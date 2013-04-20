Celebrities Tweet Reactions To Boston Manhunt, Call For Gun Control

Aly Weisman

Celebrities ranging from outspoken activists like Mia Farrow to “Jersey Shore” star JWoww are sounding off on Twitter about the manhunt for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings.

Reactions have ranged from horror to thoughtful to wanting to take action:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.