Do bandanas work as masks? What you need to know about celebrities' pandemic accessory

Christian Marquardt/Getty Images Johnny Depp is among the celebrities partial to a scarf, including during the coronavirus pandemic. But, fashion aside, experts warn it may not be the best protection.

Celebrities have been rocking scarves and bandanas as protective face coverings, the New York Post pointed out.

But research says that while that’s better than nothing, it’s no substitute for a fitted mask.

Homemade masks require 3 layers, and are more effective if they are stitched and fitted.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite some initial backlash, celebrities are now being commended for wearing masks, per the CDC’s recommendations.

Among them, a significant subset of A-listers have gone the bandana and scarf route, incorporating them into their overall “look,” including Johnny Depp, Kristen Stewart, and Sarah Jessica Parker, as the New York Post pointed out this week.

But while those flowing statement pieces may appear to cover all but the eyes, they may not do much to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There was backlash when the CDC told medics to use a bandana if there’s a mask shortage

Guidance on masks from authorities has been confusing and sometimes contradictory, with health officials previously urging the public not to buy masks, due to a major shortage in crucial protective gear such as N95 respirators.

Nurses and other medical staff were alarmed and angry back in March when the CDC quietly changed its guidelines to suggest that a bandana could be used in place of a mask or N95.

That’s because at the time, there was little evidence to suggest bandanas and other DIY masks could offer any protection, let alone sufficient safety for workers dealing directly with coronavirus patients on a regular basis.

A recent study found bandanas allow particles to spray 3 feet

One study published June 30 in the journal Physics of Fluids found bandanas are better than nothing, but they are significantly less effective than other types of mask at stopping viral particles.

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University tested 3 types of mask – commercial masks, bandanas loosely wrapped around the face, and stitched, fitted masks – on 3D-printed models, engineered to emit droplets as a human would.

Bandanas, made of the same material as T-shirts, allowed particles to travel more than 3.5 feet. That’s more effective than no protection, when particles could travel up to 8 feet.

But by comparison: commercial masks kept particles within 8 inches, and stitched cotton masks within 2.5 inches.

They found a bandana could be improved by folding it into layers, cutting the particle distance to just over 1 foot.

A homemade mask needs 3 layers

If you are using a bandana as a DIY mask, don’t just wrap it loosely around your face – fold it into layers, and consider adding an extra material such as a coffee filter to provide even more protection.

According to the WHO, the most effective homemade masks have at least three layers.

The type of fabric you use is also important. A fabric that’s tightly woven with offer more protection that a looser material, and a good, close fit to your face can help prevent additional particles from escaping, according to researchers.

So, while a bandana is better than nothing, a fitted face mask, worn correctly, is still the best bet for keeping yourself and others safe from potential contagions, particularly in combination with social distancing.



Read more:



An editorial in a top medical journal says low-carb diets could help prevent coronavirus complications. Experts say it’s not that simple.

Vitamin D may be a good defence against the coronavirus, according to several new reports. Here’s what you need to know.

A leading antibody expert says you can get coronaviruses again, so ‘there’s not much we can do until there’s a vaccine’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.