Celebrities Tweet Reactions To Boston Manhunt, Call For Gun Control

Celebrities ranging from outspoken activists like Mia Farrow to “Jersey Shore” star JWoww are sounding off on Twitter about the manhunt for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings.



Reactions have ranged from horror to thoughtful to wanting to take action:

The bravery and effectiveness of police is a blessing.Their presence is welcome, in times likethese. Yet it highlights something. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 19, 2013

At least when we’re receiving devastating news on twitter we have each other. Like an instant support group. Makes me feel less alone. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 19, 2013

I probably wld have advised #UncleRuslan to lie low.I’d have been wrong.In this excruciating hour he showed us the best of human hearts — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 19, 2013

Does NRA stand for Nobody Remembers Anything?How many more of these events will we have to endure — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) April 19, 2013

My parents are being morning greeted by SWAT, friends have bullet holes thru their walls, grenades in front of houses #surreal #watertown — Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) April 19, 2013

Nighttime in #GoldCoast #Oz, have been glued to tv watching for hrs on end. Giving eyeballs a rest. My #hometown #Watertown stay #lockeddown — Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) April 19, 2013

My heart is w the victims. Big hugs to the cops I hear on the scanner. Stay safe people. “I love that dirty water, Boston you’re my home”. — Jeffrey Ross (@realjeffreyross) April 19, 2013

wow…our FBI agents and police officers are badass… Don’t mess with Boston..They are tough mother Fers — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 19, 2013

Whats happening in Boston is intense right now… — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) April 19, 2013

Talking to my friends and family in Boston. Terrifying. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 19, 2013

In LA but thinking about Boston. — Howard Stern (@HowardStern) April 19, 2013

RT @huffpostpol: Here are the Twitter handles of the Senators who voted against background checks huff.to/15gpUDV — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 18, 2013

90% of Americans favour expanded background checks for gun buyers. Our senate failed. Our system is colossally broken. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) April 18, 2013

sad day that we didn’t pass background checks in U.S. Every responsible gun owner i know (and i know a lot) supported it. — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) April 17, 2013

If 90% of senators wanted a double non fat vanilla cappuccino & we decided they should have a black coffee instead, they would be pissed. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) April 18, 2013

