Photo by Joel Warren/Disney Channel via Getty Images Miley Cyrus is Dolly Parton’s goddaughter.

Some celebrities have very famous godparents.

A godmother or godfather can sometimes become a minor’s legal guardian should their parents be unable to care for them, however the role is also a largely symbolic honour.

While some stars didn’t know anyone in Hollywood before they caught their big breaks, others were immediately well-connected with high profile godparents.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Not only were celebrities like Miley Cyrus,Gwyneth Paltrow, and Brooklyn Beckham born to famous parents, but they have well-known chosen family as well.

A godmother or godfather can sometimes become a minor’s legal guardian should a parent be unable to care for them, and many parents bestow the title to close friends as an honour.

In tight-knit Hollywood circles, a child’s birth is an opportunity for celebrities to show their friends how much they trust them. And more than once, bonds between godparents and their godchildren have led to career opportunities.

Here are 35 celebrities who have famous godparents. The list does not include interfamilial pairings, and the names appear in no particular order.

Jennifer Aniston is Coco Arquette’s godmother.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston is Coco Arquette’s godmother.

The 15-year-old’s mother, Courteney Cox, starred on the NBC sitcom “Friends” with Aniston. Arquette was born nearly a month after the series finale aired in May 2004.

Jamie Lee Curtis is Jake Gyllenhaal’s godmother.

Mike Coppola and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis is close friends with Jake Gyllenhaal’s father.

The “Nightcrawler” actor was raised by director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner, who are friends with Curtis.

Marisa Tomei is Zoë Kravitz’s godmother.

Jeff Vespa/VF1/Getty Images Marisa Tomei is Zoe Kravitz’s godmother.

Tomei acted on NBC’s “A Different World” with Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet. The actress is also the godmother to Bonet’s other children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa.

Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are Elton John’s godsons.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham share their godfather, Elton John.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been longtime friends with the musician, who is the godfather to Brooklyn and Romeo. The eldest Beckham children have spent quality time with John, including Romeo’s birthday in 2018 and a yacht vacation in 2019.

Eva Longoria is Harper Beckham’s godmother.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Eva Longoria is Harper Beckham’s godmother.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress is close friends with Harper’s mother, Victoria, who even served as a witness at Longoria’s 2016 wedding. Longoria later attended her goddaughter’s baptism.

Joan Collins is Cara Delevingne’s godmother.

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Joan Collins is Cara Delevingne’s godmother.

The “Dynasty” actress has known the model’s parents, Pandora and Charles Delevingne, for a long time. As Cara began to take on new roles onscreen, her godmother offered her advice.

Bono is Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt’s godfather.

KMazur/Getty Images Bono and Brad Pitt have been longtime friends.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who have since split, asked the U2 frontman to be their children’s godfather.

Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus’s godmother.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus sang ‘Jolene’ together at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The “9 to 5” country legend became friends with Billy Ray Cyrus in the ’90s, and he asked her to be Miley’s godmother. Parton appeared on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” with Cyrus and she collaborated with her goddaughter at Dollywood’s 25th anniversary celebration in 2010. The duo more recently sang together at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Hugh Grant is Damian Hurley’s godfather.

David M. Benett/Getty Images; John Phillips/Getty Images Hugh Grant is godfather to Damian Hurley, Elizabeth Hurley’s son.

Damian’s mother, Elizabeth Hurley, dated Grant for 13 years before she married Damian’s father, Steve Bing. The breakup was reportedly amicable, and she even asked the “Notting Hill” actor to be her son’s godfather.

Simon Pegg is Apple Martin’s godfather.

John Phillips/Getty Images; Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Simon Pegg was named Apple Martin’s godfather.

The British actor, who’s friends with Chris Martin, became Apple’s godfather when she was born in 2004.

Leah Remini is the godmother to Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Max Muñiz and Emme Muñiz.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez asked Leah Remini to be her children’s godmother.

The “Second Act” costars first met in 2004, when Lopez’s then boyfriend Marc Anthony introduced them. Remini became the twins’ godmother when they were born in 2008 and remained close with Lopez following her divorce with Anthony in 2014.

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are both Sugar Ray Leonard’s goddaughters.

