The Most Expensive Celebrity Auctions Of 2013

Francois Duhamel/Columbia Pictures Someone paid $US96,001 to appear in ‘American Hustle’ with Bradley Cooper and Amy Adams.

Each year, the online charity auction site Charitybuzz brings together celebrities, luminaries, and brands to benefit a variety of charities — from Sandy Hook Promise to Kenya Education Fund.

In 2013, Charitybuzz raised $US100 million — about $US75 million more than the previous year — by auctioning off close to 12,000 packages.

Charitybuzz shared their list of 2013 celebrity auctions with us.

Here are the expensive celebrity auctions, from least to most expensive:

25. For $US26,000, a lucky fan attended the premiere of Lee Daniels’ The Butler, plus met Oprah Winfrey, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Lee Daniels on the red carpet. Proceeds went to La Jolla Playhouse.

24. Someone paid $US28,500 to enjoy lunch with Harrison Ford at Ford’s Filling Station. Proceeds benefited the Tug McGraw Foundation.

23. It cost $US32,500 to spend a day with the founder and executive chairman of GoDaddy Bob Parsons. Proceeds went to the GO Campaign.

22. A person paid $US33, 125 to pitch a business idea to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Proceeds benefited WWE Superstars for Sandy Relief.

21. For $US35,000, a lucky diner had the opportunity to attend a private dinner party with President Clinton, Ben Affleck, and Eddie Vedder. Proceeds went to The Clinton Foundation and the Eastern Congo Initiative.

20. $US35,001 earned someone the chance to join Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson on stage with a Simply Shakespeare walk-on role. Proceeds benefited The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles.

19. Someone paid $US36,000 to enjoy a round of golf with Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Proceeds benefited The Humane Society of the United States.

18. It cost $US37,500 to join Rosie O’Donnell and Cyndi Lauper to watch Kinky Boots on Broadway. Proceeds benefited Rosie’s Theatre Kids.

17. For $US40,000, someone joined Julia Roberts for an intimate lunch at the Soho House West Hollywood. Proceeds went to GLSEN.

16. $40,500 got someone a flight on Virgin America to meet Sir Richard Branson for a bottle of champagne at a secret destination. Proceeds went to Do Something.

15. For $US45,000, one lucky person enjoyed a walk-on role in the upcoming Superman/Batman film starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Amy Adams. Proceeds benefited the Dominic M. Aguilar Special Needs Trust.

14. Someone paid $US50,000 to tour the SpaceX Center in Los Angeles and have lunch with CEO and Chief Designer Elon Musk. Proceeds benefited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

13. $US52,000 was paid to sit in on The Howard Stern Show and meet Howard Stern and team. Proceeds went to Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

12. $US57,000 earned someone two tickets to the star-studded 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty. The proceeds benefited The Windward School.

11. For $US63,000, someone took home a Limited Edition LeBron James Audemars Piguet watch, plus enjoyed dinner with LeBron’s manager Maverick Carter and VIP Heat tickets. Proceeds benefited The LeBron James Family Foundation.

10. A person paid $US66,000 to meet Katy Perry at any upcoming show. Proceeds went to Musicians on Call.

9. Someone dished out $US72,5000 to meet Bruce Springsteen with tickets and E Street Lounge passes to two shows. Proceeds benefited The Kristen Ann Carr Fund.

8. For $US75,000, someone earned the chance to enjoy coffee with Steve Perry, former lead singer of Journey. Proceeds benefited City of Hope.

7. For $US85,000, a person earned the opportunity to sit one-on-one with Harvey Weinstein at a private meeting plus attend The Weinstein Company’s Oscars and Golden Globes Parties. Proceeds benefited The Rose House.

6. A person paid $US91,000 to enjoy a power lunch with Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer at Yahoo!’s headquarters. Proceeds went to Aspire East Palo Alto Charter School.

5. $US96,001 earned someone an appearance in American Hustle starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Christian Bale and Amy Adams with a speaking role. Proceeds went to the Kenny Gordon Foundation.

4. Someone paid $US110,000 to enjoy dinner for four with President Clinton. Proceeds went to Oceana.

3. It cost $US150,000 to score a private tennis lesson with Rafael Nadal. Proceeds benefited The Rafa Nadal Foundation.

2. For $US156,000, someone will enjoy an all-you-can-eat tour of See’s Candy Factory plus meet Warren Buffett. Proceeds benefited Communities in Schools Los Angeles.

1. For $US610,000, someone won the opportunity to have coffee with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple’s headquarters. Proceeds go to The RFK Center for Justice and Human Rights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.