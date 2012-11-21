15 Famous People Who Used To Teach

Sylvester Stallone appropriately taught gym class.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With the first semester of the school year over half way over and Thanksgiving break looming, we know students may not be all that ecstatic about seeing their teachers – and the homework they assign.Pay attention in class, though; you never know what hidden talents your teachers might have.



Your maths or English teacher might one day become a famous actor, or who knows, even the next President.

Gene Simmons The tongue-flicking bassist of Kiss taught sixth grade in Harlem before he became the world's most famous bass-playing demon. Simmons later revealed in interviews that his superiors canned him for replacing the works of Shakespeare with Spiderman comics, which he thought the students were more likely to actually read. Alexander Graham Bell The telephone pioneer got his start teaching Visible Speech at the Boston School for Deaf Mutes. He developed a bond with a student named Mabel Hubbard, and when she was 19 the two married. Sting Robert Frost Lyndon Johnson The man who would later become the 36th president got his start as a principal at the Mexican-American Welhausen School in Cotulla, Texas. He later finished his teaching degree and landed gigs teaching public speaking at Pearsall High School in Pearsall, Texas and Sam Houston High in Houston. The debate team he coached at Sam Houston lost the Texas state championship by a single point. Johnson supposedly had to vomit backstage before he could bring himself to congratulate the winners. Art Garfunkel John Adams J.K. Rowling The 'Harry Potter' author worked as an English teacher in Portugal as she plotted out the early adventures of her young wizards. Mr. T It was hard for Chicago students to be fools when it came to gym class in the mid-1970s. You'd pay attention if Mr. T told you to do jumping jacks, wouldn't you? Sylvester Stallone Did you know you were seeing a matchup of tough-guy teachers when you watched 'Rocky III'? When Sly was attending the American College in Switzerland during the 1960s, he worked as a gym teacher to earn extra spending money. Andy Griffith Before he was a sheriff and before he was Matlock, Andy Griffith was a teacher. After graduating from the University of North Carolina, Griffith taught English at Goldsboro High School. Billy Crystal The comedian worked as a junior high substitute teacher on Long Island while he waited for his career to take off. Among the classes he subbed for: girls' gym, which must have been a great source of material. Kris Kristofferson The country star was a Rhodes Scholar who studied literature at Oxford before joining the Army and rising to the rank of captain. Towards the end of his tour of duty, Kristofferson took a job as an English teacher at West Point, but he decided against the professorship at the last minute. Instead of heading to New York, he resigned his commission and moved to Nashville in 1965. Stephen King Although he initially had to work in an industrial laundry after his college graduation, the horror master eventually found a teaching job that paid a cool $6,400 a year at the Hampden Academy in Hampden, Maine. King wrote 'Salem's Lot' while living in a trailer and working this job during the day. Sir William Golding The author's experiences as a teacher helped inform the novel that made his career. He once allowed a class of boys to debate with complete freedom, and the classroom quickly devolved into such disorder that it inspired Golding to write 'Lord of the Flies.' You've seen famous people who used to teach... Now see famous people who are still getting paid for their pasts >



