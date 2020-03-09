10 celebrities you didn't know were actually redheads

Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Nicole Kidman.

Celebrities change up their looks all the time, including dyeing their hair.

These 10 celebrities might not be known as redheads but, naturally, they all are.

Nicole Kidman has been a sleek blonde for years, but she naturally has curly red hair.

While there are plenty of fake redheads out there, these 10 celebrities left their red locks behind to embrace a more conventional hair colour. But the internet never forgets.

Whether it was for a role or just because they wanted to switch it up, these famous faces have tried to cover up their tresses with dye – do you recognise them all with their natural hair?

Nicole Kidman has been a blonde for the past few years, but she got her start with her natural auburn hair.

Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Nicole Kidman in 1989 and 2019.

Her hair is also naturally much curlier than it typically is now.

Benedict Cumberbatch dyed his hair darker for his roles in “Sherlock” and “Dr. Strange,” but his hair is naturally red.

Dave Benett/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images Cumberbatch in 2005 and 2013.

Cumberbatch first dyed his hair darker for his role in the BBC adaptation of “Sherlock.”

“It’s been dyed quite a bit darker. I’m auburn and that’s just not right for Sherlock. He’s a creature of the night. He’s got a dark, sociopathic side to him,” he told Esquire.

Laura Prepon has had dark hair for years because of “Orange is the New Black,” but she rocked her red hair in “That ’70s Show.”

KMazur/WireImage and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Prepon in 2001 and 2015.

Prepon has also tried out being a blonde a few times, notably in “October Road,” “Are You There, Chelsea?” and the last season of “That ’70s Show.”

Seth Green has had almost every hair colour under the sun, but he’s a natural ginger.

Richard Lewis/FilmMagic and J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Green in 2006 and 2003.

In “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alone, Green rocked red, brown, and black hair across his various appearances on the show.

“At first I started dyeing my hair because I could never do it in high school,” he told SF Gate in 2001, “I thought, ‘What the hell?'”

Catherine O’Hara has been blond during her run on “Schitt’s Creek,” but before that she kept her natural hue.

Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images and Amy Sussman/Getty Images O’Hara in 1994 and 2019.

Before she was playing the Rose family matriarch Moira, O’Hara was well known for her roles in ’80s and ’90s films “Home Alone” and “Beetlejuice,” in which she has her natural auburn hair.

Ewan McGregor has dyed his hair darker for roles before, and has even shaved his head for parts.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images McGregor in 2012 and 2015.

McGregor has dabbled with many different styles and colours throughout his decades-long career.

Bridget Regan has switched back and forth between her natural red and dyed black hair.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Angela Weiss/Getty Images Regan in 2014 and 2015.

Regan first dyed her hair for her role in the 2008 fantasy series “Legend of the Seeker.”

“They dyed it once I moved to New Zealand and they chemically straightened it, and I was like ‘who am I?’ It was like a good week of catching myself in the mirror going ‘Ha.’ But it was definitely right for the role, and I knew that going into it,” she told TV Equals.

Lucas Hedges had naturally reddish hair growing up, but dyed it for different roles.

GP Images/WireImages and Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Hedges in 2016 and 2018.

Hedges revealed that he dyed his hair for the movie “Honey Boy,” written by Shia LeBeouf.

“I had different coloured contact lenses and they dyed my hair. I felt like I lost my mind a bit, but I felt a new kind of freedom,” he told the Evening Standard.

Charles Dance rocks his grey hair these days, but he used to have red hair.

Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images and David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Dance in 2001 and 2017.

The screen legend has been acting since the ’70s on TV and in movies, so no wonder we’ve seen the natural progression of his hair.

Noel Fisher switches back and forth between his “Shameless” black hue and his natural red.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Fisher in 2016 and 2014.

Fisher is most famous for his role as Mickey Milkovich on “Shameless,” but he doesn’t get to wear his natural shade.

“Actually, I am also a ginger. It’s not quite the level of [Cam Monaghan’s] but it’s definitely got a whole lot of fire in it,” Fisher told Logo.

