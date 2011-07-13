Guess Which Celebrity Has Had The Most Bikini Shots In People Magazine So Far This Summer?

Jen Ortiz
Julianne Hough

Photo: People.com

‘Tis the season for stars hitting the beach — and making the pages of celebrity weeklies.As the weather gets warmer, the numbers of bikini-clad celebrity photos also continues to climb.

We took a look at People Magazine to find out the most popular two-piece-wearing stars since Memorial Day weekend.

No word on who is actually making the calls to paparazzi to take these ‘candid’ shots — though smiling directly into the camera is probably a hint.

Gwen Stefani - 2 photos

Leann Rimes - 2 photos

Julianne Hough - 2 photos

Ashley Tisdale - 2 photos

Kristin Cavalleri - 3 photos

Audrina Patridge - 3 photos

Katie Holmes - 3 photos

Kate Middleton prefers to be fully clothed.

