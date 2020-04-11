15 celebrities with face tattoos

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Kat von D Beauty Kat Von D’s face tattoo.

Plenty of celebrities are covered in tattoos, but fewer have decided to get ink on their faces.

Rappers have taken to getting tatted on their faces, but they’re not the only ones.

Makeup mogul and tattoo artist Kat Von D has a cluster of stars on her temple.

Over the past few years, more and more celebrities have gotten face tattoos, from Presley Gerber to Lil Wayne and Amber Rose.

While some tattoo artists refuse to do face tattoos, claiming it could have repercussions on their clients’ professional and personal lives, others have no issues inking up celebrities.

Here are 15 celebrities who have gotten face tattoos, from a small heart to a giant portrait of Medusa.

Rapper The Game has the Los Angeles Dodgers logo and a star on his right cheek. He also recently got a tat above his eyebrow dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images The Game in 2015.

After Bryant tragically died in a plane crash in January,The Game inked a tribute to the basketball legend above his eyebrow. The tattoo is a sideways number eight, symbolizing the infinity symbol, and Bryant’s longtime jersey number.

The Game also has the LA Dodgers logo and a teardrop on his face.

Post Malone’s face is his canvas, from the sword to the barbed wire to the phrase “Always Tired.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Post Malone in 2018.

According to Malone, the reason he’s covered his face in ink is because he’s “a ugly-arse motherf—–,” and the tats “maybe come from a place of insecurity.” He told GQ, “I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

Chris Brown has an Air Jordan sneaker on the right side of his face.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Chris Brown in January 2020.

The rapper is taking the word “sneakerhead” to a whole new level. Brown, who is covered in tattoos, debuted this tattoo on the red carpet at the Grammys this year, though he’s had it since at least October. According to Page Six, he’d been covering it up with his facial hair.

Amber Rose has her two sons’ names tattooed on her forehead.

Rose is also covered in ink, but her forehead tattoo is a bold one. The tattoo is her two sons’ names, Slash and Bash (a nickname for Sebastian). Rose debuted the new tat in February.

Lil Wayne has tattoos all over his face, including a cross, stars, the word “misunderstood,” 17, and more.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Lil Wayne in 2015.

The “I Don’t Sleep” rapper has at least 86 tattoos, according to Body Art Guru, and a fair few are on his face, neck, and ears.

Justin Bieber has an easy-to-miss piece of script above his eyebrow.

Theo Wargo/GettyImages Justin Bieber in 2019.

The ink says “grace,” and was done by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, who shared a photo of his handiwork on his Instagram. Bieber is almost entirely covered in tattoos, so his face is really all the space that’s left.

Gucci Mane famously has an ice cream cone on his cheek.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images Gucci Mane.

The “Lemonade” rapper has one of the most famous face tattoos of all time. His ice cream cone tattoo first made waves in 2011. The ink is “a reminder to fans of how he chooses to live his life. Cool as ice. As in ‘I’m so icy, I’ll make ya say Brr,'” his representative told Rolling Stone.

Lil Pump has an alien, a UFO, a rocket ship, 17, and more on his face.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lil Pump in 2018.

Overall, the rapper has 25 tattoos, according to Body Art Guru, and a substantial number are on his face and neck.

Wiz Khalifa has a few pieces of ink on his face, including his son Bash’s name.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Wiz Khalifa in 2020.

Maybe his ex, Amber Rose, was inspired by his tat of Bash’s name on his forehead – Rose’s “Bash” tattoo is also on her forehead, right below her hairline.

Presley Gerber recently got the word “misunderstood” right below his eye.

@jonboytattoo Instagram Presley Gerber in 2020.

“Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me…,” the model, who is the son of Cindy Crawford, wrote on Instagram.

Lil Xan has multiple face tattoos, including a tribute to his friend Mac Miller.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images Lil Xan in 2018.

Lil Xan got the Latin phrase “Memento mori” above his eyebrow after his friend and fellow rapper Miller died in September 2018 due to an overdose. The phrase roughly translates to “Remember you will die.”

Kat Von D has a cluster of stars on the left side of her face.

Damian Shaw/Newspix/Getty Images Kat Von D in 2014.

Von D, who is a tattoo artist in her own right, says that her star cluster “is a symbol of being able to be heavily tattooed and still carry yourself in a feminine way,” according to Yahoo.

Kehlani has a paper plane on her cheekbone.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kehlani in 2018.

In addition to her paper plane, she has four small dots, two for each eye. She also has the phrase “Espíritu Libre,” which means free spirit, on her temple, according to Refinery 29.

Much of Aaron Carter’s face is covered in ink.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv Aaron Carter in 2019.

Most recently, Carter got a portrait of the Greek mythology figure Medusa. “Medusa is my protector. If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Amanda Bynes has a simple heart tattoo on her cheek.

Since this photo, Bynes inked another heart right above her eyebrow. She debuted the pieces when she returned to social media late last year.

