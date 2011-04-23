15 Successful People Who Started Their Careers At McDonald's

With all the news that McDonald’s is planning to add 50,000 new jobs to the country this year, why not see whose examples you can follow?



The company has employed several people we now know as singers, actors, or successful business people. CBS Moneywatch has this list of celebrities who worked for the fast food chain at one point in their lives before breaking through to their own success.

We dug around to find some more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.