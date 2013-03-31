Meet The 10 Celebrities Google Picked To Try Out Its New Computerized Glasses

Megan Rose Dickey
Sarah Jessica Parker DVF Google Glasses

Google’s #ifihadglass competition spurred a number of applications from everyday people, as well as from some high-profile celebrities.

Google is still announcing the winners of its #ifihadglass contest, but there’s already handful of celebrities who have been selected.

Andrej Karpathy, a PhD student at Stanford, created a database of the winners of Glass, sorted by the number of followers they have. As of right now, there are only 2,318 people on the list, so there might be more celebrities out there with invitations to try Glass. Also, the list only takes into account people who won via Twitter, not via Google+.

Even though these celebrities won the contest, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll fork over the $1,500 to get a pair. But we bet it wouldn’t do too much damage to their wallets. 

Actor Neil Patrick Harris

Name: Neil Patrick Harris

Claim to fame: Actor on How I Met Your Mother

Glass Application: 'I'd show what it's like to act on the set of HIMYM all day! #ifihadglass'

Twitter Followers: 5,530,053

Rapper Soulja Boy

Name: Soulja Boy

Claim to fame: 'Crank That' rap song

Glass Application: '#ifihadglass I would put it in my new music video @projectglass'

Followers: 5,066,185

Actor Kevin Smith

Name: Kevin Smith

Claim to fame: Smith played the character Silent Bob in 'Dogma,' and 'Jay and Silent Bob'

Glass application: 'I'll tell you what I'd do #ifihadglass - I'd document the writing of CLERKS III. Watching writing happen: it'd be both exciting AND boring.'

Followers: 2,368,340

Actress and singer Brandy Norwood

Name: Brandy Norwood

Claim to fame: Norwood played the leading character in the 90's sitcom Moesha. In addition to being an actress, Norwood is musical artist.

Glass application: '#Ifihadglass I would be sooooooo ecstatic!!!! My entire world would be enhanced!! So thankful for the future of technology!!! Go Google!!!'

Followers: 1,963,957

O'Reilly Media founder Tim O' Reily

Name: Tim O' Reilly

Claim to fame: Founder and CEO of O'Reilly Media

Glass application: 'Here's @make's roundup of their staff's #ifIhadglass thoughts http://t.co/SmcgUPguEG I'd do topnotch heads up repair documentation myself'

Followers: 1,683,583

Politician Newt Gingrich

Name: Newt Gingrich

Claim to fame: Former Speaker of the House

Glass Application: '#ifihadglass i would take it on tours of zoos and museums to share the animals and fossils -- @projectglass http://t.co/N788oo0ALB'

Glass application that lost: '#ifihadglass i could get @piersmorgan to see my point of view http://www.google.com/glass/start/ @projectglass'

Followers: 1488085

YouTube star Justine Ezarik

Name: Justine Ezarik

Claim to fame: Internet personality on YouTube and girl in Taco Bell commercial for Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

Application: '#ifihadglass VLOGGING WITH NO HANDS!!! @projectglass'

Followers: 1485374

Musician D.A. Wallach

Name: D.A. Wallach

Claim to fame: DA. Wallach is one-half of the indie pop band Chester French, which was discovered by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. He's also an Artist in Residence at Spotify.

Glass application: '#ifihadglass I would perform an impromptu medley of fan submitted songs that I've never sung, reading lyrics from glass! @projectglass'

Followers: 1,220,575

Actor Kyle Massey

Name: Kyle Massey

Claim to fame: Massey's big break came when he starred as Raven-Symone's little brother on the sitcom 'That's So Raven.' Today, Massey's an actor, dancer, and rapper.

Glass application: '#ifihadglass I would take photos with no flash'

Followers: 425,734

Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley

Name: Dennis Crowley

Claim to fame: Founder at Foursquare

Glass application: '#ifihadglass I'd bring the 'see thru walls' / 'see around corners' superpowers that come from #Foursquare checkins to your face(, yo!)'

Followers: 62,176

Now, check out some of the weirdest applications to try Glass that won

The Weirdest Google Glass Entries That Won >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.