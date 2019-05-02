26 celebrities who have opened up about having abortions

April Love Geary revealed she had an abortion in 2014.

In 2019, Geary opened up about having an abortion in response to critical messages she was receiving on social media.

“I’ve been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like ‘how could you support abortion when you’re a mother yourself’ so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 and 2019,” she wrote, along with a photo of her stomach. “I’m glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment.”

In January 2021, she opened up even more about her experience in a series of videos on her Instagram story, according to People.

“So my abortion story sucks, but I’ll talk about it,” she started the video, adding, “I just knew it was the right thing to do so that’s what’s always kept me feeling okay about the decision.”

Geary said that she went to the abortion clinic alone.

“Afterward, [the guy] came and picked me up and took me straight to the airport,” she said. “So, you know, I did make the right decision cause, like, who does that after someone gets an abortion?”

She added that therapy helped her heal emotionally after the experience.

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to provide a good life for this child,” she said. “It just wasn’t the right time for me. I don’t regret it.”