23 celebrities who've admitted they have a crush on another celebrity

Jeff Vespa/VF14/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about her crush on Larry David.

Plenty of celebrities have revealed they have crushes on other stars.

Certain A-listers have not kept their admiration for other stars a secret, like Jennifer Lawrence and her crush on Larry David, or Drake’s fascination with both Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

Other stars like Keanu Reeves have kept their crushes on their costars like Sandra Bullock under wraps for years before coming clean.

And some, like “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp, just can’t hide their excitement for their celebrity crushes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Certain celebrities have been extremely open about their crushes on other people – who sometimes happen to be Hollywood A-listers.

Actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Cole Sprouse, and Tiffany Haddish have all expressed their admiration for fellow stars Larry David, Jennifer Aniston, and Michael B. Jordan, respectively.

And others, like Drake, have made no secret of their crushes on icons like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

Here are 23 celebrities who’ve owned up to having a crush on a fellow star.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed in 2014 that she had a crush on “Seinfeld” creator Larry David.

Jeff Vespa/VF14/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence has spoken several times about her crush on Larry David.

Lawrence first opened up about her crush on the writer and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator in a 2014 interview with Vanity Fair. “I’m in love with him, and I have been for a really long time,” she said, adding that she even gave David her phone number (he didn’t end up calling her.)

“I love that he didn’t call me. It makes him so much hotter,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair.

Josh Hutcherson tried to get his agent to set him up with Emma Watson.

Jerod Harris/WireImage and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Josh Hutcherson and Emma Watson both starred in major franchises.

“I love Emma Watson. I’m dying to meet her,” the “Hunger Games” star told Bang Showbiz in a 2013 interview.

“I tried to get my manager to call like, ‘Uh, could you call Emma’s manager and see if we could, like, meet or something?'” Hutcherson continued. “It hasn’t happened yet. One day, fingers crossed!”

The actor wasn’t too worried about the logistics of dating a movie star.

“As far as I”m concerned, you’re both actors, you understand each other’s lifestyle so it’s a very natural thing to have happen,” Hutcherson said.

Diane Keaton told Ellen DeGeneres she wanted to marry Channing Tatum in 2015.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images and Michael Tra/FilmMagic Diane Keaton has a major crush on Channing Tatum.

During an appearance on DeGeneres’ talk show in 2015, the “Annie Hall” star revealed that even though she’d never married, she’d consider tying the knot with the “Magic Mike” star. After DeGeneres told her it wasn’t too late, Keaton asked, “Who’s gonna? Wait. Oh! Channing Tatum?”

DeGeneres told her that Tatum was taken (he was married to Jenna Dewan at the time), and Keaton was surprised. “Channing Tatum is actually married to someone else? Not me?” she asked DeGeneres. When the host said yes, Keaton jokingly said she was planning on marrying Tatum anyway.

Lucy Hale once called Steve Carell “so sexy.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Lucy Hale has spoken several times about her crush on Steve Carell.

Back in 2013, the “Pretty Little Liars” star told Lucky Magazine, “I think Steve Carell is so sexy.” She even tweeted“Steve Carell is my dream man. That’s all,” later that year.

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp has made no secret of his crush on Zendaya.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank Noah Schnapp has been crushing on Zendaya for a while.

Schnapp has not-so-secretly had a thing for the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star for a while now. At the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, the actor gushed over Zendaya, calling her “so pretty” and saying he loves her. Schnapp even used his acceptance speech (he won for “best scared performance”) to shout out Zendaya.

The two eventually met (and took some adorable photos together) at the People’s Choice Awards in November.

Ariana Grande’s “lifelong” crush is Jim Carrey.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images and Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images Ariana Grande has had a crush on Jim Carrey since childhood.

“My childhood crush, my lifelong crush, it kind of all goes together, it’s Jim Carrey,” the “7 Rings” singer said in 2015.

According to Grande, the first time she met the actor and comedian in 2014, she was extremely emotional, something the singer said was “uncharacteristic” for her.

“I met him and I was kind of nervous to meet him, you know, he’s been my crush forever. What if he’s not as nice as I’m expecting?” she said, adding, “He was so over-the-top nice, and perfect, and just as I hoped he’d be. He told me in his Jim Carrey way, ‘Remember, be nice.’ OMG, he’s so cute.”

In July, Grande announced that she would have a guest role on Carrey’s Showtime comedy “Kidding,” and called the moment “the most special experience of my life.” According to EW, the singer will play Piccola Grande, the Pickle Fairy of Hope, on the February 23 episode.