Charley Galley/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West share their godfather, Sugar Ray Leonard.

The legendary boxer had a close friendship with the reality stars’ late father, Robert Kardashian.

Macaulay Culkin is the godfather to Michael Jackson’s children.

Paris Jackson/Instagram Macaulay Culkin and Paris Jackson

The “Home Alone” actor became friends with the late musician in the ’90s, and Jackson named him the godfather to his children: Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson Jr., and Prince “Blanket” Jackson. After the “Billie Jean” singer died in 2009, Culkin remained close with the family.

Sadie Frost and Kate Moss are godmothers to each other’s daughters, Iris Law and Lila Grace Moss Hack.

Francois Durand/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Getty Images Sadie Frost’s daughter, Iris, grew up close to Lila Moss Hack and Kate Moss.

The supermodel has been Frost’s longtime friend and is godmother to Iris, the British actress’s daughter with Jude Law. Moss then named Frost the godmother to her daughter, Lila Grace, whom she shares with Jefferson Hack.

Kathie Lee Gifford is Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s godmother.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images Kathie Lee Gifford and her daughter have become close friends with Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The “Today” host reportedly became friends with Kris Jenner at bible study.

In her memoir titled “Kris Jenner… And All Things Kardashian,” she revealed that her daughters’ godmother played a role in selecting Kendall’s name.

“I started throwing out names to Kathie Lee,” she wrote. “‘Kameron’ … ‘Kendall’ – and she stopped me at ‘Kendall.'”

Henry Winkler is Bryce Dallas Howard’s godfather.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Henry Winkler is Bryce Dallas Howard’s godfather.

Howard’s father, Ron Howard, starred on ABC’S “Happy Days” with Winkler and asked the “The Kominsky Method” actor to be his daughter’s godfather.

Elton John is Sean Lennon’s godfather.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP; Jason Merritt/Getty Elton John is Sean Lennon’s godfather.

Lennon made his last public appearance at the “Your Song” singer’s concert in 1974. The late Beatles singer named John his son’s godfather.

Trudie Styler and Sting are Rocco Ritchie’s godparents.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Trudie Styler and Sting share Rocco Ritchie as a godson.

The “Shape of My Heart” singer and his wife, actress Trudie Styler, are the godparents to Madonna’s son, Rocco.

In a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone, Madonna said, “I would consider Sting my friend, but I’m more friends with his wife, Trudie. He’s an incredible musician who plays 50 different instruments, and I’m always a little intimidated by him.”

Jacqueline Bisset is Angelina Jolie’s godmother.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Jacqueline Bisset and Angelina Jolie spent time together in Paris.

The English actress was close to Jolie’s late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007.

“Marcheline was the most lovely, lovely person, ” Bisset told People in 2017. “She worked incredibly hard to raise both Jamie [Haven, Jolie’s brother] and Angelina and dedicated herself to their happiness.”

Maddie Ziegler is Sia’s goddaughter.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Maddie Ziegler was featured in Sia’s music video for ‘Chandelier.’

The singer reached out to Ziegler on Twitter asking her to appear in the “Chandelier” music video. The two have continued working together and formed a tight-knit relationship. Sia eventually became the dancer’s godmother.

On a January 2019 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ziegler called Sia “the best person in my life.”

She continued, “The day we met we clicked and there was a special connection. She’s taught me so many life lessons and I’ll never forget that.”

B.J. Novak is the godfather to Mindy Kaling’s daughter, Katherine Kaling.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NBC Universal B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling met on the set of ‘The Office.’

The actors have been friends since they were 24 years old and reportedly met on the set of “The Office.” While they dated for a brief period, they remain just friends.

Kaling revealed that Novak was her daughter’s godfather in 2019. She told CBS Sunday Morning, “B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

Meryl Steep is Billie Lourd’s godmother.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Meryl Streep is Billie Lourd’s godmother.

Streep was close friends with Carrie Fisher and even portrayed a fictionalized version of the “Star Wars” actress in the 1990 film “Postcards From the Edge.”

When Fisher died in 2016, both Streep and Lourd reportedly delivered eulogies at the memorial.

Jennifer Garner named Victor Garber the godfather to her and Ben Affleck’s daughter, Violet Affleck.

