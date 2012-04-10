Diamond Mines And Stripper Poles: 17 Weird Celebrity Side-Businesses

Talk about a change of scenery. After modelling and acting in several films such as 'Austin Powers,' Elizabeth Hurley packed up and moved to a 400-acre organic farm in Gloucestershire, England. Then she teamed up with upscale United Kingdom department store Harrod's to launch a new line of organic snacks from food produced on her farm.

Harrod's also sells Hurley's line of beach products called Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The line includes swimwear for adults and kids.

In 2009, Hurley repeated the success of her snack line with Harrod's by joining forces with Prince Charles and his organic farming/food company Duchy Originals. She now provides meat and vegetables from her own farm.

And apparently, she does a lot of the farming herself.