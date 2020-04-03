Celebrities are ditching makeup while social distancing, and they look amazing

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images and Zoë Kravitz/Instagram Zoë Kravitz chose to forgo makeup for one of her latest selfies.

People around the world are staying home and social distancing.

As a result, many Hollywood stars are ditching makeup and giving their skin room to breathe for the time being.

Katy Perry, for example, shared a photo of her glowing skin while in the middle of self quarantining.

Zoë Kravitz, Kesha, and Kelly Clarkson have also gone makeup-free on Instagram in recent weeks.

Like many of us, celebrities are ditching makeup while staying home and social distancing.

On Instagram, people like Kelly Clarkson and Dakota Fanning have gone barefaced while filming Instagram videos that encourage their followers to stay safe. Zoë Kravitz and Kaley Cuoco, on the other hand, have spent their makeup-free time posing for selfies with their dogs.

Here’s a look at the stars who have posted makeup-free selfies so far.

Kaley Cuoco hugged her dog in a makeup-free selfie.

She’s since posted numerous barefaced photos on Instagram while social distancing.

Dakota Fanning took her temperature while not wearing makeup to encourage people to stay home.

Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images and Dakota Fanning/Instagram Dakota Fanning shared this video of herself on March 16.

In addition to her video, Fanning also used the caption of her post to encourage others to social distance: “Stay at HOME (if you can) and stay HEALTHY.”

Gabrielle Union looked stunning while posing with her husband Dwyane Wade recently.

Noam Galai/Stringer/Getty Images and Gabrielle Union/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been married since 2014.

“Couples in quarantine be like…” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo alongside numerous emojis.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images and Zoë Kravitz/Instagram Zoë Kravitz seems to be a big fan of natural beauty, as she often wears minimal makeup.

Kravitz included a social-distancing pun in her Instagram post, writing: “self(ie) quarantine.” She also encouraged her followers to “stay inside” and take things “one day at a time.”

Kelly Clarkson covered a song by the late Kenny Rogers while not wearing makeup.

Tibrina Hobson/Stringer/Getty Images and Kelly Clarkson/Instagram Kelly Clarkson can pull off both glamorous and laid-back looks.

The Instagram video was inspired by one she posted a few days earlier. At the time, she had said her family was “hiding in Montana.”

Vanessa Williams celebrated her 57th birthday with a barefaced selfie.

“Good Morning 57!” she wrote alongside the photo. “Another year on this wondrous planet that continually surprises and challenges me to grow in love and adventure. I cherish all the endless support I am given and am grateful for the #more that is in my daily prayers. Many thanks for all my birthday wishes.”

She also included the hashtags #nofilter, #nomakeup, and #nocorona.

Ciara has posted numerous videos of herself without makeup in recent weeks.

Kevin Mazur/VF20/Getty Images and Ciara/Instagram Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married since 2016.

On March 26, for example, she posted a video of herself and her husband Russell Wilson to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the day they met. Ciara also went makeup-free in another video on March 27.

Katy Perry took a barefaced selfie while “mid-quarantine.”

She also shared a photo of herself “pre-quarantine” to show how her style has changed in just a matter of weeks.

“Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February,” she wrote.

Nina Dobrev, on the other hand, went makeup-free while posing with her dog.

She shared the image on Instagram, and wrote “Quarantini 4 lyfe” as the caption.

Kesha asked for advice on “feeling normal” while showcasing her freckles.

“S— is so crazy right now,” the musician wrote. “For me getting outside (alone) or even opening the window is somehow helpful. Any tips u have on feeling normal? Def open for suggestions.”

Helen Mirren used a barefaced selfie to raise money for a good cause.

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters and Helen Mirren/Instagram Helen Mirren says she took this selfie ‘first thing in the morning.’

“In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thanks so much.”

