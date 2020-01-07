15 photos that prove sunglasses were the most surprising fashion trend of the Golden Globes

Kevin Winter/ Getty Bernie Taupin and Elton John in sunglasses.

A bunch of celebrities showed up to the 77th Golden Globes wearing sunglasses.

Some were spotted wearing the glasses on the red carpet, like Brad Pitt, Ricky Gervais, and Joaquin Phoenix.

But others decided to keep their shades on while inside the building, like Al Pacino and Eddie Murphy.

Patricia Arquette, Tim Allen, and Elton John all went on stage without taking their specs off.

The Golden Globes were filled with celebrities, but there was one unlikely star: sunglasses.

Celebrities wearing sunglasses filled the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globes Sunday night. Some even wore them inside the building – while others even went as far as accepting their awards while wearing their specs.

From Brad Pitt to Patricia Arquette, these celebs showed up to the Golden Globes sporting some shades.

Patricia Arquette accepted her award in shades.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images Patricia Arquette.

Patricia Arquette won the best supporting actress in a limited series award for her work in “The Act.”

Bernie Taupin and Elton John also accepted their Golden Globe while wearing sunglasses.

Kevin Winter/ Getty Bernie Taupin and Elton John.

Bernie Taupin and Elton John, two men known for their kooky eyewear, won the best original song award for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” in “Rocketman.” Earlier in the night, Elton John attempted to present an award with his sunglasses on and said he couldn’t read the teleprompter, so he had to take them off.

Joaquin Phoenix was spotted wearing shades before accepting his Golden Globe.

Christopher Polk/ NBC/ Getty Joaquin Phoenix.

Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for best actor in a drama for his portrayal of the villain in “Joker.’

Tim Allen wore his sunglasses while presenting a Golden Globe.

Getty Tim Allen and Lauren Graham.

Tim Allen presented alongside “Gilmore Girls” actress Lauren Graham.

On the red carpet, Kathy Bates wore dark shades.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kathy Bates.

This year, Kathy Bates was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her work in “Richard Jewell.”

Eddie Murphy was seen wearing his sunglasses all night long.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Eddie Murphy.

Eddie Murphy was nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy for his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Brad Pitt wore sunglasses on the red carpet before accepting his acting award.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor in a motion picture drama for his work in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”

Before stepping on stage to host the ceremony, comedian Ricky Gervais was walking the red carpet in his sunglasses.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Ricky Gervais.

This was Ricky Gervais’ fifth time hosting the Golden Globes, and in his opening monologue, he said it would be his last.

Quentin Tarantino was also seen sporting the look before accepting his Golden Globe.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Quentin Tarantino.

Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” which won three Golden Globes.

Al Pacino also joined the sunglasses crew.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Al Pacino.

Al Pacino was nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his work in “The Irishman.”

Brian Cox wore purple shades on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Brian Cox.

Brian Cox won the best actor in a TV series drama for his work in “Succession.”

Tony Shalhoub also sported the look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Tony Shalhoub.

Tony Shalhoub plays Abe Weissman in “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel,” which was nominated for two Golden Globes.

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar was also seen protecting his eyes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Pedro Almodóvar.

Pedro Almodóvar is the writer and director of the Spanish film “Pain and Glory,” which was nominated for the best foreign film.

Harvey Keitel was also at the show, wearing his own sunglasses.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon Harvey Keitel.

Harvey Keitel played Angelo Bruno in “The Irishman,” which had five nominations.

Even Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria wore sunglasses on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Lorenzo Soria.

Lorenzo Soria made a brief appearance on the Golden Globes stage.

