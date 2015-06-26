Here are all the celebrities involved with Apple's new radio station

Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla/Julie Adenuga/Getty Images Europe Zane Lowe and Julie Adenuga are two of the Beats 1 presenter team.

New details about the lineup of Apple’s ambitious project to create an online radio station have been released, and it looks like it’s going to rely heavily on celebrity appearances.

On Thursday The New York Times published a profile of Zane Lowe, the radio presenter Apple hired from the BBC and will be established as the leading voice of Beats 1, its free online radio station. That profile revealed details of the other shows that will be on Beats 1, as well as their famous presenters.

Beats 1 will have three primary presenters: Zane Lowe in Los Angeles, Ebro Darden in New York, and Julie Adenuga in London.

The New York Times reports that Elton John will also have a regular show on Beats 1 titled “Elton John’s Rocket Hour,” and it will play old and new music. Other musicians with shows on Beats 1 include Pharrell Williams, Drake, Josh Homme, St. Vincent, Jaden Smith, and Disclosure.

Beats 1 already has a big interview lined up for its first week on air. Lowe posted on Instagram a photo of himself interviewing rapper Eminem, and confirmed to The New York Times that the interview will air next week.

Other stars involved with the Beats 1 launch are Justin Timberlake and Cara Delevingne, who were seen alongside Pharrell Williams in a video posted by Lowe on Instagram.

Pharrell Williams isn’t just a presenting a show, though. His new single “Freedom” will be the first track exclusive to Apple Music, only available to listeners of Apple’s streaming service.

Williams has a long history with Apple, and even performed at the company’s Cupertino campus for Earth Day. Here’s Apple CEO Tim Cook dancing along to Pharrell performing “Happy”:

