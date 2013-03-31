Meet The 10 Celebrities Google Picked To Try Out Its New Computerized Glasses

Google’s #ifihadglass competition spurred a number of applications from everyday people, as well as from some high-profile celebrities.



Google is still announcing the winners of its #ifihadglass contest, but there’s already handful of celebrities who have been selected.

Andrej Karpathy, a PhD student at Stanford, created a database of the winners of Glass, sorted by the number of followers they have. As of right now, there are only 2,318 people on the list, so there might be more celebrities out there with invitations to try Glass. Also, the list only takes into account people who won via Twitter, not via Google+.

Even though these celebrities won the contest, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll fork over the $1,500 to get a pair. But we bet it wouldn’t do too much damage to their wallets.

