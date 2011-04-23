15 Successful People Who Started Their Careers At McDonald's

With all the news that McDonald’s is planning to add 50,000 new jobs to the country this year, why not see whose examples you can follow?
The company has employed several people we now know as singers, actors, or successful business people. CBS Moneywatch has this list of celebrities who worked for the fast food chain at one point in their lives before breaking through to their own success.
We dug around to find some more.
By her own admission, McAdams wasn't a great employee.
'I'm not sure why they kept me: I am something of a daydreamer and a dawdler, so they would only let me be the 'friendly voice' that greeted you when you entered the restaurant,' she told the Huffington Post.
Before joining Limp Bizkit, he was working in the morning shift at a McDonald's restaurant in Florida.
After making it as a singer, grey appeared in a McDonald's commercial to deliver the line 'The action, the fun, the people, the sense of accomplishment -- it truly was my first big break!'
Leno used to work at the McDonald's on Main Street in Andover, Massachusetts in the early '70s.
He's the one who famously whispered news of the 9/11 attacks into President Bush's ear while Bush was reading a book to schoolchildren.
The Olympic gold medalist attributes some of his appreciation of timing to working at McDonald's.
'Time is very important ... you couldn't let the fries get cold. If I was 10 seconds off, I'd have no gold medal,' he said.
Pink is less grateful. The singer says she is still haunted by nightmares about working at the fast food chain.
'Sometimes I dream I am back there, broke and working at McDonalds. It's like the worst nightmare because I would never want to be back there. I've worked hard to get where I am,' she said.
After McDonald's, he served in the Navy overseas and became mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Hughley's first job was cleaning the McDonald's lobby. Now he's hit mainstream success in film and television.
Times were tough for him a few years ago.
'I was eating mayonnaise out of the jar. I had an application in my hand,' he told Associated Press.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.