Drake declared his love for Rihanna at the 2016 MTV VMAs when he presented her with an award.

Getty Images Drake presented Rihanna with an award at the VMAs in 2016.

At the 2016 VMAs, Drake called Rihanna “one of his best friends” and said that he’d been in love with her since he was 22 years old. He also called Rih “captivating from day one” and even tried to give her a congratulatory kiss.

The rapper’s earnest declarations of affection for the “Love on the Brain” singer made many – including Rihanna, who famously dodged his kiss – uncomfortable, but that’s not the only time Drake has gushed about her. In the past, he called Rihanna “the greatest woman I’ve ever known in my entire life” and “the ultimate fantasy.”

But Nicki Minaj has also been an object of Drake’s affection.

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images Nicki Minaj and Drake have been flirting for years.

Even though the rapper has publicly declared his love for other stars, he told the Daily Beast in 2011 that Minaj was his “ideal woman.”

“If there’s any woman in my life that’s the ideal woman for me, it’s definitely Nicki. I like the stripped down Nicki. I like Nicki with no makeup, black hair, some casual clothes, rapping an amazing verse,” he said, adding, “That’s sexy to me.”

“I know some great women, but all jokes aside, Nicki is somebody I could spend my life with because I think we understand each other,” Drake concluded.

Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel have a crush on each other.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel starred in ‘The Fate of the Furious’ together.

The actress told Seth Meyers in 2015 she “sort of fell a little bit in love” with Diesel after she watched him give an awards speech. Mirren also called her “Fate of the Furious” costar “so smart, and so funny, and so cool.”

For his part, Diesel has also gushed about Mirren, saying that acting alongside her was “one of my favourite days in my journey.”

“No one else in the room mattered. Nothing existed but this bond between her and I, and there was something really magical and really special about it,” Diesel said, adding, “It’s something that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life.”

Selena Gomez called Chris Evans “very cute” in an interview with Andy Cohen.

Steven Granitz/WireImage and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Selena Gomez first shared her crush on Chris Evans in 2015.

The “Rare” singer told Cohen during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2015 that Evans was her celebrity crush.

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” she said to her host, who quickly agreed with her.

“Riverdale” star KJ Apa has a major crush on Jennifer Aniston.

Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/AFP via Getty Images and Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images KJ Apa called Jennifer Aniston his ultimate celeb crush.

The “Riverdale” star told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that Aniston was his celebrity crush – even though he didn’t watch “Friends” growing up.

And Apa’s “Riverdale” costar Cole Sprouse also has a thing for the “Friends” actress.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube and Rich Fury/Getty Images Cole Sprouse also has a crush on Jennifer Aniston.

Sprouse famously played Ben, the son of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) on the hit sitcom, but was more focused on Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel.

“I remember feeling so, so intimidated by my crush on her that I completely blanked and forgot every single one of my lines, and she just stared at me,” the actor said during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in 2018.

According to Sprouse, he “fell in love” with Aniston while on the show, and his crush was definitely noticed by other members of the cast and crew.

Dax Shepard once went on a motorcycle date with his mutual celebrity crush, Brad Pitt.

The Ellen Show/YouTube and Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dax Shepard and Brad Pitt are fond of each other.

“I felt like Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman,'” Shepard said of their adventure, telling Ellen DeGeneres, “He’s everything you’d hope. He attacked that track like his character from ‘Troy.’ He’s a warrior on two wheels.”

According to the actor, his one regret from his hang out with Pitt was that they were both wearing leather and he couldn’t see Pitt’s famous abs. “Next date, hopefully, it will be at some kind of beach community where we can splash around a little bit,” Shepard joked.

Sam Smith called their celeb crush Shia Labeouf “so fit.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP and Mike Marsland/WireImage Sam Smith has a huge crush on Shia LaBeouf.

The “How Do You Sleep?” singer revealed during a 2019 interview on Sirius XM that they have a thing for the actor, whom they called “so fit.”

“I don’t think he’s gay,” Smith added, “But I’ll be happy to be his first.”

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves have been crushing on each other for a long time.

Patrick Catler/Photoshot/Getty Images Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves have starred in several movies together.

Bullock was the first to speak out about her crush on her “Speed” costar, and reminisced about their experiences together on set with Ellen DeGeneres in 2018.

