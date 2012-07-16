13 Former Celebrity Scientologists

Katie Holmes is among Hollywood’s famous who have broken away from Scientology.

Photo: AP / Itsuo Inouye

When Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise, not only did she cause one of the biggest breakups in recent Hollywood history, she also created a panic among Scientologists. But Holmes isn’t the first big-name celebrity to cause a stir in the church.



The long list includes actresses, producers, and singers—some of whom have lashed out at the religion after their fallout.

We’ve compiled the stars who once practiced the religion, those who have spoken out against the church, and those who considered following Scientology.

Plus, see who considered joining the religion including Ricky Martin and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.