‘Celebrity Big Brother’ reveals its cast for the new season — with 2 ‘Real Housewives,’ a Kardashian ex, and an Olympic athlete among the new houseguests

- CBS has revealed the 11 houseguests comprising “Celebrity Big Brother” season three’s cast.
- The new season premieres February 2 at 8 p.m. ET.
- Two cast members have connections to the Kardashians, and another two are “Real Housewives” stars.
Former NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick.
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey.
Former Miss USA — and Travis Barker’s ex — Shanna Moakler.
Comedian and actor Chris Kattan.
Former NBA star — and Khloe Kardashian’s ex — Lamar Odom.
Actor Todd Bridges.
TV personality and original “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley.
Former UFC champion Miesha Tate.
Entertainer Todrick Hall.
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp.
Olympic figure skater Marai Nagasu.