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Jennifer Garner and Victor Garber became close friends on ‘Alias.’

The actor bonded with his “Alias” costar and became her daughter’s godfather. “We have kind of an unbreakable bond and I just feel so grateful for that ’cause I love her very much,” Garber told Us Weekly in 2019 when asked about his relationship with the actress.

Dakota Johnson is the godmother to Addison Timlin and Jeremy Allen White’s daughter.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Addison Timlin/Instagram Dakota Johnson is the godmother to Addison Timlin’s daughter.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress is Ezer Billie White’s godmother. Johnson, who is friends with the actors, also served as a witness at their wedding.

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley is the godmother to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s son, Lorenzo Lavalle.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jwoww is the godmother to Snooki’s son.

The former “Jersey Shore” costars have an off-screen bond.

Jaime King’s children have Jessica Alba and Taylor Swift as godmothers.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images Jessica Alba and Taylor Swift are the godmothers of Jaime King’s children.

The “White Chicks” actress named Jessica Alba the godmother to her first son James Knight Newman and Taylor Swift the godmother to her youngest child, Leo Thames Newman.

Hilary Duff’s “Younger” costar Molly Bernard is the godmother to her daughter, Banks.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Hilary Duff starred in ‘Younger’ with Molly Bernard.

Duff named her “Younger” costar the godmother to her second child, Banks Bair. Bernard also reportedly officiated the “Lizzie McGuire” actress’s wedding to Matthew Koma in December 2019.

Steven Spielberg is Gwyneth Paltrow’s godfather.

AP, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Steven Spielberg has known Gwyneth Paltrow since she was born.

The famous film director was close to the actress’s late father Bruce Paltrow and remains friends with her mother, Blythe Danner.

Steven Spielberg is also Drew Barrymore’s godfather.

AP, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Steven Spielberg worked with Drew Barrymore in her early roles.

Barrymore landed her breakout role in a Spielberg-directed film, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” as a child.

Years later, the actress posed on a 1995 cover of “Playboy,” and her godfather sent her a blanket with a note saying, “Cover up.”

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger’s daughter, Matilda Ledger, has two famous godparents: Jake Gyllenhaal and Busy Philipps.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Jake Gyllenhaal is close friends with Michelle Williams. The actress appeared in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ with Busy Philipps.

Gyllenhaal appeared in “Brokeback Mountain” with Williams and Ledger, who passed away in 2008. Williams costarred with Philipps on The WB’s “Dawson’s Creek.”

Nicole Richie was adopted by Lionel Richie, and he named Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones as her godfathers.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty The late musician Michael Jackson was Nicole Richie’s godfather along with Quincy Jones.

Nicole Richie was 9 years old when Lionel Richie adopted her, and he tapped on friends Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones to be her godfathers.

Drew Barrymore is Frances Bean Cobain’s godmother.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly Drew Barrymore is Frances Bean Cobain’s godmother.

The actress spent a lot of time with Cobain’s mother, Courtney Love, in the ’90s. The “Doll Parts” singer even asked Barrymore to be her daughter’s godmother. The two stars didn’t remain as close, but the “50 First Dates” actress is still the 27 year old’s godmother.

Donald Faison asked his “Scrubs” costar Zach Braff to be his children’s godfather.

Donald Faison/Instagramm Zach Braff is the children’s godfather.

Braff is so close with his “Scrubs” costar that he’s the godfather to Faison’s children, Rocco Faison and Wilder Faison.

Elton John and David Furnish’s sons have Lady Gaga as their godmother.

Elton John/Instagram; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Elton John asked for Lady Gaga to be the godmother of both of his children.

The 72-year-old musician performed with Lady Gaga at the 2010 Grammy Awards, and they became close friends. After the “Born This Way” singer won an Oscar in 2019, her godchildren, Zachary Furnish-John and Elijah Furnish-John, reportedly sent her a handwritten note and flowers.

Busy Philipps’s daughter, Birdie Silverstein, is Lizzy Caplan’s goddaughter.

Busy Philipps/Instagram; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Birdie Silverstein is Lizzy Caplan’s goddaughter.

Philipps and Caplan appeared together on NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.