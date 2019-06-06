12 celebrity couples who got real about the age gap in their relationships

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Images Priyanka Chopra is 10 years older than Nick Jonas.

Many celebrities have found happiness with a partner who is significantly older or younger than them.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra have spoken about people’s criticism of her and husband Nick Jonas’ 10-year age gap.

Actress Sarah Paulson has said she appreciates her relationship with Holland Taylor and their 32-year age gap.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many stars, from Sarah Paulson to Harrison Ford, have found happiness with partners who are either significantly older or younger than them.

And although they may often face social scrutiny, these celebrities have shared their own feelings about their relationships and the multi-year age gaps they deal with.

Sarah Paulson has spoken about the best parts of her relationship with Holland Taylor.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have a 32-year age gap.

After months of speculation about a possible romance between Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Paulson confirmed their relationship in a 2016 interview with The New York Times, stating, “What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor.”

The pair has a 32-year age gap and Paulson has been candid about the benefits that come with it.

“There’s a poignancy to being with someone older. I think there’s a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what’s important, and it can make the little things seem very small,” said Paulson.

Dick Van Dyke revealed how he fell in love with his younger wife.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images Their age difference isn’t a problem in their relationship.

Both Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene Silver have spoken out about the 46-year age gap in their relationship. “She’s very mature for her age and I’m very immature for my age so it’s just about right!” he told Parade in 2013.

Silver also maintains their age difference isn’t a problem in their relationship, telling HuffPost, “Love is ageless.”

Calista Flockhart said she forgets Harrison Ford is older than her.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images The couple has been together for over 10 years.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford hit it off at the 2002 Golden Globes and eventually tied the knot in 2010.

And though there is a 22-year age gap between the two of them, Flockhart says it rarely impacts their relationship.

“It doesn’t faze me,” the actress told Hello! Magazine in 2003. “Sometimes I even say, ‘Wow, I keep forgetting that he’s [22] years older than me.’ It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all.”

Heidi Klum thinks dating someone younger has brought up more questions about her age.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the 76th annual Golden Globes awards on January 6, 2019.

Heidi Klum is 17 years older than her 30-year-old husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, whom she started dating in 2018 and married in 2019.

Despite the difference in their ages, the model told InStyle in 2018 that she only thinks of it as an issue when people ask her about it.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she said. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise.”

Emmanuel Macron has criticised society’s double standards when it comes to women dating someone younger.

President of France Emmanuel Macron, who is 24 years younger than his 66-year-old wife Brigitte Trogneux, spoke out against reports that his marriage was just for show.

In a video for Le Parisien, Macron criticised the attacks on his wife and their relationship and suggested no one would blink an eye if the age gap was reversed.

“If I had been 20 years older than my wife, nobody would have thought for a single second that I couldn’t be legitimately together. It’s because she is 20 years older than me that lots of people say, ‘This relationship can’t be tenable,'” he said, according to the New York Post.

Dane Cook gave some advice to couples with a big age gap.

Comedian Dane Cook has a 26-year age gap between himself and his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, but he’s been able to make jokes about it.

“We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each (sic) and then upgraded to love,” he said in an Instagram story, according to People. “We are pretty close and do dinner and hang. Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest.”

He also jokingly gave advice to other couples with a large age gap, saying, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

Hilaria Baldwin has said she never expected to fall in love with an older man.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Hilaria Baldwin is a yoga instructor.

Actor Alec Baldwin and yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin began dating in 2011, got married a year later, and have since welcomed four kids.

“I didn’t expect to fall in love with somebody who was 26 years my senior, but you cannot help who you fall in love with,” Hilaria told Hello! magazine shortly after tying the knot with the actor.

David Hasselhoff said he “didn’t think it was right” to marry his younger wife at first.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images They got married in Italy.

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts dated for seven years before getting married in Italy in July 2018.

But the 66-year-old actor has admitted that it took him a while to come around to the idea of tying the knot with Roberts, who is 27 years younger than him.

“For the longest time I didn’t think it was right to marry Hayley as I was so much older and I didn’t want to take away the fun and the youth and the excitement of growing old together and having children,” he told OK! magazine. “We’ve been together for about seven years and we’ve had such a great time. I’ve realised how much I love Hayley and how much we’ve become part of each other’s life.”

David Cross said he almost didn’t date Amber Tamblyn because of their 19-year age gap.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP They keep a sense of humour about it.

David Cross and wife Amber Tamblyn have been married since 2012, but the comedian has admitted that he hesitated to get involved with the actress at first, due to their 19-year age difference.

During the couple’s first on-stage appearance together at a comedy show in New York, he said, “I was slow to make any moves because of our age difference, and also because she was a fan.”

Tamblyn immediately responded with a joke: “If anyone’s wondering, I’m 14!”

Aaron Johnson said he and wife Sam Taylor-John “don’t see an age gap.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images They don’t see an age gap.

Aaron Johnson first met his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson while portraying a young John Lennon in her directorial debut, “Nowhere Boy.”

Despite their 23-year age gap, the two hit it off and got married in 2012.

“I’m an old soul and she’s a young soul,” Johnson once said of their relationship, according to People. “We don’t see an age gap, we just see each other.”

In August, he told the Daily Mail that he’s never “felt” an age difference and that he’s always known Taylor-Johnson was his soulmate.

Priyanka Chopra said she gets “a lot of s—” about the age difference between her and her husband Nick Jonas.

Jordan Strauss/Invision for Universal Music Group/AP Images The pair got married in 2018.

In a 2019 interview with InStyle magazine, Priyanka Chopra said that a lot of people are critical of her and husband Nick Jonas’ age difference, which is about 10 years.

“People gave us a lot of s— about that and still do,” she told the publication. “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

The couple got married in December 2018 in a multi-day, elaborate affair.

Actor Dennis Quaid said he “didn’t go out looking for” someone younger than him, but he fell in love anyway.

Marco Garcia/Getty Images Dennis Quaid and fiancée Laura Savoie have a 39-year age gap.

Actor Dennis Quaid, who is 65 years old, recently told The Guardian that the criticism regarding his and 26-year-old fiancée Laura Savoie’s age difference “doesn’t really bother us.”

He also said that the attention they have been receiving for their 39-year age gap “was really a laugh.”

“Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry,” he told the publication, adding that he “didn’t go out looking for” someone younger than him.

“I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed,” Quaid said. “You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.