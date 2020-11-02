11 celebrities who have spoken about being HIV positive

In the essay , which was published in May 2021, Porter said he was diagnosed in 2007 but kept it private because he feared the entertainment industry would reject him. However, when he started playing Pray Tell, an openly queer man with HIV, on the Emmy-winning series “Pose,” Porter decided to share his diagnosis, especially for those who already lost their lives to AIDS.

“I’m living so that I can tell the story. There’s a whole generation that was here, and I stand on their shoulders,” Porter said in the story. “I can be who I am in this space, at this time, because of the legacy that they left for me. So it’s time to put my big boy pants on and talk.”

Porter added that he is the healthiest he has been in his life.

“There’s no more stigma — let’s be done with that. It’s time. I’ve been living it and being in the shame of it for long enough,” Porter said.