswoman for Miami-Dade police, which is investigating the incident.

Oosterbroek had been in and out of rehab for several years, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

Victim Jung tells the Herald, “Our family needs time to heal. This was really, really horrible and we can’t talk about it now. I can tell you that Pinecrest police took very good care of us. It was horrifying.”

Although Oosterbroek lived a few doors down and across the street, Mrs. Jung said, “We really don’t know the man at all.”

But Oosterbroek was well known in his own field for being an aggressive bodyguard.

Three years ago, at a Jay Z concert in Washington, D.C., Oosterbroek broke the legs of a fan who crashed the stage during the rapper’s concert. Watch below:

He continuously protected Lady Gaga:

The Daily Mail published these clearer photos of Oosterbroek while on the job with Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.