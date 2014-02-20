20 Actors Who Started Their Careers As Models

Seventeen MagazineBefore she became a top-earning actress, teen model Cameron Diaz graced the covers of many magazines.
It’s no secret that Hollywood is filled with attractive people.
But some of today’s top actors and actresses are so “ridiculously good looking,” as Zoolander would say, that before they were on screen, they were walking catwalks or posing for major brands in magazines and commercials.
While a surprising number of Hollywood stars got their start as Abercrombie & Fitch models, others honed their chops in couture.
Can you recognise these catwalk-turned-Hollywood stars?
By the age of 10, Katherine Heigl was working with Wilhelmina Models posing on the covers of magazines and for Sears and Lord & Taylor catalogues.
A 14-year-old Heigl hit Hollywood in 1992, going on to star in 'Grey's Anatomy,' '27 Dresses,' and 'The Ugly Truth.'
A 25-year-old Josh Duhamel was named Male Model of the Year at an International Model and Talent Association competition in 1997.
Duhamel is now most commonly known for his work as Major Lennox in 'Transformers' and roles in TV shows 'Las Vegas' and 'All My Children.'
Ashton Kutcher competed in the IMTA competition, too, taking second place to Duhamel. Kutcher continued modelling with New York's Next agency, landing gigs with Calvin Klein and Abercrombie (pictured below).
Shortly after the big competition, Kutcher was cast as Michael Kelso in 'That '70s Show.' He is now the highest-paid actor on TV for his role in 'Two and a Half Men.'
Now 23, Lawrence has already won an Oscar for her role in last year's 'Silver Linings Playbook' and is nominated again this year for 'American Hustle.' Not to mention she's the star of a little franchise called 'Hunger Games.'
Before he joined the popular 'Twilight' film series, a 19-year-old Kellan Lutz appeared in the below ad for Abercrombie & Fitch.
Lutz, who is still signed with Ford Models, is set to play the lead in this year's 'The Legend of Hercules.'
Cameron Diaz joined Elite Model Management when she was 16 years old, picking up gigs with Calvin Klein, Levi's, and this 1990 Seventeen Magazine cover.
Now the highest-paid actress over 40, Diaz joins Kate Upton in this year's 'The Other Woman' and will play Miss Hannigan in an 'Annie' remake.
Before the age of 17, Ian Somerhalder was already in the public spotlight as a young male model, posing for the likes of Versace and Nautica.
Though we had to say goodbye to Somerhalder's character Boone on the hit show 'Lost,' the former model's good looks are still gracing TV screens on 'The Vampire Diaries.'
At the age of 16, Charlize Theron left her home in South Africa for a modelling career in Milan. After a year modelling throughout Europe, she moved to NYC to study ballet.
An injury cut things short, paving the way for a film career that has since included roles in 'The Cider House Rules,' 'Monster' -- for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress -- and 2012's 'Prometheus.'
Uma Thurman began modelling at the age of 15, signing with Click Models and appearing in Glamour magazine and British Vogue.
The Oscar-nominated actress can soon be seen in Lars von Trier's erotic thriller 'Nymphomaniac.' She has also starred in hits such as 'Kill Bill,' 'Pulp Fiction,' and 'Batman & Robin.'
Mark Wahlberg was just a 21-year-old going by his rap name Marky Mark when he shot this Calvin Klein ad with supermodel Kate Moss in 1992.
Wahlberg is now an Oscar-nominated actor and producer, with hits like 'Entourage,' 'The Fighter,' and 'Boardwalk Empire' on his résumé.
Two years later she was playing the title role in 'Nancy Drew' and she currently stars on hit TV series 'American Horror Story.'
As a Ford model, Channing Tatum walked designer runways, appeared in TV commercials and music videos, and posed for ad campaigns like the below for Abercrombie & Fitch.
Not surprisingly, Tatum was named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2012 after starring in 'Magic Mike' (based on his life), 'White House Down,' and he will resume his role as Jenko in this year's '22 Jump Street' sequel.
As a young girl in the 1990s, Mischa Barton signed with Ford Models and modelled for well-known brands, including Calvin Klein Jeans.
Barton appeared in both 'Notting Hill' and 'The Sixth Sense' by the time she was 13, and became most well-known for playing Marissa Cooper on 'The O.C.'
That same year, Wilde was cast as Alex in 'The O.C.' alongside Mischa Barton. Wilde has since appeared in 'House M.D.', 'Tron,' and this year's 'Rush,' among many others.
Leighton Meester signed with the Wilhelmina Models as a young girl. She modelled for Ralph Lauren and Limited Too, among other brands.
Meester began acting at the age of 14, though her starring role came in 2007 as Blair in teen drama series 'Gossip Girl.'
Robert Pattinson began modelling at just 12-years-old but stopped a few years later, saying 'I became too much of a guy, so I never got any more jobs.'
Pattinson went on to become a teen heartthrob playing Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' franchise. He also starred in 'Water for Elephants,' 'Cosmopolis,' and the upcoming'Maps To The Stars.' With his good looks in tact at age 27, the actor also became the face of Dior in 2013.
Before stripping down for her role as Mystique in 2000's 'X-Men,' Rebecca Romijn posed for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue and walked the runway for Giorgio Armani and Victoria's Secret.
In addition to her role in the 'X-Men' franchise, Romijn has starred in a handful of TV series' such as 'Eastwick,' 'King & Maxwell,' and 'Ugly Betty.'
Brooke Shields started modelling before she was even a year old, appearing in an ad for Ivory Soap. Shields became the prodigy of Ford Models founder Eileen Ford, modelling for Calvin Klein Jeans at age 14 and becoming the youngest model to ever grace the cover of Vogue.
After becoming a teen star in 'Blue Lagoon,' Shields left the 'biz to attend Princeton University. She later returned to Hollywood and has starred on 'Suddenly Susan,' 'Army Wives,' and 'The Middle.'
Marsden went on to star as Cyclops in 'X-Men,' 'Superman Returns,' 'Hairspray,' and even guest-starred on '30 Rock.'
By age 15, Jaime King had appeared in Vogue and Seventeen. By age 18, she was walking runways for Chanel and Christian Dior.
King currently stars on 'Heart of Dixie' and has appeared in hit films such as 'Sin City' and 'Pearl Harbor.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.