Stunning Images Of Iconic Figures Covered In Tattoos

Cheyenne Randall, a 36-year-old artist living in Seattle, is taking images of iconic figures and photoshopping tattoos all over their bodies.

“I started out by drawing tattoos on certain personalities in magazines and wanted to step it up,” he explained on the “Today Show” this morning. “I taught myself Photoshop and thus began a slight obsession with seeing what some of my favourite iconic personalities would look like perhaps if they were in a parallel universe or took another path in life.”

But each tattoo he places on a famous face has special meaning, says Randall, who adds that, “It’s a lot of fun piecing together and sometimes telling a story with the use of different isolated tattoos.”

Randall displays his images on his Tumblr page and his popular Instagram account, which has over 11,000 followers. He has over 2,500 images to date, all inspired by his Native American ancestry.

Take a look at some of the most stunning images below.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and baby George in “Hipster Royalty Redo”:

John Lennon and Yoko Ono in “Have a good week everyone ✌ “:

#fbf with Muhammad Ali:

Linda Carter as Wonder Woman:

Albert Einstein:

Elizabeth Taylor’s “MJ” ode to pal Michael Jackson, perhaps?:

Marilyn Monroe:

“In a parallel universe” with Jackie and JFK:

Spock:

Barbra Streisand:

James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano:

Audrey Hepburn:

Patrick Swayze:

John Lennon:

Princess Diana:

Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft in “The Graduate”:

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in “Step Brothers”:

Janet Leigh in “Psycho”:

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia:

