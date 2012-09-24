These Mega-Rich Celebrities Have Surprising Love Children

Many celebrities managed to keep secrets out of the public eye—at least for a while.These celebrity fathers turned out to have children that surprised everyone. To their credit, most have acknowledged the children and have relationships with them today.
But having a celebrity love child comes at a cost: There are multi-million-dollar paternity suits and six-figure child support payments.
One tech legend later paid for his daughter to go to Harvard, and a singer still has a close relationship with his daughter today.
Meanwhile, Clint Eastwood has children that he took decades to acknowledge.
Law had a child with model Samantha Burke after a fling in 2009 but reportedly didn't meet the child until she was six months old. He has three children with his ex-wife, actress Sadie Frost.
Rossdale fathered model Daisy Lowe, 23, when he was in his twenties. Daisy didn't find out her father's identity until she was 14. Rossdale is married to rocker Gwen Stefani and they have two children.
The legendary actor had a daughter with dancer Roxanne Tunis, Kimber, back in 1964, but he didn't publicly acknowledge her until 1996. 20 years later, he had two children with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. He didn't publicly introduce those children until 2002.
Eastwood also has a 19-year-old daughter, Francesca, with actress Frances Fisher. Today, he is married to 'Mrs. Eastwood & Company' reality star Dina Eastwood and they have a daughter, Morgan.
The Apple tycoon had a child with girlfriend Chris-Ann Brennan in 1977 but didn't acknowledge his daughter because he didn't believe he was the father, according to biographers. He later paid for his daughter, Lisa, to go to Harvard. Today she's a successful journalist and author.
Tyler and his model girlfriend Bebe Buell had a daughter, actress Liv Tyler, in 1977. Buell lied to Liv about her father's paternity because he was addicted to drugs. Steven and Liv were later reunited and remain close today.
The Oscar-winning actor has a daughter, Delilah, with Kimberley Stewart (daughter of musician Rod). He is said to be an involved father even though he and Stewart aren't in a relationship.
Murphy fathered a child with 'Scary Spice' Melanie Brown in 2007. He initially denied he was the father, but a blood test proved he was. Brown has said Murphy isn't an involved father. He has seven other children.
Lindsay Lohan's father had an affair with a family friend in 1995, which resulted in a daughter. The girl is now 17. He has three other children, including Lindsay, with his ex-wife Dina.
Former tabloid reporter Kate Major is currently pregnant with Michael Lohan's baby.
The boxer has a daughter with Playboy model Shanna Moakler. In 2000, she filed a $62.5 million palimony suit against him. It was settled out of court.
Lil Wayne had a child with actress Lauren London in 2009 while he was in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Sarah Vivian. He has three additional children.
Gibson had a daughter with Oksana Grigorieva in 2009 while he was still married to his wife of 30 years. They later divorced and Grigorieva accused Gibson of abuse. A woman came forward in 2006 to say Gibson was her father but those claims were never substantiated.
The Bee Gees member, who died earlier this year, had a daughter with his housekeeper Claire Yang in 2009. While Gibb was married to his wife Dwina at the time, it was said they had an open relationship.
The Hollywood businessman had a relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, and she had a son in 2001 she claimed was his. Bing denied being the father, but a DNA test proved him wrong.
The French billionaire is married to actress Salma Hayek. But in 2006, model Linda Evangelista brought a paternity suit against Pinault and revealed he had fathered a son with her.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.