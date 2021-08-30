15 celebrities you didn’t know were in their 70s

- Last year, people born in the ’50s started turning 70.
- Many musicians are still touring in their ’70s, and many actors are giving their best performances.
- Samuel L. Jackson is still an action star at 72.
Meryl Streep turned 72 on June 22, 2021, and she could no doubt still do every dance move in “Mamma Mia.”
In her 72 years on this planet, Streep has garnered 21 Academy Award nominations, winning three, and 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning eight — all of which are records.
Steve Martin has looked the same for decades, which is why it’s hard to believe he turned 76 on August 14, 2021.
You’ll next see Martin alongside his longtime collaborator Martin Short and Selena Gomez on the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”
Gladys Knight looks amazing for her age – 77! – and she’ll always be the Empress of Soul.
The Grammy-winning singer celebrated her birthday on May 28, 2021.
Sigourney Weaver, who turns 72 in October 2021, could reprise her iconic role as Ellen Ripley tomorrow and we wouldn’t bat an eye.
Weaver has played Ripley in four “Alien” movies across four films (“Alien,” “Aliens,” “Alien3,” and “Alien: Resurrection”) over 18 years. She’s due for a comeback.
Samuel L. Jackson remains an action hero at 72.
Jackson will celebrate his 73rd birthday in December 2021. Over the decades, he’s been in more than 100 movies and was named the highest-grossing actor of all time in 2011.
With all he’s achieved, it’s hard to believe that Steven Spielberg is only 74.
It’s actually shocking that Spielberg is only 74 — his first big feature film, “Jaws,” was released a whopping 46 years ago, when he was 28. He’ll celebrate his 75th birthday in December 2021.
Patti LaBelle turned 77 on May 24, 2021.
The Godmother of Soul has been nominated for 13 Grammys, winning two.
Susan Sarandon will turn 75 in October 2021.
Sarandon is one of the most iconic actresses of the last 50 years — she starred in “Thelma & Louise,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Bull Durham,” “Enchanted,” and “Stepmom,” to name a few.
There’s no slowing Bruce Springsteen down – not even his 72nd birthday in September 2021.
Currently, The Boss is in his second run of Broadway shows.
Ben Kingsley’s 78th birthday is on the last day of 2021.
Just looking at the “Iron Man 3” actor, we wouldn’t be surprised if he was 10 years younger.
Lynda Carter is still kicking butt at 70 – just watch “Wonder Woman 1984.”
The former Wonder Woman herself has a sweet cameo towards the end of the film. She turned 70 in July 2021.
Diana Ross is somehow 77 years old, and she still performs like a queen.
Ross, who turned 77 in March 2021, performed a long medley at the Grammys in 2019, and we were tired just looking at her.
Stevie Nicks is another ageless musician. She actually turned 73 in May 2021.
Maybe it’s the witchy vibes that keep the Fleetwood Mac singer looking young.
Ron Perlman will be starring in a “Transformers” movie next year. He’ll be 72 by then.
Perlman, best known for “Hellboy,” turned 71 on April 13, 2021.
Suzanne Somers looks absolutely amazing at 74.
The former “Three’s Company” star will turn 75 on October 16, 2021.