Sheer outfits were all over the Met Gala red carpet. Here are 17 celebrities who embraced the daring trend.

The reality TV star posted a photo of Audrey Hepburn in her iconic “My Fair Lady” gown to her Instagram story on Monday night, as well as a clip of Hepburn from the film.
Jenner’s glittering dress featured a diamond choker that was similar to the one Hepburn wore in the classic 1964 film. But she swapped Hepburn’s long white opera gloves with a sheer version, and went with a simple bun instead of Hepburn’s big updo.
Zoë Kravitz also bared it all in a stunning Saint Laurent dress.
Kravitz’s custom mesh gown featured a matching crystal thong.
She kept the accessories simple, pairing her ensemble with some diamond earrings and black heels.
Zoey Deutch stunned in the color of the season for her sheer Versace ensemble.
The actress wore a sparkling lilac gown that featured a thigh-high slit and matching detachable sleeves.
Model Imaan Hammam also wore a daring Versace gown to the Met Gala.
Hammam’s star-printed dress had a completely sheer bodice and featured a tulle skirt.
Julia Garner was one of the many stars who opted for silver sparkles on fashion’s biggest night of the year.
Garner sported a fishnet column dress made of Swarovski crystals, according to her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.
Underneath the ensemble was an asymmetrical Stella Adidas bodysuit.
Taylor Hill brought a splash of color to the red carpet with this teal Versace gown.
The Victoria’s Secret model wore a daring dress that had geometric cutouts and was layered with sheer fabric that gave her ensemble a Greek goddess vibe.
Hill’s dress also featured a thigh-high slit and a bodice that sparkled with crystals.
Irina Shayk’s tan gown was decorated with multicolored flowers.
The supermodel walked the red carpet with Jeremy Scott, who designed her sheer floral Moschino gown.
Shayk’s dress featured a corset bodice — another major trend of the night — as well as a dramatic slit.
Halle Bailey brought Las Vegas to the Met with her sheer fringe ensemble.
The singer sported a sparkling baby-pink Rodarte bodysuit as she walked the red carpet with her sister Chloe.
Emily Blunt was dripping in jewels on Monday night.
Blunt’s sparkling Miu Miu dressed featured a sheer skirt entirely made of crystals and a dramatic white cape.
She paired the look with a star-studded crown. The dress paid homage to Hedy Lamarr in the 1941 film “Ziegfeld Girl,” according to Marie Claire.
Winnie Harlow took sheer panels to a whole new level with her dramatic Iris Van Herpen jumpsuit.
Harlow’s jumpsuit was made almost entirely of sheer black fabric and was covered in an intricate white pattern.
She paired the ensemble with a sheer, ruched cape that she worked like a pro on the red carpet.
Grimes also wore a sheer Iris Van Herpen number to the Met Gala.
The bodice of Grimes’ gown was entirely sheer and had a pattern that was similar to Harlow’s jumpsuit.
Her white gown also featured a black skirt and train. She paired the ensemble with a sword and mask that looked straight out of the Middle Ages.
Ella Emhoff was another star who rocked sheer panels on the red carpet.