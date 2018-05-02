15 celebrities who used to be strippers

“Magic Mike” is loosely based on Channing Tatum’s days as a stripper in Florida.

Fans of Tatum are probably aware that the actor was an exotic dancer before starring in movies like “21 Jump Street” and “Step Up.” Pre-Hollywood, Tatum used to perform at a strip club in Tampa, Florida.

A video sold to Us Weekly in 2009 showed Tatum — who went by the name “Chan Crawford” — dancing for guests who were clearly pleased with what they saw. Tatum has spoken openly about his past. In 2011, he told GQ that he’s “not ashamed,” nor does he “regret one thing.”

Though Tatum isn’t hesitant to discuss his time as a stripper, he has made it clear that he doesn’t miss it.

“I don’t miss anything about stripping,” he told People in 2017. “I stripped in Tampa for like, 25 girls, at best. It wasn’t glamorous whatsoever, so there’s nothing that I miss about stripping.”