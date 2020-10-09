17 times celebrities got matching tattoos with other stars

Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty; kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and her former best friend Jordyn Woods have matching tattoos.

The idea of getting a tattoo to symbolise your love for something, or someone, isn’t new, and celebrities often partake in the tradition.

Whether they’re commemorating a romantic relationship, an important friendship, or their role in a movie, several stars have gotten matching tattoos together.

Here are some celebrity pairs and groups who are connected through their matching ink:

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have gotten two sets of matching tattoos.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; stephencurry30/Instagram Ayesha and Stephen Curry have matching tattoos for their children.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have gotten two sets of matching tattoos together.

They got their first ink together – two small arrows – back in 2016. According to an interview that they did with Parents that year, the arrows pointing at one another represent staying in the moment.

In 2019, the couple got another set of matching tattoos – this time of a geometric wolf, butterfly, and unicorn – to honour their three children.

David and Victoria Beckham both got the same quote tattooed for their sixth anniversary.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images; Danny Moloshok/Reuters David and Victoria Beckham have matching tattoos in Hebrew.

Beloved couple David and Victoria Beckham have many tattoos to signify their love, but one, in particular, appeared around their sixth wedding anniversary.

The pair got the words “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine” inked in Hebrew. David’s is on his left arm, and Victoria’s runs from the base of her neck down her spine.

Exes Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got two parts of the same quote tattooed when they were together.

Jason Kempin / Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got tattoos of a Theodore Roosevelt quote.

Ex-Hollywood power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got matching tattoos back in 2012.

Quoting former US President Theodore Roosevelt, Hemsworth’s tattoo reads “If he fails, at least fails while daring greatly,” and Cyrus’ continues the quote with “So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have matching tattoos of a butterfly.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Kylie Jenner/Snapchat The tiny tat seemed to reference Travis Scott’s single, ‘Butterfly Effect.’

Former couple and current co-parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got small matching butterfly tattoos on the backs of their ankles before their daughter was born in 2018.

The image is reminiscent of Scott’s 2017 song, “Butterfly Effect.”

Jenner also has matching ink with her former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty; kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods got matching red-ink tattoos.

Jenner and Jordyn Woods recently had a falling out, but back in 2016, the then-best friends got matching “m” tattoos in red ink on the insides of their pinky fingers. It’s unclear what the ink means.

Celebrity cousins Hailey and Ireland Baldwin got tattoos of their family name.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images; irelandbasingerbaldwin/Instagram The Baldwin cousins have matching finger tattoos.

In 2015, cousins Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Ireland Baldwin got matching tattoos of their shared family name on the inside of their middle fingers.

Famous friends Cara Delevingne and Alexander DeLeon got Roman numeral tattoos together.

caradelevingne/Instagram Cara Delevingne and Alexander DeLeon got matching tattoos.

Back in 2014, the model/actress posted a photo to her Instagram account showing off her matching ink with singer Alexander DeLeon.

The friends both got the number 12 inked in Roman numerals, and Delevingne captioned the post, “12 is a magic number.”

Delevingne has another matching tattoo with fellow supermodel Jourdan Dunn.

Jonathan Short/AP Photos; caradelevingne/Instagram Supermodels Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn got matching tattoos in 2014.

Delevingne also has identical ink with fellow model and friend Jourdan Dunn. The pair got tattoos of “DD” in cursive, and some speculate the letters signify their last names.

Most of the original cast of “The Avengers” got matching ink.

MTV/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV; robertdowneyjr/Instagram Almost everyone except Mark Ruffalo got the ‘Avengers’-themed tattoo.

In 2018, Entertainment Weekly reported that Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson had the idea for the original cast of “The Avengers” to get matching tattoos to celebrate the release of “Avengers: Infinity Wars” (2019).

The design of the tattoo paid tribute to all of their on-screen superheroes – Iron Man, Thor, Hawkeye, Captain America, Black Widow, and Hulk – and much of the original cast except Mark Ruffalo ended up getting inked.

Famous brothers Nick and Joe Jonas got matching arrows.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Nick Jonas/Snapchat Nick Jonas captured the final result on his Snapchat Story.

Brothers Nick and Joe Jonas took pre-VMA rituals to a new level in 2016.

The musical brothers both got matching arrows on their arms that pointed in opposite directions.

Joe also has a couple of matching tattoos with his wife, Sophie Turner.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; joejonas/Instagram Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have matching tattoos of their late dog.

In July 2019, Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, honoured the death of their Alaskan Klee Kai dog, Waldo, with matching tattoos of his head.

The couple also got matching ink in late 2018. Joe got one half of the “Toy Story” quote, “to infinity, and beyond,” on his wrist, and Turner got the other half on hers.

The “Pretty Little Liars” cast got tattoos together when the show ended.

Lucy Hale/Instagram The cast commemorated the seven-season run with tattoos of their characters’ initials.

After “Pretty Little Liars” wrapped up its final season, its six main stars – Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse, and Janel Parrish – all got their characters’ first initial tattooed on their index (or “shh”) fingers.

The tattoo served as an ode to the show’s theme song, during which Hale’s character does a dramatic “shh” motion.

Selena Gomez, Tommy Dorfman, and Alisha Boe all got tattoos to commemorate their work on “13 Reasons Why.”

@tommy.dorfman/Instagram There’s a powerful meaning behind the trio’s semicolon tattoo.

Shortly after “13 Reasons Why” premiered on Netflix, producer Selena Gomez and leads Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe got matching semicolon tattoos on their wrists.

The tattoo is a common symbol of hope for those battling depression, mental illness, suicide, addiction and self-injury, which ties in with the major themes of the show.

Old friends Hilary Duff and Alanna Masterson got ghost tattoos together.

hilaryduff/Instagram; doctorwoo/Instagram Alanna Masterson have been friends since the early 2000s.

Actresses Hilary Duff and Alanna Masterson have been friends for almost two decades, and back in 2014, they tightened their bond with a set of matching tattoos.

The pair got ghosts inked on their forearms with the words “ride or die” at the bottom.

The “Lord of the Rings” cast got matching tattoos in Elvish.

orlandobloom/Instagram The actors got matching tattoos in Elvish, a fictional language from the series.

It’s been about 17 years since “The Lord of the Rings” cast wrapped on the series, but the stars’ bond was cemented by their matching tattoos.

Eight of the cast members – Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Sean Bean – and one stunt double got the word “nine” tattooed in Elvish, a fictional language from the fantasy series.

In 2016, Bloom posted a throwback photo on Instagram with many of the tattooed cast members, as well as Astin’s daughter, Alexandra, who was also in the films.

Alexandra Astin’s tattoo was, presumably, a temporary one.

Macaulay Culkin and his goddaughter, Paris Jackson, got matching spoon tattoos.

Paris Jackson/Instagram Paris Jackson added to her body art with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin is Paris Jackson’s godfather, and back in 2017, the two solidified their bond by getting matching tattoos of spoons on their arms.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have matching family-centered tattoos.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; chrissyteigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two kids.

Celebrity power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got matching cursive tattoos on their forearms in honour of each other and their children, Luna and Miles.

Legend’s reads Chrissy, Luna, Miles, and Teigen’s reads John, Luna, Miles.

