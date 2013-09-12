Here's The Growing List Of Celebrities Endorsing Ben Affleck As Batman

Getty Images / Warner Bros. Contrary to popular belief, some people are getting behind Batfleck.

In the hour following the announcement that Ben Affleck will play Batman in the “Man of Steel” sequel, 71% of the

96,000 related tweetswere disapproving.

Within 12 hours, 30 petitions were submitted to Change.org demanding Warner Bros. drop the former “Daredevil.”

But director Zack Snyder isn’t alone in casting a vote of confidence in the “Argo,” “The Town,” and “Pearl Harbor” actor.

Here are the 14 actors, directors, screenwriters, and Hollywood nerds supporting Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader:

1. Ben Affleck’s buddy Matt Damon: “I think it will be great. It will be terrific. I know there are a lot of people grousing on the internet. I just think it’s kind of funny. You know, he’s not playing King Lear. It’s Batman! Certainly within his skill set. If anybody saw ‘Argo’ or ‘The Town,’ and all the work he’s been doing lately, it’s way more nuanced and interesting and way more difficult than Batman. Batman just sits there with his cowl over his head and whispers in a kinda gruff voice at people. Bruce Wayne is the more challenging part of the role, and Ben will be great at that.” (via The Times of India)

2. Josh Brolin, the “almost Batman”: “I’m happy for Ben. … I just feel for anybody who gets lambasted at that level. I want him to kick arse and I want everyone to love it and kind of eat their words.” (via Huffington Post)

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Wife Jennifer Garner is excited to go to Michigan for filming.

3. Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Garner:“I’m excited about Batman, of course. Everything we do, we look at it together, and we say, ‘Can we handle this? Can we take this?’ And this was one where we were like, ‘Let’s go to Michigan!'” (

via ET Canada)

4. Hugh Jackman: “Ben is poised to crush it. I’m really happy for him. I’m so happy he got the part. The difficult part of the role is the Bruce Wayne part. I think he will crush it, and I’m really excited to see what he does. He’s ready for it. I love Ben — he’s super smart, very talented, and he will be around for a long time. I think people are gonna to love it.” (via ET Canada)

5. Damon Lindelof:

Affleck is about to pull a Keaton on alla y’all. #word #iCannotBelieveIJustSaidAllaYall

— Damon Lindelof (@DamonLindelof) August 23, 2013

6. Justin Timberlake: “Ben Affleck as Batman — I like it. I worked with Ben last summer, and I’ve seen his process. I think he’s a brilliant filmmaker. I think he’s an extreme talent, so he could surprise a lot of people.” (via US Magazine)

7. Scott Snyder, DC Comics writer of “Batman,” “Superman Unchained”:

@iMackyy …I’m up for anyone I didn’t see coming. And Affleck is a very smart, talented guy with good intentions – so I’m honestly game.

— Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) August 23, 2013

YouTube screenshot Adam West was the Dark Knight in the ’60s TV series, ‘Batman.’

8. Adam West, the original Batman actor:“I like Ben. I think he’s really a splendid actor, and now he’s proved his chops as a director. For Batman, I have no idea, because I’m not a Batman critic. He might have to shave his beard. Maybe he’ll be paid 20 mil to shave the beard.” (

via Yahoo! Movies)

9. Patton Oswalt: “A Batman portrayed by someone who’s tasted humiliation and a reversal of all personal valences — kind of like Grant Morrison’s ‘Zen warrior’ version of Batman, post-ARKHAM ASYLUM, who was, in the words of Superman, ‘…the most dangerous man on the planet’? Think for a second and admit that Ben Affleck is closer to THAT top-shelf iteration of The Dark Knight than pretty much anyone in Hollywood right now.” (Read his lengthy defence on Facebook)

10. Tom Welling, former Superman: “It’s great. He’s a tremendous actor, he’s a wonderful director and I wish him the best.” (via E! Online)

11. Mark Miller, writer of “Kick-Arse”:

@adjinglasgow Affleck’s filmography is one of the best of the last 5 years. I hugely respect the guy. Great choice by WB.

— Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) August 23, 2013

12. Josh Gad:

Affleck is going to kill this. Mark my words. As a huge fan of Bale, I completely think this is a genius new way to take it.

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 23, 2013

13. Joss Whedon:

Affleck’ll crush it. He’s got the chops, he’s got the chin — just needs the material. Affleck & Cavill toe to toe — I’m in.

— Joss Whedon (@josswhedon) August 24, 2013

14. Michael Keaton, former Batman: “He’s gonna be great.” (via TMZ)

