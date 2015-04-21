13 celebrities who are outspoken about their love of weed

In honour of Smoking Holiday 4/20, we’ve rounded up 12 celebrities who have openly discussed their love of smoking weed.
Some like Snoop Dogg and Rihanna make no effort to hide their habit, but others like Justin Bieber have gone to great lengths to try and keep it a secret — to no avail.
Plus, a few surprise celeb smokers.
In an interview with Playboy magazine, Justin Timberlake said he 'absolutely' smoked weed.
'The only thing pot does for me is it gets me to stop thinking,' JT told the magazine. 'Sometimes I have a brain that needs to be turned off. Some people are just better high.'
Although, he did attempt to quit for a bit in 2003 after being high during the first-ever episode of 'Punk'd.' 'I actually stopped smoking pot for nine to ten months after that. I was so stoned.'
Justin Timberlake's ex-girlfriend Cameron Diaz is also no stranger to weed -- especially since she went to high school with Snoop Dogg.
'We went to high school together, (Snoop) was a year older than me,' she said on 'Lopez Tonight.' 'He was very tall and skinny and wore lots of ponytails in his hair and I'm pretty sure I got weed from him. I had to have!'
Snoop Dogg confirms Cameron Diaz's comments, saying, 'I might have sold her some of that white girl weed.'
Meanwhile, the rapper admits he is a proud holder of what he calls 'a platinum medical marijuana card.'
He even taught his son how to 'properly' smoke weed.
'What better way to (learn) than from the master?' Snoop tells The Hollywood Reporter, referring to photos posted on Twitter showing his son lighting a 2-foot-bong.
'My kids can do whatever the hell they want,' he explains of his parenting philosophy. 'For me to say otherwise would be hypocritical. A lot of motherf-----s don't have a relationship with their kids, and that's when they get on drugs and have suicidal thoughts and drive drunk. Me and my son is mellow. I'm his father, so I wanna show him the proper way because he looks up to me.'
Willie Nelson told Piers Morgan he even smoked with Snoop Dogg.
'You know, me and Snoop smoke a lot,' Nelson said on CNN. 'I was in Amsterdam one time and Snoop called me and wanted me to sing on his record. And I said, 'OK.' He said, 'Where are you?' And I said, 'I'm in Amsterdam.' So he caught the next plane and come over. And we recorded a song together.'
Rihanna has no shame in posting photos of herself and friends smoking weed.
After a recent video from Coachella seemed to show Rihanna doing cocaine, she went on the attack explaining that it was just weed: 'Any fool could see that's a joint that I'm basing with cigarette!'
In 2012, after she was caught smoking smoking by the paparazzi, Ri tweeted these Drake lyrics: 'Kush rolled, glass full ... I prefer the better things!'
'I smoke a lot of pot when I write music,' Lady Gaga openly admitted on '60 Minutes.'
'So I'm not gonna, like, sugar coat it for '60 Minutes' that I'm some, like, sober human being, 'cause I'm not,' she blatantly told Anderson Cooper.
When Rogen appeared on Howard Stern's show in 2011, the 'Pineapple Express' actor admitted he smoked weed to get him through wedding day jitters: 'I didn't get drunk, but I was totally f-----g baked the whole day... there were probably 100 people smoking weed there.'
But usually, Rogen prefers not to admit when he is 'stoned,' telling Stern: 'When I was promoting 'Green Hornet,' Sony asked me to not tell too many weed stories. And I said, 'I don't think I'm capable of doing that.' It's kind of the only thing I can talk about... I'll admit to smoking weed all the time, but I'll never admit to being stoned.'
Whoopi Goldberg admitted she smoked a 'wonderful joint' before winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for 'Ghost' in 1991.
'I learned a great lesson, though: Never smoke pot before there's a possibility of having to talk to a hundred million people.'
The rapper, who graduated from Alabama State University with a 4.0 while on a basketball scholarship, is in favour of legalizing the drug, admitting he personally uses weed to help with his anxiety before 'shows in front of 50, 60,000 people.'
While Grace stated that the rapper -- a role model -- shouldn't support the legalization of marijuana in light of stories like a toddler smoking weed, GossipCop summed up 2 Chainz's argument on the show:
'These people are obviously imbeciles. You can't use this case to define an entire community... Minor drug offenses can prevent people from getting jobs and loans, and suggested that legalization could ease overcrowding in prisons and help the economy, saying taxpayer money would be freed up if people weren't unnecessarily being prosecuted.'
The actor told The Guardian that he'll 'never give up the ganja,' calling it 'God's own weed.'
When a reporter asked Freeman how he has enough energy to shoot so many films at age 77, he replied: 'If you smoke enough marijuana, you get enough energy.'
'I believe in individual rights, I mean, I would like to see everybody be able to smoke pot. That's a waste of our money to incarcerate all those people. I'm totally a libertarian in that sense,' the actress said in a HuffPost Live interview.
Sarandon went so far as to deem the laws discriminatory.
'It's completely racist, you're picking up everybody at the lower level because the mandatory drug laws let you trade in to get off. People at the bottom are filling up our jails, mostly people of colour ... you're wasting taxpayers money and allowing drug cartels to make money.'
'It could completely save our a-- if we legalised marijuana, just marijuana,' Sarandon continued. 'You never hear of anybody robbing stores when they're too high, they don't drive cars, alcohol causes more damage to your body, so it's just a hangup from ignorance that's become politicized.'
'It's about education,' the 66-year-old added. 'Baby boomers know that it's not a gateway drug and it's not going to kill you and all those other things.'
When Spin Magazine asked Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence if she smoked weed, 'The Hunger Games' actress responded: 'I so cannot answer that question. I'm in a franchise.'
After TMZ posted pictures of the then-19-year-old pop star smoking weed, Bieber went on 'Saturday Night Live' to apologise to his fans.
During a sketch entitled 'The Miley Cyrus Show,' Bieber played Miley's biggest fan. Biebs, while still in character, said: 'I also heard he got busted for smoking weed. And he's really sorry about it. And people make mistakes. And he's never gonna do it again.'
