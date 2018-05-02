15 celebrities who used to be strippers

- Before making it big in Hollywood, some stars were strippers for a weekend, a few months, or several years.
- Lady Gaga was an exotic dancer in the Lower East Side.
- Channing Tatum used to perform at a strip club in Tampa, Florida.
“With every piece of clothing I took off, the more I got my life back,” she wrote. “I worked this body like a well-oiled machine, and every movement got me closer to my goal of financial independence for me and my child.”
A video sold to Us Weekly in 2009 showed Tatum — who went by the name “Chan Crawford” — dancing for guests who were clearly pleased with what they saw. Tatum has spoken openly about his past. In 2011, he told GQ that he’s “not ashamed,” nor does he “regret one thing.”
Though Tatum isn’t hesitant to discuss his time as a stripper, he has made it clear that he doesn’t miss it.
“I don’t miss anything about stripping,” he told People in 2017. “I stripped in Tampa for like, 25 girls, at best. It wasn’t glamorous whatsoever, so there’s nothing that I miss about stripping.”
She also said that by the time she was 20 years old, she had accumulated approximately $20,000 from her work.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi B said that she continues to be vocal about stripping because she feels as though people who work in that industry aren’t respected.
Speaking to LA Weekly, Love said that she used to earn $300 a day. With the money she earned from working, Love was able to kick-start her band, Hole.
“It was a disaster,” he told Marie Claire UK in 2008. “And you know who was there watching? My mom and my sister. It was kind of a thing – you go there and dance, they pay you some money.”
Bardem added that he didn’t remove too much of his clothing, and he has “a good relation with my family.”
The actor recalled the story during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March 2022, saying that he was 20 at the time.
Bardem said that when he was actually hired to perform, he “was so nervous, I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number.”
“There was nobody,” he said. “I think there were, like, three people there. It was very embarrassing but I did it. I mean, I’m a performer and I gave my word. So I was a stripper for a day.”
“I worked at this little strip club and it was a low point, but I wanted some fast money,” Banks told The Daily Beast in 2014. “I was such a chicken in the strip club. It was not my thing at all. I was there for just two weekends, and then I quit because ‘212’ blew up.”
When Wilkinson competed on the UK show “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!” in 2014, she revealed more details about her former job.
According to Wilkinson, she started stripping because she wanted “to see how much money I could earn.”
“I was always a very much naked person,” Pratt told BuzzFeed in 2013. “I loved to always get naked. I was very free, so I thought, I may as well get paid.”
Pratt added that he was paid $40 to perform at a grandmother’s birthday party.
“I was never like ‘Magic Mike,’ you know,” he said. “I did go one time and audition on a stage for a club, but I don’t think I got the job. I don’t think I’m a very good dancer.”
After dropping out, Chyna started dancing full-time.
“My mom used to be a stripper,” she told Elle in 2016, “So she was like, ‘If this is what you want to do, be the best at it.'”
Chyna was an exotic dancer at Miami’s King of Diamonds and revealed that she made up to $15,000 in one night.
In a 2016 Facebook live chat, she said that if she wasn’t famous, she “would probably be still in the strip club.”
“A lot of hot guys in Hollywood have done that,” Ripa told Vanity Fair in 2012.
She added that after he received his degree from the University of South Florida, he got the gig.
“There he was in South Florida, he’s gorgeous, looking to break into show business, so he started off as a roadie to a group of these guys, and then they talked him into stripping,” Ripa said.
“I had so much fun,” she said. “I really did. All the girls were really cool. The guys weren’t allowed to touch you. I was never sexually assaulted or [anything]. I was young, beautiful, I was onstage, I wasn’t really ashamed of my body. I made lifelong friends.”
In a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, Rose compared the ways she and Tatum are viewed. Like Tatum, Rose started out as a stripper, then moved on to modeling and acting.
According to Rose, if she were to make a movie like “Magic Mike” about being a stripper, people would probably call her “disgusting.”
“It’s so ridiculous,” she said. “We’ve had the same life, [Tatum] and I, and I’m dumbed down for it. It’s not his fault – it’s just society.”
When Sorrentino tried to show off his moves for his fellow “Jersey Shore” stars, they weren’t too impressed.
“Mike really has no moves and I’m starting not to believe that Mike used to do this for a living,” Paul “PaulyD” DelVecchio said.
“My act was pretty wild,” she said, according to News of the World’s Fabulous magazine. “I’d wear black leather and dance to Black Sabbath, Guns N’ Roses, and Faith No More. Very rock ‘n’ roll.”
During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the singer told Cohen that she was a stripper in NY’s Lower East Side because she “made more money stripping than waitressing.”
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Eve added that she doesn’t regret being a dancer.
“I was 18 and confused, going through personal problems, she said. “I did it for about a month, and I was glad I did it. It helped me find Eve, helped me get serious.”
Wu also said that her first-hand experience “helped me to know that feeling — because you can’t duplicate it — [of] the first time you walk into a club and say, ‘Hey, I would like to have a job here,’ and then you go work that night.”
