14 Celebrities Who Speak Multiple Languages

Celebrities make a living off their expertly trained role play, their captivating stage presence, and of course, their mastery of spoken word.
But some stars have perfected more than their native languages.
Through travels, classes, family members and in Jon Heder’s case, a religious mission, they’ve picked up fluency in one, two, and sometimes five languages.
Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine and raised in communist Russia, where she spoke fluent Russian. She and her family moved to Los Angeles when she was seven years old.
Kunis later detailed the difficult transition she faced in the school system to the LA Times:
'My first sentence of my essay to get into college was like, 'Imagine being blind and deaf at age seven.' And that's kind of what it felt like moving to the States,' said Kunis. 'But I got over it pretty fast.'
See Kunis speak Russian.
Growing up, the 'Napoleon Dynamite' star was active in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After high school, he went on a two-year religious mission to Japan, where he picked up fluency in the Japanese language.
Watch him speak Japanese.
Aside from her native language of Spanish (she was born in Colombia), Shakira can speak Portuguese, English, and Italian. The musician learned Portuguese from touring through Brazil in her late teens, and her English is thanks to the help of a former American boyfriend.
Shakira records music in both Spanish and English, and has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.
Aside from his native English, 'The Avengers' star Tom Hiddleston can speak Spanish, French, and Greek, the latter of which he learned while studying classics at the University of Cambridge.
The 32-year-old actress and Harvard-grad was born in Jerusalem to an Israeli father and American mother. She grew up speaking Hebrew and English, but also knows conversational French, Japanese, German, and Spanish.
While on the Berlin set of 'V for Vendetta,' she impressed the crew with her German language skills.
If that isn't impressive enough -- Portman appeared in Sir Paul McCartney's music video for 'My Valentine,' using sign language to mimic the song's lyrics.
See Natalie Portman speak Hebrew here.
'The Lord of the Rings' star grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina with a Danish father and American mother, and was raised speaking Spanish, English, and Danish. Mortensen frequently returns to Argentina, and even filmed the 2012 drama 'Todos tenemos un plan' there.
He also knows some French and Italian.
Listen to Viggo Mortensen speak Danish, Spanish, and French.
Actress Diane Kruger was born in West Germany, where she was raised to speak German. When Kruger was a teenager, her mother sent her to London to learn English via student exchange programs. And at the age of 15, Kruger moved to Paris to pursue a modelling career, subsequently picking up the French language.
Kruger's languages came in handy on the set of 'Inglorious Basterds,' where she used her knowledge of German, French, and English.
Listen to Diane Kruger speak German and French.
Leonardo DiCaprio was born in Los Angeles to an Italian/German father and a German mother. Leo often visited his maternal grandmother in Germany, where he was able to learn and practice his German.
Fun fact: Leo's middle name is Wilhelm.
Listen to DiCaprio speak German.
Gwyneth Paltrow traveled to Spain as a teenager, and fell so in love with the language and culture, that she makes a point to visit once a year. Paltrow has said that she speaks to her daughter and son in Spanish, too.
In 2009, the actress turned businesswoman launched a Spanish-language version of her lifestyle style, GOOP.
See Paltrow speak Spanish.
The super intelligent Jodie Foster became fluent in French while attending a French-language prep school, Lycée Français de Los Angeles. She frequently traveled to and worked in France when she was a teenager, and spoke her own lines in films 'Moi, fleur bleue' and 'A Very Long Engagement.'
Foster can also speak some German, Spanish, and Italian.
Listen to Jodie Foster speak French, and Italian, German, and Spanish.
When Ben Affleck was 13, he and his brother Casey spent a year living in Mexico.
Affleck has used his language for various movies, including his 2012 movie 'Argo,' where he plays an Argentine character, and 'Runner Runner,' which was filmed in Puerto Rico.
Could we expect some español from Batfleck?
See Ben Affleck speak Spanish.
The 'Grey's Anatomy' star was born to Korean parents in an Ottawa suburb of Canada. She learned French while studying at the National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal, Quebec.
See her speak French.
The 'Gravity' actress was born in Virginia, but spent much of her childhood accompanying her mother, a German opera singer, on European concert tours. She learned the language from her mother, German family members, and through her involvement in an opera's children's choir in Germany.
Watch Bullock speak German.
Charlize Theron grew up in Benoni, South Africa, making Afrikaans her first language.
Theron has admitted to being self-conscious about her English, detailing her language struggle in America on Piers Morgan's talk show.
'I was kind of pushed into a corner when I got here, my English was very poor. The feedback was, 'She's great but she needs to speak English,'' she said.
See the actress speak Afrikaans.
