15 celebrities you didn’t know were in their 70s

Meryl Streep turned 72 on June 22, 2021, and she could no doubt still do every dance move in “Mamma Mia.” Meryl Streep in 2019. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images In her 72 years on this planet, Streep has garnered 21 Academy Award nominations, winning three, and 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning eight — all of which are records.

Steve Martin has looked the same for decades, which is why it’s hard to believe he turned 76 on August 14, 2021. Steve Martin in 2015. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images You’ll next see Martin alongside his longtime collaborator Martin Short and Selena Gomez on the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”

Gladys Knight looks amazing for her age – 77! – and she’ll always be the Empress of Soul. Gladys Knight in 2021. Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT The Grammy-winning singer celebrated her birthday on May 28, 2021.

Sigourney Weaver, who turns 72 in October 2021, could reprise her iconic role as Ellen Ripley tomorrow and we wouldn’t bat an eye. Sigourney Weaver in 2020. Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images Weaver has played Ripley in four “Alien” movies across four films (“Alien,” “Aliens,” “Alien3,” and “Alien: Resurrection”) over 18 years. She’s due for a comeback.

Samuel L. Jackson remains an action hero at 72. Samuel L. Jackson in 2020. Greg Campbell/Getty Images for AppleTV+ Jackson will celebrate his 73rd birthday in December 2021. Over the decades, he’s been in more than 100 movies and was named the highest-grossing actor of all time in 2011.

With all he’s achieved, it’s hard to believe that Steven Spielberg is only 74. Steven Spielberg in 2016. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s actually shocking that Spielberg is only 74 — his first big feature film, “Jaws,” was released a whopping 46 years ago, when he was 28. He’ll celebrate his 75th birthday in December 2021.

Patti LaBelle turned 77 on May 24, 2021. Patti LaBelle in 2021. Jerod Harris/Getty Images for ABA The Godmother of Soul has been nominated for 13 Grammys , winning two.

Susan Sarandon will turn 75 in October 2021. Susan Sarandon in 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sarandon is one of the most iconic actresses of the last 50 years — she starred in “Thelma & Louise,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Bull Durham,” “Enchanted,” and “Stepmom,” to name a few.

There’s no slowing Bruce Springsteen down – not even his 72nd birthday in September 2021. Bruce Springsteen in 2021. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Currently, The Boss is in his second run of Broadway shows.

Ben Kingsley’s 78th birthday is on the last day of 2021. Ben Kingsley in 2021. Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Just looking at the “Iron Man 3” actor, we wouldn’t be surprised if he was 10 years younger.

Lynda Carter is still kicking butt at 70 – just watch “Wonder Woman 1984.” Lynda Carter in 2018. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors The former Wonder Woman herself has a sweet cameo towards the end of the film. She turned 70 in July 2021.

Diana Ross is somehow 77 years old, and she still performs like a queen. Diana Ross in 2019. Omar Vega/Getty Images Ross, who turned 77 in March 2021, performed a long medley at the Grammys in 2019, and we were tired just looking at her.

Stevie Nicks is another ageless musician. She actually turned 73 in May 2021. Stevie Nicks in 2019. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Maybe it’s the witchy vibes that keep the Fleetwood Mac singer looking young.

Ron Perlman will be starring in a “Transformers” movie next year. He’ll be 72 by then. Ron Perlman in 2021. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Perlman, best known for “Hellboy,” turned 71 on April 13, 2021.