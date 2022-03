15 celebrities who used to be strippers

Long before becoming an Oscar winner, Javier Bardem had a brief stint as a stripper.

According to Bardem, it initially started off as a joke . But then he got hired to perform again — and his family members were in the audience to offer support.

“It was a disaster,” he told Marie Claire UK in 2008. “And you know who was there watching? My mom and my sister. It was kind of a thing – you go there and dance, they pay you some money.”

Bardem added that he didn’t remove too much of his clothing, and he has “a good relation with my family.”

The actor recalled the story during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March 2022, saying that he was 20 at the time.

Bardem said that when he was actually hired to perform, he “was so nervous, I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number.”

“There was nobody,” he said. “I think there were, like, three people there. It was very embarrassing but I did it. I mean, I’m a performer and I gave my word. So I was a stripper for a day.”