Meet The 10 Celebrities Google Picked To Try Out Its New Computerized Glasses

Google’s #ifihadglass competition spurred a number of applications from everyday people, as well as from some high-profile celebrities.
Google is still announcing the winners of its #ifihadglass contest, but there’s already handful of celebrities who have been selected.
Andrej Karpathy, a PhD student at Stanford, created a database of the winners of Glass, sorted by the number of followers they have. As of right now, there are only 2,318 people on the list, so there might be more celebrities out there with invitations to try Glass. Also, the list only takes into account people who won via Twitter, not via Google+.
Even though these celebrities won the contest, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll fork over the $1,500 to get a pair. But we bet it wouldn’t do too much damage to their wallets.
Name: Neil Patrick Harris
Claim to fame: Actor on How I Met Your Mother
Glass Application: 'I'd show what it's like to act on the set of HIMYM all day! #ifihadglass'
Twitter Followers: 5,530,053
Name: Soulja Boy
Claim to fame: 'Crank That' rap song
Glass Application: '#ifihadglass I would put it in my new music video @projectglass'
Followers: 5,066,185
Name: Kevin Smith
Claim to fame: Smith played the character Silent Bob in 'Dogma,' and 'Jay and Silent Bob'
Glass application: 'I'll tell you what I'd do #ifihadglass - I'd document the writing of CLERKS III. Watching writing happen: it'd be both exciting AND boring.'
Followers: 2,368,340
Name: Brandy Norwood
Claim to fame: Norwood played the leading character in the 90's sitcom Moesha. In addition to being an actress, Norwood is musical artist.
Glass application: '#Ifihadglass I would be sooooooo ecstatic!!!! My entire world would be enhanced!! So thankful for the future of technology!!! Go Google!!!'
Followers: 1,963,957
Name: Tim O' Reilly
Claim to fame: Founder and CEO of O'Reilly Media
Glass application: 'Here's @make's roundup of their staff's #ifIhadglass thoughts http://t.co/SmcgUPguEG I'd do topnotch heads up repair documentation myself'
Followers: 1,683,583
Name: Newt Gingrich
Claim to fame: Former Speaker of the House
Glass Application: '#ifihadglass i would take it on tours of zoos and museums to share the animals and fossils -- @projectglass http://t.co/N788oo0ALB'
Glass application that lost: '#ifihadglass i could get @piersmorgan to see my point of view http://www.google.com/glass/start/ @projectglass'
Followers: 1488085
Name: Justine Ezarik
Claim to fame: Internet personality on YouTube and girl in Taco Bell commercial for Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos
Application: '#ifihadglass VLOGGING WITH NO HANDS!!! @projectglass'
Followers: 1485374
Name: D.A. Wallach
Claim to fame: DA. Wallach is one-half of the indie pop band Chester French, which was discovered by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. He's also an Artist in Residence at Spotify.
Glass application: '#ifihadglass I would perform an impromptu medley of fan submitted songs that I've never sung, reading lyrics from glass! @projectglass'
Followers: 1,220,575
Name: Kyle Massey
Claim to fame: Massey's big break came when he starred as Raven-Symone's little brother on the sitcom 'That's So Raven.' Today, Massey's an actor, dancer, and rapper.
Glass application: '#ifihadglass I would take photos with no flash'
Followers: 425,734
Name: Dennis Crowley
Claim to fame: Founder at Foursquare
Glass application: '#ifihadglass I'd bring the 'see thru walls' / 'see around corners' superpowers that come from #Foursquare checkins to your face(, yo!)'
Followers: 62,176
