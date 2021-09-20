12 celebrities who use rolling gender pronouns

- A growing number of celebrities use rolling pronouns.
- Rolling pronouns are pronouns that shift over time, and are used depending on the person’s preference.
- Prominent stars like Elliot Page, Kehlani, and Halsey have spoken openly about their pronouns.
A growing number of celebrities, like Kehlani and Elliot Page, are openly using rolling pronouns. People who use rolling pronouns, or multiple pronouns that can shift over time, may use pronouns like they, ze, he, and her.
Some people prefer to alternate consistently between sets of pronouns, for example: “She went to the house to get their dog.”
Others may want to be referred to as one set of pronouns one day and another set the next.
Some people who use rolling pronouns are trans and nonbinary, while others are not. It’s important to ask what a person prefers and not make assumptions about anybody’s pronouns based on appearance or preconceived notions about them.
Here are 13 celebrities who openly use rolling pronouns.
In an open letter posted on Twitter and Instagram, Page spoke out against anti-trans bills across the US and the epidemic of violence against Black trans women.
Page has continued to speak openly about his gender journey and advocate for trans rights.
Kehlani, who has been open about her queerness throughout their career, later changed their Twitter and Instagram bio pronouns to she/they.
Ramirez will play transmasculine stand up comedian Che Diaz on the “Sex and the City” reboot, the show’s first nonbinary character.
They have been a vocal advocate for trans youth on and offline.
He uses he/him or she/her pronouns.
“For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns,” Halsey wrote. “The inclusion of ‘they’ in addition to ‘she’ feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all, you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best.”
“The older I get, the more I think that I’m nonbinary — I’m gender nonconforming,” Van Ness said in an interview with Out magazine. “Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman.”
The pronouns in their Twitter bio currently reads “They/He/She.”
The actor told the New York Times playing Princess Diana on the Netflix series helped them realize they are nonbinary.
“I feel like Diana helped me explore so many depths of myself and really do a big internal discovery of what I was feeling about everything because she was a very complex person,” Corrin said.
“I have always been extremely sensitive to those that have gender identity issues as I feel like I have gone through it as well, if even on a smaller scale,” Way said. “I have always identified a fair amount with the female gender.”
In 2015, he tweeted “I have always preferred he/they.”
At the time, Stenberg asked fans to change their pronouns on Wikipedia out of fear it would deter future employers from hiring her. “I’m allowed to explore myself and how I see myself in the world however the f— I want,” Stenberg wrote.
Since their initial coming out, Stenberg has publicly said they use she/they pronouns.
Alexander plays the first trans character on “Star Trek: Discovery” and starred on Netflix’s “The OA” by playing both trans teenager “Buck Vu” and a character in an alternate universe that Alexander views as Buck’s pre-transition self, “Michelle Vu.”
Merrel has her pronouns “she/they” listed on their Instagram and Twitter.
They have included their gender journey in their stand up routine and on the show “Feel Good,” which is loosely based on their life.