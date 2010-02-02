Stars Shilling For Brands Up 150% During Grammys Broadcast

Did Luke Wilson convince you at AT&T doesn’t drop calls? What about Eric Clapton making you just have to buy a T-Mobile phone that plays like a Fender guitar?



Celebrities were shilling for brands more than last year, according to a study of Grammy Awards ads by media licensing consultancy GreenLight.

About 15% of 2010 Grammy ads featured celebrity endorsements, a 150 per cent surge from last year. 22% of ads featured pop music, which was about the same as the past two years, but down from a peak of 38 per cent in 2007.

GreenLight’s analysis showed that brands are once again willing to pay celebrities to endorse their products, according to the study. For the past year, they have been going the cheaper route by simply licensing pop music.

The Jonas Brothers, Black Eyed Peas, Drew Barrymore, Chris Brown and more appeared in ads.

Here’s just one of those ads, courtesy of Eric Clapton:





