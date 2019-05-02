26 celebrities who have opened up about having abortions

- Some stars, like Jameela Jamil and Busy Philipps, have shared personal stories regarding abortions.
- Here are 26 celebrities who have shared their own experiences with abortions.
“I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country,” Philipps said. “And I think that we all need to be talking more and sharing our stories more.”
She continued: “No bill that criminalizes abortion will stop anyone from making this incredibly personal choice, but these laws will put more women at risk. Every woman deserves compassion and care, not judgment and interference when it comes to their own bodies.”
Since then, Philipps has called for women to share their abortion stories with the hashtag #YouKnowMe, and thousands have answered the call.
The actress said that having an abortion when she was “young” was for the better “both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially.”
Jamil added that with the law, she believed “many children will end up in foster homes” and the influx will make it “hard to find great fostering for them all.”
She also said that the anti-abortion law “is also especially targeted at those without the means/ability to move state. Women who are marginalized, poor or disabled will, as ever, be the ones to suffer the most. The wealthy will have so much more freedom.”
Jovovich went on to say that it was “one of the most horrific experiences” she’s gone through and her “stomach turns” at the thought of women who may face unsafe conditions in order to get an abortion under new laws.
“The memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die,” she said. “Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice#prochoicegeneration.”
Minaj said that her choice has “haunted me all my life.”
“It’d be contradictory if I said I wasn’t pro-choice,” she added. “I wasn’t ready. I didn’t have anything to offer a child.”
Shepherd also spoke about her abortions in 2012 during an episode of “The View.” While discussing a law passed that year in Texas that requires women to “receive a sonogram from the doctor who will be performing the procedure at least 24 hours before the abortion.” The law also requires the doctor to play the heartbeat of the fetus.
“I swear to God, if they had shown me a picture of the fetus, I would have put my child in a lot of situations that wouldn’t have been good because I didn’t have the mental capacity to deal with having a child,” Shepherd said on the show.
“I was going through a very bad stage in my life,” the comedian wrote. “I hated my parents and I was having unprotected sex with my boyfriend, who was not someone I should’ve been having sex [with] in the first place, never mind unprotected sex.”
She went on to say that when she first got pregnant, she considered having the baby, but her parents convinced her to go to Planned Parenthood instead.
“When it was over, I was relieved in every possible way,” she said.
Handler added: “We all make mistakes all the time. I happened to f— up twice at the age of 16. I’m grateful that I came to my senses and was able to get an abortion legally without risking my health or bankrupting myself or my family. I’m 41 now. I don’t ever look back and think, God, I wish I’d had that baby.”
“We paid cash, leaving no paper trail, like it was a drug deal,” she wrote.
“It was the worst experience of my life,” Rivera added. “It was incredibly painful — your body is basically in labor with strong, frequent contractions. I was nauseous and kept going in and out of consciousness because of the pain.”
Rivera continued: “When I got up to work the next day, a little more than 12 hours after having a medical abortion, I had to put my cheerleading uniform back on and hope that the skimpy bloomers covered the giant pad I was wearing.”
In an essay for USA Today, Rivera said she “knew that in sharing my story, I would be judged for the decision I made. But I wanted to let other women facing the same difficult decision to know that they weren’t alone.”
She added: “At that moment I was more afraid of having to explain to anybody what was wrong than of going to the park with a hanger, which is what I did.”
“Being pregnant is the most frightening thing that happens in your life,” the actress said. “I knew in high school that’s something that I was not prepared to do, or fight, or struggle with.”
“For a baby to’ve been born to two people — too young and completely ill equipped — with no means or help from family, would have resulted in a child born into an unnecessary world of struggle,” she wrote. “Having a baby at that time would have only perpetuated the cycle of poverty, chaos and dysfunction I was born into.”
She added: “Forcing a child to be born to a mother who isn’t ready, isn’t financially stable, was raped, a victim of incest (!!), isn’t doing that theoretical child any favors.”
“In my heart, I believed I had taken a life — an action that I thought God might one day punish me for,” she wrote. “My initial rage was quickly followed by another strong emotion: guilt. I knew I’d taken a life.”
