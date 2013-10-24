14 Celebrities Who Speak Multiple Languages

Celebrities make a living off their expertly trained role play, their captivating stage presence, and of course, their mastery of spoken word.

But some stars have perfected more than their native languages.

Through travels, classes, family members and in Jon Heder’s case, a religious mission, they’ve picked up fluency in one, two, and sometimes five languages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.