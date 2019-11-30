27 pairs of celebrities who share the same exact birthday

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and Kaley Cuoco were both born on November 30, 1985.

Some stars were born on the same exact day.

Angela Bassett and Madonna share the birthday August 16, 1958

February 7, 1981, is the birthday of both Paris Hilton and Joseph-Gordon Levitt.

If you’re someone that loves to see which celebrity shares the same birthday as you, knowing all the celebrities that were born on that day may not be unusual.

But did you know that there are some celebrities who share a birthday were born in the exact same year as each other, too?

From Madonna and Angela Bassett to the unlikely pair of Christina Ricci and Gucci Mane, here are some celebrities who were born on the same exact day.

Michael B. Jordan and Rose Leslie

Willy Sanjuan/AP,Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Both actors have appeared in fantasy projects.

Michael B. Jordan is known for his role in “Black Panther” whereas Rose Leslie had a memorable part on “Game of Thrones.” Both actors were born on February 9, 1987.

Lena Dunham and Robert Pattinson

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images Pattinson starred in the 2017 film ‘Good Time.’

The NYC-native and “Twilight” star were both born on May 13, 1986.

Eva Longoria and Will.i.am

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Longoria’s TV credits include ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ and ‘Telenovela.’

Though these two may not seem to have much in common at first glance, the actress and performer were born on the exact same day – March 15, 1975.

Gladys Knight and Rudy Giuliani

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF and Mike Pont/Getty Images for OCRFA Knight has appeared on the TV show ‘Star.’

The former NYC mayor and the “Empress of Soul” share a birth date of May 28, 1944.

Christina Ricci and Gucci Mane

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Music Group for Warner Music Group Ricci starred as Zelda Fitzgerald in ‘Z: The Beginning of Everything.’

Not sure what “The Addams Family” alum and the reformed rapper have in common? A birthday, of course. Both were born on February 20, 1980.

Angela Bassett and Madonna

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Christian Siriano and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Bassett starred as Ramonda in ‘Black Panther.’

Born on August 16, 1958, Madonna and actress Angela Bassett have been dominating their fields since the 1980s.

NeNe Leakes and Jamie Foxx

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Foxx is an Oscar-winning actor.

It seems as if Jamie Foxx and NeNe Leakes share more than just their love for comedy. Both were born on December 13, 1967.

Danielle Fishel and Craig David

Michael Kovac/Stringer/Getty Images for Tacori and John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images Fishel’s first role was on ‘Full House’ in 1992.

Although the 1990s produced many heartthrobs for us to swoon over, two of them have more than just their looks in common.

Former “Boy Meets World” actress Danielle Fishel and English singer Craig David each have a birth date of May 5, 1981.

George W. Bush and Sylvester Stallone

Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Stallone is famous for his role as Rocky Balboa.

Who would have thought that former US President George W. Bush and actor Sylvester Stallone were born on the same day? The two share a birth date of July 6, 1946.

Paul McCartney and Roger Ebert

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images McCartney has received more than 15 Grammys.

The talented musician and the legendary film critic were both born on June 18, 1942.

Marilyn Monroe and Andy Griffith

Baron/Stringer/Getty Images and Matthew Peyton/Stringer/Getty Images Monroe’s real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson.

Andy Griffith and Marilyn Monroe have more than their acting skills in common. The two share a birth date of June 1, 1926.

Rihanna and Jiah Khan

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty and Stringer/Getty Images Aside from several studio albums, Rihanna has also launched beauty and lingerie lines.

The gone-too-soon British-American actress Jiah Khan and Barbadian songstress Rihanna were both born on February 20, 1988.

Kane Brown and Louriza Tronco

Michael Loccisano/Stringer/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In 2018, Brown was nominated for three Billboard Music Awards.

Though born in two different countries, country musician Kane Brown and Canadian actress Louriza Tronco share a birth date of October 21, 1993.

Ellen Page and Ashley Greene

Sonia Recchia/Stringer/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE Ellen Page and Ashley Greene have both appeared in whimsical films.

Both actresses were born on February 21, 1987.

Adele and Brooke Hogan

Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Adele is a Grammy-winning artist.

Brooke Hogan and Adele may not seem as if they would share more than their love for music, but you’d be surprised to know they were both born on May 5, 1988.

Chrissy Teigen and Kaley Cuoco

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Teigen and husband John Legend have two children, daughter Luna and son Miles.

Both of these funny women share a birth date of November 30, 1985.

Angelina Jolie and Russell Brand

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Both actors have appeared in a number of films.

Though the two have never shared the silver screen together, Russell Brand and Angelina Jolie do have something in common. The actors were born on June 4, 1975.

Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Christopher Polk/Getty Images Ross is known for her role on the ABC sitcom ‘Black-ish.’

Sharing the roles of best friends in Tyler Perry’s 2007 rom-com film “Daddy’s Little Girls,” both actresses share something else, too – a birth date of October 29, 1972.

Jadakiss and Andre 3000

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images and Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images Jadakiss was born in New York and Andre 3000 was born in Georgia.

Although their musical styles are quite different, both legendary rappers were born on May 27, 1975.

Mila Kunis and Spencer Pratt

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp and Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Shorty Awards Kunis rose to fame for her role as Jackie Burkhart on ‘That ’70s Show.’

The “Bad Mums” actress and reality TV star were both born on August 14, 1983.

Paris Hilton and Joseph-Gordon Levitt

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival and Jason Merritt/Getty Images Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka.

The soon-to-be-married entrepreneur and the “Snowden” star were born on the exact same day – February 7, 1981.

Emily Blunt and Aziz Ansari

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Blunt will star as Mary Poppins in the upcoming movie ‘Mary Poppins Returns.’

Emily Blunt was born in London and Aziz Ansari was born in South Carolina. Both stars share the same birthday – February 23, 1983.

Michael Caine and Quincy Jones

John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify You probably recognise Caine for his role as Alfred in the ‘Batman’ movies, alongside Christian Bale.

Michael Caine is a well-known actor and Quincy Jones has worked with the music industry’s biggest stars. One thing Caine and Quincy have in common is that they were born on the same day – March 14, 1933.

Jason Bateman and Dave Grohl

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2016 Tribeca Film Festival and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images David Grohl used to be in the band Nirvana.

“Ozark” star Bateman and Foo Fighters member Grohl were born on January 14, 1969.

Martin Freeman and David Arquette

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival and Jesse Grant/Getty Images Freeman is known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in “The Hobbit” films.

Marin Freeman and David Arquette’s acting careers began in the ’90s, but they also have another thing in common. The stars were born on September 8, 1971.

Lena Headey and Neve Campbell

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Campbell starred in the 1997 horror ‘Scream 2.’

Headey and Campbell were both nominated for awards at the 2011 Scream Awards – Headey for her role on “Game of Thrones” and Campbell for her role in “Scream 4.”

They also share the same birthday, October 3, 1973.

Bonus: Kat Dennings, Mary Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Israel Film Festival and Larry Busacca/Getty Images The Olsen twins no longer act.

The “2 Broke Girls” actress shares a birthday with the former child actresses and fashion designers. All three were born on June 13, 1986.