“I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was, and how handsome he was,” Bullock told the host, adding that it was “hard” for her to be “really serious” while filming, since she was so smitten with Reeves.

But even though Bullock didn’t think the crush was mutual at the time, Reeves revealed in 2019 that he also had a thing for his costar. “She obviously didn’t know I had on crush on her either,” Reeves told DeGeneres, explaining that they didn’t date because they were both working.

“It was nice to go to work,” he added of Bullock. “She’s such a wonderful person, a wonderful actress.”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” actor Lana Condor had a crush on her costar Noah Centineo, but they decided to keep it professional.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Noah Centineo played Lana Condor’s love interest in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’

According to Condor, the two felt a spark after they attended a hot yoga class together, went to Centineo’s apartment afterward, and ordered pizza. But the actress subsequently told her costar, “Noah, it’s not going to happen between us.”

“I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals,” Condor told Jimmy Fallon in 2019. The two even made a pact to agree that nothing was going to happen between them – but fans of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” will be pleased to know that the actors “still have the spark,” according to Condor.

Josh Brolin has been open about his crush on “Deadpool” costar Ryan Reynolds.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds starred in the ‘Deadpool’ movies together.

“I was a secret fan of ‘The Proposal,’ having watched it several times by myself,” Brolin revealed in 2018. “I told Ryan. I was like, ‘I don’t know why this is, and I don’t know what this means psychologically, behaviourally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.'”

Jennifer Lawrence thinks Timothée Chalamet is “so talented and hot.”

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images and Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence has a big crush on Timothée Chalamet.

The “Hunger Games” star first spoke about her crush on the heartthrob in 2018, telling “Entertainment Tonight” that she was “waiting for him to get a little bit older” before she made a move.

“Timothée, I’m waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?” Lawrence said, adding,”[I’m] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30.”

After confirming that Chalamet was, in fact of legal age, Lawrence continued to gush over him, calling the actor, “so, so talented and hot.”

Tiffany Haddish got turned down by her celebrity crushes Trevor Noah and Michael B. Jordan.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Cindy Ord/Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Trevor Noah (left) is one of Tiffany Haddish’s crushes, as is Michael B. Jordan.

The “Girls Trip” star was asked by Buzzfeed in 2018 to list her celebrity crushes and what she’d do if she met them – but Haddish, who has often gushed over the actors she’d like to date, explained that she’d already asked them out.

“I have met my celebrity crushes,” she said. “There are several and when I met them I asked them on a date, asked them if I could cook for them, asked if I could rub on their bodies.”

“They all turned me down,” the comedian added, specifically calling out Jordan and Noah.

Bella Thorne called Kristen Stewart “the raddest chick” and “so hot.”

Jemal Countess/Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Bella Thorne told Harper’s Bazaar about her crush on Kristen Stewart in 2017.

The former Disney star first confirmed she was bisexual in 2016, and revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in 2017 that she had a major crush on “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart.

“She’s so hot,” Thorne told the magazine. “She seems like the raddest chick, I’d be so down.”

Meryl Streep said she had the “biggest crush” on “Anchorman” star Will Ferrell.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Imagese and Dominik Bindl/WireImage Meryl Streep is a fan of Will Ferrell’s movie ‘Anchorman.’

“The movie that makes me cry is ‘Anchorman,'” Streep told W Magazine in 2015. “I have the biggest crush on Will Ferrell. I love him in every film he does.”

“I mean, Ryan Gosling could be my child. I’m not going to have a crush on a child,” she continued, adding, “Will Ferrell is a man.”

Emma Watson’s crush on her “Harry Potter” costar Tom Felton has been well-documented.

Joel Ryan/AP Emma Watson and Tom Felton are now good friends.

Watson first opened up about her crush on her costar in 2011, telling Seventeen, “For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush.”

“He totally knows,” she added. “We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

But even after the end of the “Harry Potter” movies, Watson and Felton remained close, reuniting for meetups with other former costars, and sharing precious videos of them enjoying each other’s friendship on set.

Jack Black said he’s attracted to a sense of humour, and called Amy Poehler “incredible.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage and Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Jack Black shared his crush on Amy Poehler in 2013.

During an interview with W Magazine, the “Jumanji” star said that he’d been into Poehler ever since he saw her perform a sketch on Conan O’Brien’s show.

“I’m always attracted to a good sense of humour,” he explained, adding that when he saw her on O’Brien’s show, “I was like ‘OK, that girl is incredible.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.