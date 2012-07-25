PRESENTING: The Awesome Private Islands Of The Rich And Famous

Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com and Google Maps

Perhaps the ultimate show of wealth is the private island. They’re incredibly expensive to buy and maintain, and offer unparalleled privacy for anyone who wants to escape from the spotlight.Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is the newest owner of a major private island: he paid an estimated $600 million for 98 per cent of Hawaii’s Lana’i in June.



But many other private islands, like the British Virgin Island owned by Richard Branson, were snapped up decades ago at relative steals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.