10 celebrities with big families on why they love having so many kids

In 2018, a woman in the US was estimated to have 1.7 kids on average over her lifetime. But these celebrities have at least five children each.
Raising a large family takes patience, organization, and resources, and some celebrities are pouring their energy and money into doing so.
Read on to see what these famous families have said about having so many kids in their busy lives.
The kids range in age from toddler to tween: Gwendolyn is 3, Emilia is 5, Annabel is 7, Joshua is 9, and Olivia is 10.
“The nice thing with this many [kids] is that you see your parenting mistakes in real time,” James told Us Weekly in 2019. “Anything you do to them, they immediately do to each other. You realize, ‘Oh wait, we’ve got to really dial in this conflict/resolution thing. [It’s about] just setting the right example.'”
Their eldest son, Drake, is nearly 16, while the baby of the family, Crew, is 3. In between are Ella Rose, 14, Duke, 13, and Emmy Kay, 11.
For Joanna, raising children is like growing a garden: You have to be intentional and present.
“You sow seeds early on and work hard to be intentional and then over time you move on to new lessons and challenges. Then one day you look up and the seeds you planted in your little children’s hearts are now in full bloom,” she wrote on Facebook in 2016.
“Be encouraged today to keep pressing in and tending to their hearts. It will be worth it.”
Her other kids are David, 15, Mercy, 14, and twins Estere and Stella, 8. Madonna is raising them on her own and considers herself to be mom and dad to her four youngest. She’s said that raising a big family has taught her to look beyond herself.
“Really, you have to be ready for anything,” she said in an interview with NBC in 2019. “They teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself, ’cause they’re always there to throw a wrench into the works.”
She added that “self-obsession is not allowed with children.”
“I am so blessed with my kids,” he during an appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast in March. “I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like, ‘Oh, you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is, like, the Hollywood jerk kid.”
“I think what’s really cool about bigger families is that everybody develops this innate ability to figure out how to compromise, work with others and realize that the entire world doesn’t revolve around you,” he told Today’s Parent magazine in 2017.
During an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2007, Justin said he never planned on having a big family.
“After our first daughter, we had twins, so it sort of jumped from one to three right away,” he said. “I myself am a twin, and it’s supposed to skip a generation. Or so I thought.”
“Here is why we like having babies: they are simply so lovely and bring so much joy. Plus, I feel like we need to populate this world with a whole next generation of really good people,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram in 2017, adding, “I hope they continue to grow and make this world a better place.”