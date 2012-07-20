9 Celebrities Who Are Living With A Disease

The outlandish pop singer told Larry King in 2010 that she tested 'borderline positive for lupus.'

This sounds ambiguous, although the American College of Rhematology says the disease is hard to accurately diagnose, partly because it's associated with a wide array of symptoms that come on slowly and aren't specific to lupus. According to Medical News Today, 'no single laboratory test can determine whether a person has lupus.'

About the disease

Lupus is a chronic disease that causes pain and swelling in the skin, joints, lungs, kidney and other organs. It affects 10 times as many women as men.