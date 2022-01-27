Search

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ reveals its cast for the new season — with 2 ‘Real Housewives,’ a Kardashian ex, and an Olympic athlete among the new houseguests

Esme Mazzeo
Julie Chen on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ season 3 premiere February 2, with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host. Sonja Flemming/CBS
  • CBS has revealed the 11 houseguests comprising “Celebrity Big Brother” season three’s cast.
  • The new season premieres February 2 at 8 p.m. ET.
  • Two cast members have connections to the Kardashians, and another two are “Real Housewives” stars.
Former NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick.
Chris Kirkpatrick
Chris Kirkpatrick. Jake Harsh
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey.
Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey. Bobby Quillard
Former Miss USA — and Travis Barker’s ex — Shanna Moakler.
Shanna Moakler.
. Shanna Moakler
Comedian and actor Chris Kattan.
Chris Kattan.
. Chris Kattan
Former NBA star — and Khloe Kardashian’s ex — Lamar Odom.
Lamar Odom
. Lamar Odom
Actor Todd Bridges.
Todd Bridges
Todd Bridges. Vanzil Burke.
TV personality and original “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley.
Carson Kressley.
Carson Kressley. Matt Monath
Former UFC champion Miesha Tate.
Miesha Tate
Miesha Tate. Juan Cardenas.
Entertainer Todrick Hall.
Todrick Hall
Todrick Hall. Alex Harper
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp.
Teddi Mellencamp
. Teddi Mellencamp
Olympic figure skater Marai Nagasu.
Mirai Nagasu.
About the Author
Esme Mazzeo