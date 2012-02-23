Here's A Map Of Where Every Celebrity Lives In New York City

OK, maybe not every celebrity. But this new star map, from apartment ratings and reviews website Rentenna, is the most comprehensive one we’ve ever seen for the Big Apple.



Turns out that Al Pacino and Nora Ephron live in the same building on the Upper West Side, and Jay-Z shares a TriBeCa address with Bethenny Frankel. Must make for some fun elevator rides.

[via Curbed]

Now check out our star map for East Hampton >