Braxton went on to say that she “believed God’s payback was to give my son [Diezel, who she welcomed with ex-husband Keri Lewis] autism.”
Speaking to Us Weekly in 2014, she said: “I have since realized that my son is special and learns in a different way.”
The singer went on to say that the song is “accurate, but not the entirety of it.”
“I knew immediately that I was in no position to be a parent,” she said during a speech given at a Planned Parenthood event in 2003. “I was a college student on a scholarship with no job, no money, barely my own apartment, and of all things … a theater major, not even something real. And, although he was a very nice guy, my ex-boyfriend was also in no condition to parent.”
Najimy went on to say that she “was entitled to a safe and legal abortion,” and she recognized her privilege.
“My choice was only possible because of the treacherous, hard-won battle of those who came before me,” she said.
“Looking back, I know why I should have had one because I was 16,” she told OK! magazine. “I didn’t have a license. I didn’t have a job. I had nothing. I was literally with my mom and I don’t know if I even had my first job at that point.”
She added: “How my mom went about it and the things she said, I think she was embarrassed. So I get upset, but I think now looking back, it was the right decision.”
The actress went on to say that she couldn’t bring herself to share the news with her mother, so she paid for the procedure herself.
“It would have been absolute career death for me to have done that, even though I wasn’t yet getting to a broody period, I got to my broody period a couple of years later but it was just, it would have been unthinkable to have a child,” Collins told Piers Morgan in 2010.
She added: “He didn’t have any money, I had nothing, and I believe if you are going to bring a child into the world that you have to have a responsibility to that child.”
The singer went on to say that “the pregnancy had been planned, and I was madly in love with the father of the child,” but she and her partner were having disagreements at the time.
“I was on tour, and I was feeling sick all the time,” O’Connor said. “I didn’t know what to do, and he wasn’t really interested in the child. So I was left with the decision of whether or not to have the child, knowing that the father wasn’t going to be around. I decided that it was better not to and that I would have a child at a later stage when his father would be around and involved. I didn’t feel that I could handle it by myself.”
She added: “Speaking for myself, I knew it was the first time I had taken responsibility for my own life. I wasn’t going to let things happen to me. I was going to direct my life, and therefore it felt positive. But still, I didn’t tell anyone, because I knew that out there it wasn’t [positive].”
Holliday, who had postpartum depression, also told People that getting an abortion was “necessary” because she was “experiencing suicidal thoughts.”
“When I found out that I was pregnant again, I thought there’s no way I could do this,” she said. “I was already, for the first time, experiencing suicidal thoughts. I literally didn’t want to go through any day at all. So, the thought of having to do it, to go through all of that again, destroyed me.”
Kent later told Entertainment Tonight that at the time, she felt “it was not the right situation to bring an innocent life into.”
“It’s an uncomfortable topic, people have very strong opinions about it, but like I said, it happened whether I wanted it to or not,” she said. “It is what it is.”
“It’s not something I’m proud of. I didn’t share it because I’m proud of it,” she told ET. “I shared it because it needs to be spoken about, and I’m not the only one that’s had to face that decision. And also it’s not black or white. It’s such a gray topic, which is what makes it so hard to discuss.”
“I’ve been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like ‘how could you support abortion when you’re a mother yourself’ so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 and 2019,” she wrote, along with a photo of her stomach. “I’m glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment.”
In January 2021, she opened up even more about her experience in a series of videos on her Instagram story, according to People.
“So my abortion story sucks, but I’ll talk about it,” she started the video, adding, “I just knew it was the right thing to do so that’s what’s always kept me feeling okay about the decision.”
Geary said that she went to the abortion clinic alone.
“Afterward, [the guy] came and picked me up and took me straight to the airport,” she said. “So, you know, I did make the right decision cause, like, who does that after someone gets an abortion?”
She added that therapy helped her heal emotionally after the experience.
“I knew I wouldn’t be able to provide a good life for this child,” she said. “It just wasn’t the right time for me. I don’t regret it.”