19 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Associated Press A young Elvis Presley was already a rock star by the time he was drafted in 1957.

In honour of

Veteran’s Day, we’re taking a look back at some of Hollywood’s most famous faces who have served in the military.

Some stars, such as Chuck Norris or Elvis Presley, have well documented their time in the armed forces, while others, like Drew Carey, may come as more of a surprise.

Check out 20 entertainment icons who served in the armed forces, including one “Golden Girl.”

