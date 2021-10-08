22 celebrity couples you probably didn’t know had children together

- There are some pairs of celebrities fans may not realize have children together.
- Couples like Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker and Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have kids together.
- Eddie Murphy didn’t initially acknowledge paternity of his daughter with Spice Girl Melanie Brown.
Several years later, Beckinsale gave birth to their daughter Lily Mo Sheen on January 31, 1999.
Beckinsale and Sheen split in 2003, and the actress was engaged to “Underworld” director Len Wiseman months later.
But the two still often appear on social media together with their daughter.
Lily, now 22, is pursuing an acting career and is set to appear in an upcoming Nicolas Cage film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”
The pair never announced the pregnancy or birth, but the news was confirmed after “Gilmore Girls” actor Scott Patterson told Glamour in 2016 that Bledel was “a proud new mother and married and happy.”
Their rep subsequently verified to Us Weekly that their son was born in fall 2015. Neither the child’s name nor any photos of him have been released to the media.
The couple met when Bledel guest-starred as the mistress of Pete Campbell (Kartheiser’s character) on season five of “Mad Men.”
They married in June 2014 at a private ceremony in California.
A source told Us Weekly that the Oscar-winning actor was by Stewart’s side in the delivery room.
Stewart frequently uploads photos of their daughter on her Instagram, and the pair were spotted with Delilah at Los Angeles’ California Science Center in January 2016.
Del Toro joked that he and Stewart’s father, music legend Rod Stewart, often vie for Delilah’s attention.
“I might pull the Oscar out to show to my daughter,” he told Us Magazine. “Grandpa has a lot of stuff, but he ain’t got one of those.”
The actors reportedly met in 1988 on the set of the film “Survival Quest” and got married in November 1990. They separated in May 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2007.
They have one son, Clyde Keener Mulroney, who was born in 1999 and currently works in Hollywood as a musician.
“Get Out” star Keener has touched on her close bond with her son, telling Newsday in 2013, “We have a really good relationship. I think I have a lot of credibility with him; I really make sure of that.”
Jack Daniel Byrne was born in 1989, and Romy Marion Byrne was born in 1992. Jack is an LA musician, and Romy is an actress.
The couple met in August 1986 and married in 1988. They separated amicably in 1993 and divorced in 1999.
They’ve seemed to remain friends. In a 2011 interview with The New York Times, Barkin said she and Byrne spend their children’s birthday together.
Hamilton and Cameron’s daughter, Josephine Archer Cameron, was born in 1993. The couple then married in 1997, six years after Hamilton divorced Bigelow.
Amid reports of an affair between Cameron and actress Suzy Amis, the pair separated in 1999.
In an interview with The Lady via Hello Magazine, Hamilton said their marriage was “terrible on every level. I wasn’t ready, he wasn’t ready.”
Parker gave birth to William Atticus Parker on January 7, 2004.
Parker and Crudup resolved to put their differences aside to raise William “for the sake of the baby,” according to a 2004 statement from Parker’s reps obtained by People.
William, who is currently a film student, got his parents to costar in one of his student films in 2020.
The film legends married in September 1980 and had two children together, daughter Lilly McDowell on January 22, 1981, and son Charlie McDowell on July 10, 1983.
The couple later divorced in 1990.
Charlie is now a writer and director, best known for directing the 2014 Elisabeth Moss thriller “The One I Love.”
Lilly has also acted in a number of films and appeared on TV shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Sons of Anarchy,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”
The two were engaged in July 2001 and welcomed their son, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green on March 15, 2002. Their relationship ended in 2003 before they were ever married.
According to Us Weekly, Green filed papers in 2018 requesting child support and full custody of their son but lost the case.
The actress then reportedly accused Green and then-wife Megan Fox of cutting her son out of their lives.
Per TooFab, during an Instagram posting spree in 2020, Marcil told fans that she never loved Green, but she supports his relationship with their son.
They have two children together, daughter Vesper Vivianne Ruck, born in 2010, and son Larkin Zouey Ruck, born in 2014.
Enos told People in December 2020 that she enjoys spending time with her children and husband.
