13 celebrities who are outspoken about their love of weed

Snoop Dogg confirms Cameron Diaz's comments, saying, 'I might have sold her some of that white girl weed.'

Meanwhile, the rapper admits he is a proud holder of what he calls 'a platinum medical marijuana card.'

He even taught his son how to 'properly' smoke weed.

'What better way to (learn) than from the master?' Snoop tells The Hollywood Reporter, referring to photos posted on Twitter showing his son lighting a 2-foot-bong.

'My kids can do whatever the hell they want,' he explains of his parenting philosophy. 'For me to say otherwise would be hypocritical. A lot of motherf-----s don't have a relationship with their kids, and that's when they get on drugs and have suicidal thoughts and drive drunk. Me and my son is mellow. I'm his father, so I wanna show him the proper way because he looks up to me.'