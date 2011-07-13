Guess Which Celebrity Has Had The Most Bikini Shots In People Magazine So Far This Summer?

Photo: People.com

‘Tis the season for stars hitting the beach — and making the pages of celebrity weeklies.As the weather gets warmer, the numbers of bikini-clad celebrity photos also continues to climb.



We took a look at People Magazine to find out the most popular two-piece-wearing stars since Memorial Day weekend.

No word on who is actually making the calls to paparazzi to take these ‘candid’ shots — though smiling directly into the camera is probably a hint.