“We put an easel in the kitchen, so while we’re cooking, they’ll stand there and draw,” she said. “We listen to them talk to each other and it is so fun!”
According to The New Yorker, Tucker’s sister mistakenly made her Instagram account public, which included a picture of the back of the child’s head. Page Six reported the news of his son in 2018.
Driver told The New Yorker in 2019 that keeping his son secret was a “military operation.”
“My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you’re the focus, it’s really hard to do that,” he said.
Koenig told First Verses that he enjoys playing music to his son, including songs from his band, Vampire Weekend.
The former “The Oranges” costars secretly married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Arlo Day, the following year.
Brody told People in October 2020 that having a child amid a pandemic had its “benefits.
“You’ve gotten to be in a cocoon. The world outside is scary for the moment and also thrilling and hopeful,” he said.
The couple had their first child, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, in 2014 and their second, Amada Lee Gosling, in 2016.
The pair did not publicly comment on either pregnancy. Mendes previously stated that she and Gosling want to give their children as normal a life as possible.
“Whether we like it or not, privacy is going to be very difficult for Esmeralda. I think it’s unfair but that’s our reality. So Ryan and I decided early on to give her as much privacy as we could. And my pregnancy was the first opportunity to give her that,” Mendes told Violet Grey in 2014.
The Grammy-winning singer and the tennis star initially met on the music video set for Iglesias’ hit song “Escape” in 2001.
The couple is now parents of three, welcoming their twins Nicholas and Lucy in 2017 and daughter Mary in January 2020.
They kept the pregnancies a secret in both cases, and the parents rarely post pictures of them on social media.
In 2019, Iglesias Told People en Espanol, “They make me thrive to be a better person. They are my daily inspiration,” referring to his children.
The couple welcomed their first son Rocco Robin Cannavale in 2016 and their second, Rafa Cannavale, in 2017.
Byrne is also a stepmother to Jake Cannavale, Bobby’s 26-year-old child from his marriage to screenwriter Jenny Lumet.
An engagement followed in 2013, and the couple announced the birth of their first child, Otis Alexander Sudeikis, the following year.
After two years, they welcomed a second child, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis.
In 2020, People reported that the pair were going their separate ways, ending their seven-year engagement.
“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple told People. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”
The private couple met while starring in the FX series “Fargo” in 2016, and after announcing their engagement the following year, Dunst revealed she was expecting her first child, Ennis Howard Plemons, who was born in May 2018.
Dunst told Marie Claire UK in July 2017 that having a goddaughter increased her desire to become a mother to her child.
“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born,” she said. “I love her so much. That love is just like … you can’t experience that unless you have a kid.”
The couple got engaged soon after and married at The Cloisters museum in New York City in September 2002.
In 2007, they welcomed a daughter named Delilah.
Fishburne also has two children from a previous marriage, a son Langston and a daughter Montana.
The couple announced their split in 2017, and Torres released a statement to People saying, “Happily, however, our family remains intact, and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”
Their nine-month relationship culminated in the birth of Angel Iris Murphy Brown in 2007.
After a DNA test in June 2007 confirmed that Murphy was the father of Brown’s baby, Brown filed a paternity suit against Murphy.
According to Reuters, she requested child support for her 3-month-old daughter, whom Murphy had never publicly acknowledged before.
Several days later, Murphy’s publicist released a statement saying the actor and comedian had acknowledged the paternity of Angel, paid child support to Brown, and covered the expenses of her pregnancy.
VanCamp remained relatively private while expecting but shared three photos taken during her pregnancy in an Instagram post announcing the news.
VanCamp and Bowman started dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of the ABC drama “Revenge.” They wed in 2018.
The two were childhood friends who reunited as adults, and they married in 2012.
Their daughter Evelyn Grace was born in September 2015, and then a son, Wilfred, was born in August 2017.
The couple keeps pictures of their kids off of social media. Mulligan has also advocated for improved work-life balance in the film industry and petitioned for on-set childcare.
Per The Guardian, in a 2018 interview with Radio Times, she said, “I had my daughter on the set of [the films] ‘Mudbound’ and ‘Wildlife,’ and loads of the crew had kids, but they had to arrange childcare. It’s always incredibly complicated.”
